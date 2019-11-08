The Chattahoochee Technical College Board of Directors and the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation Board of Trustees were both honored at the Technical College System of Georgia's annual Fall Leadership Conference held recently in Savannah.
In recognition of the work of both boards, Chattahoochee Tech was awarded the Leadership and Excellence in Attendance and Dedication award for outstanding board member commitment and participation. For the fifth year in a row, the Board of Trustees was awarded Role Model Board certification by the Technical College Foundation Association.
Along with this award, two members of the Chattahoochee Tech Board of Directors - Tim Fernandez and Chip Poth - were recognized for receiving their individual certifications for the Technical College Directors’ Association of Georgia, allowing for the college’s Board of Directors to be fully certified. Poth is the CEO of Universal Alloy Corporation and Fernandez is president of Yanmar America.
Another highlight of the conference was former Board of Trustees chairman Don Barbour of Marietta being named a Distinguished Service Award Honoree for his many years of work on the board. Barbour serves as external affairs manager for AT&T Georgia.
In order to achieve Role Model Board Certification, all members of the Board of Trustees must be actively engaged in all aspects of the work of the board.
The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that partners with businesses, alumni and community leaders to make higher education an affordable reality for students.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
