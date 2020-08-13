The Construction Education Foundation of Georgia has announced seven new weeks of live discussions on Facebook Live, extending the series through September.
The next session on Aug. 18 is hosted by contractor and DIY TV host Kayleen McCabe with special guests Misti Martin from the Cherokee Office of Economic Development and Scott Callaway from “Be Pro Be Proud Georgia,” a Kennesaw organization that is training the next generation of skilled workers in the trades.
The series takes place on Tuesdays at noon. The schedule is:
- Aug. 18 - Learn about careers in the skilled trades with “Be Pro Be Proud.”
- Aug. 25 - Career Focus: Plumbing and HVAC.
- Sept. 1 - Women in the Trades.
- Sept. 8 - High School and Technical School options.
- Sept. 15 - Virtual Job Site Tour.
- Sept. 22 - Career Focus: Architecture.
- Sept. 29 - Specialty Construction.
The goal of the series is to educate students about career opportunities in the construction industry. The social media education series began in June on Instagram on the @CEFGA_jobs Instagram page and later moved to Facebook. Topics have covered career options, trade schools, industry training and truths/ misconceptions about careers in the skilled trades.
All of these events are available at https://cefga.org/k12-pipeline/instagram-live-summer-series/ .
Host Kayleen McCabe is a contractor and host of “Rescue Renovation” on the DIY Network. CEFGA president and CEO Scott Shelar joins her each week as they speak with students, industry leaders and employers about their experiences and insights around the skilled trades.
All sessions are free and open to anyone interested. The Facebook Live sessions are available at https://www.facebook.com/CEFGA-87573268359/.
