Chattahoochee Tech students Victoria Sweeton and Alex Cote are gaining valuable, real-world career experience through internships established by Ed Voyles Honda and Ed Voyles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram for students in the college’s popular Automotive Technology program.
Both Sweeton and Cote are pursuing Associate of Applied Science degrees in Automotive Technology at Chattahoochee Tech.
They are the college’s first students to participate in a paid internship program established by local businesses to advance the career training for Chattahoochee Tech students in their field of study. Sweeton, of Marietta, was selected for an internship at Ed Voyles Honda, and Cote, of Douglas County, was selected for an internship at Ed Voyles CDJR.
“What they learn about in class is what they get to do here,” said Pete Richards, Ed Voyles Honda general manager. “This is a great career field for people, and we’re very happy to have these Chattahoochee Tech students here. Victoria is the only female technician we have right now at this location, and she is doing a really great job.”
The internship program is also proving to be very successful for Cote at the Ed Voyles CDJR location.
“Alex cares about her work, and shows great attention to details,” said Drew Tutton, Ed Voyles CDJR general manager. “She sets a great example, and works very well with all of the other employees. We plan to keep offering this internship for Chattahoochee Tech students as they go through school.”
Cote is a home-school high school graduate who balances her internship schedule with Automotive Technology program classes at the college’s Marietta Campus.
Sweeton currently is taking Automotive Technology program classes at the Chattahoochee Tech Appalachian Campus in Jasper. She is a graduate of Wheeler High School in Cobb County, and began her internship with Ed Voyles Honda soon after she enrolled at Chattahoochee Tech in January 2019.
The Ed Voyles Honda location in Cobb County where Sweeton works recently was reconstructed. It features an enclosed, 60-bay service area that measures 100 yards from end to end, the size of a football field. For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.