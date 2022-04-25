Chattahoochee Technical College celebrated the opening of its $8,905,000 Center for Advanced Manufacturing at the North Metro Campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held April 21 in conjunction with the Cartersville-Bartow Chamber of Commerce.
North Georgia Staffing President Debbie Underkoffler, who also serves on the college’s Board of Directors, was a featured speaker at this event.
“I believe the training that is going to take place in this building is going to be such an asset for our current and future workforce, and open up so many opportunities,” said Underkoffler. “At North Georgia Staffing, we specialize in manufacturing staffing, and this building is just music to our ears.”
Located in the center of campus, the 20,001-square-foot Center for Advanced Manufacturing will house the college’s Precision Machining and Manufacturing program, as well as the Industrial Maintenance and Electrical Technology program. This facility also features high-tech computer labs and robotics. Non-credit skilled workforce training in industrial maintenance will be available for local industry in this facility through the college’s Office of Economic Development.
Featured speakers at the ribbon-cutting ceremony included Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development Executive Director Melinda Lemmon and Cartersville-Bartow Chamber of Commerce Workforce Development Director Matthew Thomas. Also delivering remarks were Scott Gordon of Clark Patterson Lee, and Mark Whitney of Gay Construction. Representing the college in this ceremony were Chattahoochee Tech President Dr. Ron Newcomb and Chattahoochee Tech Vice President David Simmons.
“Local industries have an increasing need for a trained workforce in advanced manufacturing technologies,” said Dr. Newcomb. “This facility will allow us to answer employer needs within our community.”
