WEST COBB — Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale reiterated Monday that school safety was his top priority in the new year, speaking during a press conference on the first day of school.
“I think obviously school safety is on the forefront of everyone's mind after the tragedy in Uvalde,” Ragsdale said when asked about the biggest change to schools this year. “So people are truly focused on not just what we can do now, but what we can sustain? Because, again, I think the biggest lesson … the most important takeaway is that the little things can mean the difference between life and death.”
The superintendent has taken several steps to bolster security ahead of the new school year. Last month, the Cobb County Board of Education approved a controversial new policy allowing Ragsdale to add armed, non-police security personnel to schools. The policy was approved by board Republicans over the protests of Democrats and gun safety activists, who objected to adding more guns in schools and hiring staff who are not police to wield them.
The policy does not allow the district to arm teachers, something the superintendent has said he will not support. It includes training requirements for new security, but also says the superintendent can waive certain requirements if the person has already received prior law enforcement or military training. New security will be subject to background checks.
Pressed for more details on the policy, Ragsdale said that what he already presented to the board is “pretty much all we can say publicly.” The superintendent has resisted disclosing certain details about how the policy will be implemented, saying that information could be exploited by a would-be attacker.
Ragsdale has said, though, that the new security would not be publicly identified as such. It is unclear if the security will have other job duties.
Asked whether security would wear uniforms, be visibly armed, or be authorized to intervene in situations like student fights, Ragsdale said, “I'm probably not going to be able to speak to a whole lot of any of that in detail.”
The superintendent did say, though, that “we will not have just teams of plain clothes individuals roaming through schools,” and that the district would not use plain clothes security to mimic an attacker in drills.
Cobb schools planned to have a new alert system, Centegix, up and running at all district schools by the start of school, though the superintendent couldn’t say for certain whether the system was operational Monday morning.
“I haven't gotten a status, we have a debrief meeting later today to hear about all the things that are going well, some of the things that we need to take care of,” Ragsdale said.
The system includes badges distributed to district staff that they can use to communicate an emergency. It includes visible and audible alert systems, Ragsdale said, and in the event of an attack, would save time.
“We will be issuing badges to employees because again, the intent, and the concept behind the system, is the same as before. It is to empower, if you will, each badged employee at a facility to be able to issue a code red,” he said.
The Cobb school board voted last Thursday to appoint longtime Osborne High School principal Joshua Morreale to the newly created position of assistant superintendent for school safety, which will oversee the district’s safety initiatives.
“Obviously, we're a school district, we exist to teach and learn, that's our job. But it's also our job to make sure when our parents drop their students off, the most prized possession they have on this Earth, that they feel safe, knowing that they're safe,” Ragsdale said.
Other topics
The emphasis on protecting students and staff from gun violence comes as the pandemic has receded as a top concern for local schools. Cobb schools has not issued any recommendations about virus mitigation ahead of the new year. Ragsdale didn't directly reference COVID-19 in his remarks, but said, "There's truly no substitution for our teachers being in front of students each and every day."
Asked about this year’s greatest challenge, the superintendent said the budget is what keeps him up at night.
The district earlier this year implemented the largest raises in its history, ranging from 8.5% to 13.1% for all non-temporary employees, in its $1.4 billion budget. The school board voted to keep flat its general fund millage rate of 18.9 mills, the same rate it has levied since 2007, at Ragsdale’s request. Rising property values combined with the same millage rate is expected to bring the school system approximately $70 million more in local property tax revenue next year.
“Being able to do what we've done again this year, by having the highest raise in the history of the district, is awesome. Every employee deserves it. … But at the same time, my first question to the CFO is, can we sustain it? We did that with no millage rate increase and no CARES Act monies or anything like that,” Ragsdale said. “Because at the end of the day, that raise has to be sustained for years into the future. And with what we're staring down the barrel, whether it's recession, inflation, etc., that raise is to help our employees manage through this current economy. It's tough, it's tough on everybody. So I wanted to do as much for our employees as I could, and thank the board for agreeing and passing that budget.”
Ragsdale was asked about the district last month halting the rollout of a new logo for a Cobb school, Eastside Elementary, after outraged community members pointed out the logo’s resemblance to a Nazi symbol. The logo depicts an eagle, the school’s mascot, with outstretched wings, and the letters “ES.” It quickly drew comparisons to the emblem of Nazi Germany and generated national headlines. The district said the logo had been inspired by the U.S. Army’s insignia for the rank of colonel.
Ragsdale said the incident was a “personnel matter,” so he couldn’t get into specifics. The superintendent did, though, suggest that more needed to be done to teach the history of that era.
“I think it's up to us to make sure we step up and not let the message die with the Greatest Generation, because they were called the Greatest Generation for a reason. And they all have lessons for us to learn from. And unfortunately, we just don't have very many World War II vets left, that can share those life lessons.”
In another recent news item, a Cobb County Superior Court Grand Jury found that the Cobb County School District had “a clear pattern” of rewarding some contracts outside its own procurement policy, but did not find any criminal wrongdoing in an investigation of the district’s purchasing practices.
Although the grand jury said there were problems with the district’s purchasing, jurors did not find evidence of any crimes, since the board “is exempt from Georgia procurement law, except for construction contracts.”
The grand jury issued several recommendations in its report, including a suggestion that the state legislature should change procurement law to include county boards of education. Other recommendations called for the board to modify procurement policies and procedures, its Code of Ethics, and the district’s strategic plan.
“I think the main point of that is, the situation's closed, as we knew it would be,” Ragsdale told the MDJ. “I had 100% confidence in what our procurement department does, we have decades of experience in the procurement department. And so I have the utmost faith and confidence in them to be able to do their job properly. And it's just very difficult to think that, again, the award-winning procurement department — we always take the recommendations from the grand jury, regardless of what they are, very seriously. So we take those into consideration and then we move forward.”
