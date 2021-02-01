As a college freshman, Roneisha “Ro” Worthy admittedly didn’t know much about the field of engineering.
Science, technology, engineering and math disciplines weren’t an area of emphasis at her high school. A gifted member of her school’s debate team, Worthy had already set her sights on a law degree. However, shortly after receiving her acceptance to Tennessee State University, her guidance counselor reviewing her grades suggested that Worthy consider a future in engineering.
Worthy trusted her advice, and nearly two decades later continues to serve as a role model for underrepresented groups pursuing STEM degrees at Kennesaw State University.
She started by managing the Summer Transportation Institute at Tennessee State, which promoted careers in transportation to middle schoolers, where she first noticed a “confidence gap” between the girl and boy participants. Throughout the summer program, Worthy made a point to remind the girls they had the ability to outperform the boys in each of their tasks, and they did. It was during that experience when she realized STEM advocacy could be her calling.
After her freshman year, Worthy took her advocacy to the workplace. While completing a cooperative experience with General Motors, she learned how to become an effective mentor and was taught to inspire women to pursue STEM by promoting the altruistic nature of engineering. Worthy, who would go on to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Tennessee State before completing her Ph.D. at Vanderbilt University, joined KSU in 2014, where she serves as the faculty advisor for the student chapters of the Society of Women Engineers and the National Society of Black Engineers.
Incidentally, many lives have been affected by Worthy’s advocacy. Last year, she partnered with the KSU Women’s Resource Center and AmeriCorp’s Volunteers in Service to America to host a Pathways to STEAM Summer Camp, designed to provide opportunities for girls to explore topics specific to science, technology, engineering, art and math. The camp was offered free of charge and included more than 50 girls who wouldn’t otherwise receive this level of exposure, Worthy said. The engineering college also routinely partners with the American Council of Engineering Companies Georgia Section to host the annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day, which attracts nearly 500 attendees each spring.
Reflecting on her journey from her freshman year of college to becoming a mentor to many, Worthy said she feels STEM advocacy is her life’s purpose.
