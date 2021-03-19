Chattahoochee Technical College announced the winners of its 2021 outstanding student and instructor competitions on Friday with student Dustin Ferguson and instructor Jennifer Staton receiving top honors.
These winners were announced in a Facebook livestream event held at the college’s North Metro Campus.
Dustin Ferguson, a student in the Chattahoochee Tech Associate of Science in Nursing program, received the college’s 2021 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership award. He was nominated for this honor by Nursing Instructor Casaundra Wyatt. GOAL, a statewide program of the Technical College System of Georgia, honors excellence in academics and leadership among the state’s technical college students. The top student finalists for the 2021 GOAL award at Chattahoochee Tech included Dennis Hoffman, a Technical Specialist student; Samantha Vernon, a Practical Nursing student; and Sarah Woodward, a Physical Therapist Assistant student.
Chattahoochee Tech English Instructor Jennifer Staton received the college’s 2021 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year award. This award honors the most outstanding TCSG instructors who make significant contributions to technical education through innovation and leadership in their fields. The 2021 top finalists for this award at Chattahoochee Tech included Meredith Muse, an instructor in the Film and Video Production Technology program, and Brian LeSage, an instructor in the Emergency Medical Services Professions program.
An internal panel of judges evaluated each finalist on factors that included accomplishments, leadership, their role as a technical educator, and their commitment to the mission and initiatives of TCSG.
Chattahoochee Tech’s 2021 GOAL winner Dustin Ferguson and Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year winner Jennifer Staton both will compete at the regional level in April. Then, if selected to be regional finalists, they will compete at the state level in May.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
