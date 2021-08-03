Chattahoochee Technical College announced that Tarik Boyd is the college’s new director of student financial aid.
He brings over 13 years of student financial aid experience to Chattahoochee Tech, having served previously at Morehouse College as the director of financial aid. He also worked at Norfolk State University as the associate director of financial aid and at ECPI University as the campus director of financial assistance.
His professional affiliations include the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators and the Southern Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. He has served in leadership roles for both NASFAA and SASFAA, as well as for the Virginia Association of Student Financial Aid
Administrators, in which he served as president.
Boyd earned his master’s degree in higher education administration from Southern New Hampshire University. His educational background also includes a bachelor’s degree in business administration from ECPI University and an associate degree in human resource management from Bryant & Stratton College. He is experienced with many student financial aid software systems, including ones associated with the U.S. Department of Education and Federal Student
Aid.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
