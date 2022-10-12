In the closely watched race for the Post 4 seat on the Cobb County Board of Education, incumbent David Chastain and challenger Catherine Pozniak have raised about the same amount of money, as of the latest contribution disclosure deadline.
Chastain, a Republican who serves as board chairman, had raised about $44,800 as of the end of September. Pozniak, his Democratic opponent, had raised about $45,100.
Pozniak roughly doubled her total fundraising haul since the previous disclosure deadline, at the end of June, when she had raised about $23,000. But Chastain has made up more ground, as he had only raised about $8,000 by the end of June.
Pozniak, meanwhile, has spent more — about $13,900, with some $31,200 left in her war chest. Chastain has spent just a fraction of his campaign funds, though, and still has about $41,500 on hand.
Chastain’s donors
The MDJ previously reported that Chastain’s donors include law firm Bentley Bentley & Bentley ($250), fellow board member Randy Scamihorn ($500), Stancil Wise ($500), Jimmy Ayer ($500), and former Georgia Attorney General and Cobb Chairman Sam Olens ($125).
His two largest donors are now the campaign of state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, which donated $5,500, and Jonathan Crumly, a lawyer at Taylor English Duma, who donated $4,000.
Initially, Chastain reported those sums as single donations, even though the single-donor contribution limit for the general election is $3,000. Chastain later submitted an amended fundraising report listing two donations from each of those donors, one for the primary and one for the general, that comply with the limit.
The campaign of Amy Henry, a Republican who ran in Post 6 before being drawn out during redistricting, donated nearly $3,000. Caryn Sonderman, a Cobb parent who, with others, sued the district over its mask mandate, donated $2,000.
Other large donations to Chastain’s campaign were from attorney and former Cobb Chamber of Commerce Chair Benton Mathis ($3,000) lawyer Joy Doss ($1,500), former Congressman Bob Barr’s Liberty Strategies ($1,000) and an LLC registered to Taylor English Duma lawyer James Balli ($1,000).
Taylor English Duma was recruited by the school board to redraw the board's district lines in the 2020 redistricting cycle. Democrats opposed both the hiring of the law firm and the map the firm produced.
Chastain’s donors also include former Cobb Planning Commission member Tony Waybright ($250), Vinings Bank executive Caric Martin ($250), Cobb GOP activist Pam Reardon ($350), former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler ($250), teachers association Educators First ($550), Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan ($200), Cobb Development Authority board member Donna Rowe ($200), state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb ($250), conservative activist Larry Savage ($200), and the campaign of fellow Republican school board member Brad Wheeler ($200).
In the last fundraising period, Chastain spent just $115, for payment processing. He spent about $3,200, much of it on signs, in the period ending June 30.
Pozniak's donors
The MDJ previously reported Pozniak received $5,800 from Democrats for Educational Equity, a Washington D.C.-based group, as well as local donations from Democratic school board member Charisse Davis ($105), along with Craig Bauer ($500) and Anne Mellen ($1,000) of Marietta.
In the latest period, the Cobb County Association of Educators, a teachers association which has endorsed Pozniak, gave her $1,000.
Pozniak also received large donations from former state House candidate Luisa Wakeman ($1,800), Lennert Smeets of Marietta ($1,500), Sarah McLean of Baltimore, Maryland ($1,050) and Jennifer Eplett Reilly of Baton Rouge, Louisiana ($1,000).
Philanthropist Emma Bloomberg, the daughter of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, gave $600 to Pozniak.
Family have also pitched in — the Democrat lists donations from Eileen Pozniak ($3,000) and Richard Pozniak ($200).
Pozniak received $500 donations from Lisa Buman of Los Angeles, California, Michael Buman of New York City, Christine Ortiz of Longwood, Florida, and Susan Pryor of Marietta.
In the fundraising period ending in June, Pozniak spent mostly on mailers, databases, and a website. In the latest period, she paid $2,000 to Katie Winston of Marietta for field support, but also continued to spend several thousand dollars on signs and campaign materials.
Tea leaves
The Post 4 race is expected to determine whether Republicans maintain their four-member majority on the school board.
Post 4 went 48.3% to Biden in 2020 and is trending blue, according to Cobb Democratic activist Matt Yarbrough. His numbers show gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams received around 45% of the vote in the post in 2018, and Hillary Clinton earned about 40%.
Other school board candidates have raised smaller amounts. In heavily blue Post 2, Democrat Becky Sayler has raised about $9,000, while Republican Stephen George reported no contributions. Nichelle Davis, a Democrat running unopposed in Post 6, has raised about $6,600.
Cobb GOP Chair Salleigh Grubbs said more of Pozniak’s donations have come from out of state, alleging that she's received “dark money” and is backed by "groups that embrace Marxist views."
“While David Chastain’s money is mostly grassroots Cobb County folks,” Grubbs said. “... You have these outside groups that are supporting these radical candidates, while grassroots Cobb County people are supporting folks that take a common sense approach.”
Grubbs said the school board and Superintendent Chris Ragsdale “have done a great job,” steering the district through the pandemic, and believes voters will reelect Chastain.
“I wish I had a crystal ball for all these races. I think David will win. I mean, he has a good name in the community, he has been a community partner,” Grubbs said.
Jacquelyn Bettadapur, chair of the Cobb County Democratic Committee, said Chastain must have seen Pozniak’s fundraising haul over the summer "and decided he needed to get busy."
With the two candidates even on fundraising, the disposition of those funds will determine the race’s outcome, Bettadapur added.
“With all races, money is necessary but not sufficient,” she said. “It’s what you do with the money in the end, and we've seen races where they've raised too much money and wasted money and still didn't win.”
Bettadapur noted that many voters skip down-ballot races, and often don’t pay attention to the local school board. But she also acknowledged that the board has attracted plenty of public attention — and anger — in recent years.
“But what we're seeing is people care about efficient use of their taxpayer dollars, and Chastain, on his watch, that school board, that school district has essentially been wasting taxpayer dollars,” Bettadapur said.
(1) comment
Read the above! Donations from out of state will do absolutely ZERO for Cobb County Schools. Pozniak received these donations for ONE reason. She is a Democrat... Case closed!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.