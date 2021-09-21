G.I. Jobs magazine has named Chattahoochee Tech Veteran Services coordinator Barry Munday, who retires from the college this month, as a national 2021 Veteran Champion of the Year in Higher Education.
This award honors the key players at colleges across the country who are passionate about helping student veterans excel.
Throughout his years of service at Chattahoochee Tech, Munday worked to ensure the success of hundreds of students who are veterans or military family members. He created the first veteran services operation in the college, which was one of the first in the Technical College System of Georgia.
Munday, a veteran, also initiated a network of veteran services and support agencies, which includes over 30 organizations in North Georgia and the metro Atlanta area.
This network helps Chattahoochee Tech veteran students and their families have access to an array of benefit providers in addition to the college’s internal services and resources.
Munday’s work at the college was reflected consistently by Chattahoochee Tech being designated each year as one of the nation’s top military friendly schools.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
