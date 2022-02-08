From left Clinical Laboratory Technology Program Director Robin Aiken, Radiography Program Director Jamie Bailey, Physical Therapist Assistant Program Director Aaron Freeman, EMS Professions/Paramedicine Program Director Ryan Dehnert and Surgical Technology Program Director Mary Jo Bergman.
Front row, from left, are Clinical Laboratory Technology Program Director Robin Aiken, Radiography Program Director Jamie Bailey, and Surgical Technology Program Director Mary Jo Bergman. Back row, from left, are Physical Therapist Assistant Program Director Aaron Freeman and EMS Professions/Paramedicine Program Director Ryan Dehnert.
Chattahoochee Technical College announced 100% of recent graduates in five of the college’s health science programs achieved first-time pass rates on their national licensure and certification exams.
The Chattahoochee Tech programs of study in which all of the recent graduates earned this achievement included Clinical Laboratory Technology, Paramedicine, Physical Therapist Assistant, Radiography, and Surgical Technology.
For the Chattahoochee Tech Radiography program, this marks the 13th consecutive year that 100% of the program graduates have passed the national certification test on their first try. For eight consecutive years, 100% of the graduates in the Chattahoochee Tech Clinical Laboratory Technology program have passed their national exam.
“These graduates have excelled in programs that already have the highest of expectations, but COVID presented an additionally challenging environment,” said Chattahoochee Tech Executive Vice President for Instruction Jason Tanner. “Their persistence was crucial.”
Before taking their national licensure and certification exams, the Chattahoochee Tech graduates in each of these programs earned their Associate of Applied Science degrees at the college. A vital part of their education in the health science programs included clinical rotations along with classroom instruction and training activities. In the college’s Paramedicine program, students typically work in the field while they are going through school.
“Many of these students took their prerequisite courses at Chattahoochee Tech as well,” said Tanner. “They were tutored, advised and counseled here; and they were able to secure a world-class education in exceptional facilities because of what the college offers as a whole.”
