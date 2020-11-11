On Nov. 6, Mount Paran Christian School in Kennesaw hosted its annual homecoming festivities, including an afternoon parade and pep rally on campus.
Though the homecoming football game and dance were cancelled, the homecoming court was presented at the pep rally, with senior Maggie Epps crowned as the 2020 homecoming queen.
Open to the entire MPCS community, the afternoon homecoming parade included designated viewing areas for parents, with attendees asked to wear face coverings for both the parade and subsequent pep rally. Each high school class created “We Are The World” floats with different “habitat” themes - Jungle for the seniors, Ocean for the juniors, Arctic for the sophomores and Desert for the Freshmen.
Following the parade, a pep rally for students in grades 5-12 and parents was held in the Catherine Steele Sewell Stadium, including the homecoming court presentation and crowning of the Homecoming Queen. MPCS fans were also able to login to watch the pep rally and court presentation remotely online through the NFHS Network livestream, sponsored by the Eagle Backers.
The 2020 homecoming court was selected by high school peers to represent their classes during Spirit Week, which was held Nov. 2-6.
Members of the court included seniors Anna Farley, Lolly Johnson and Maggie Epps, who was named Homecoming Queen; juniors Abby Gray, Mary Lusk and Claudia Johnson; sophomores Sophie Kate Chambley, Mary Ella Carroll and Caitlin Ealey; and freshmen Ansley Hester, Ansley Schwab and Megan Pruitt.
During spirit week, students were able to dress in school-appropriate daily themes, chosen by the high school student government association. Themes ranged from career day to fictional character day, college spirit day and bikers versus surfers day.
