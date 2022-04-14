MARIETTA — Chattahoochee Technical College showed off the newest, in-progress addition to its campus Thursday as crews work to open a new veterans resource center.
The forthcoming Superior Plumbing Veterans Education Career Transition Resource (VECTR) Center will open in time for the fall semester as a career and vocational training hub for former service members.
Chattahoochee Tech’s Marietta center will be the second such in the state, building on the success of the original VECTR program in Warner Robins near Robins Air Force Base.
“To now know that Georgia has its second VECTR center, to me, is mind blowing,” said Commissioner of Veterans Service and retired Col. Patricia Ross.
Ross, who helped kick-start the first center six years ago, added that “the military is great at creating airmen, soldiers, Marines, sailors, and now Guardians.
“But their job is not to create and to help somebody transition to the civilian workforce. They give you a week that's a death by PowerPoint. That's where organizations like the VECTR Center and where the state of Georgia come in.”
VECTR offers a slate of courses and certifications in everything from skilled trades like HVAC, welding, and electrical work, to warehouse logistics and IT. Its specialty, meanwhile, is in giving direct counseling and advisement to veterans moving back into civilian life on their future career paths.
“No matter where you’re stationed, if you’re thinking about coming to Cobb, let us help you,” Chattahoochee Tech President Ron Newcomb said. “…The words 'veterans education' and 'career transition' speak profoundly to what it is we want to do here.”
Chattahoochee Tech will house its program in a 10,000-square-foot building on campus that’s undergoing extensive renovation set to be completed this summer.
“Other than the wiring, the plumbing, the asbestos, the paint, the leaking roof, the floor, and the windows leaking and so forth, it was in great condition,” joked Newcomb. “We’re doing a complete overhaul of it, and we’re very proud of that.”
The project got a lift of $2.25 million from the state budget, with Georgia officials pitching the initiative as a boon in an economy that’s still facing workforce troubles.
“We've grown with such great companies and businesses, but with that comes that workforce need. One of the reasons we've been so blessed in Georgia is because we do have that pipeline,” said Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier.
Added former Cobb Chamber Chairman John Loud, “To then have that military investment come back … to Georgia to be part of my business, your business, our community in so many different ways — when that all clicked for me, I'm like, what an opportunity.”
Superior Plumbing President Jay Cunningham, who gave $500,000 to get the program off the ground, said, “the families of veterans are better off because of the work that's been done so far and that's going to be done.”
“I wanted to say I have a dream, you know, that the families of veterans 20, 30, 40, 50 years from now will be better because of the work that was done by folks in this room,” Cunningham added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.