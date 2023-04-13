MARIETTA — Cobb schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said he himself was surprised to be recommending a tax cut in his tentative $1.5 billion budget for 2024.
“I would have never thought that I would be supporting, let alone recommending as part of my budget proposal a millage rate reduction,” Ragsdale said during the Cobb school board’s Thursday work session.
That’s exactly what he did, proposing a reduction of the milllage rate from 18.9 to 18.7 mills.
Ragsdale also proposed 7.5% raises for all of CCSD's full-time employees, sounding a similar note as last year by calling this latest budget "very employee focused."
Brad Johnson, the district's chief financial officer, said the raises would range from 7.5% to 12.1%.
Included in the proposed budget is about $83 million to fund the raises, which factors in the $2,000 raise for all Georgia public school teachers adopted as part of Gov. Brian Kemp's 2024 state budget.
The budgeting process requires the board to set a millage rate for the county’s property owners. The school board's current rate of 18.9 mills is one the district has maintained since 2007.
Last year, the school district’s tax digest grew by 11.55%. By maintaining the millage rate, the board raised the amount of taxes it collects. The Cobb Tax Assessor’s Office is projecting similar growth in this year’s digest, powered by rising real estate prices.
Thus, Johnson called the proposed rollback "a tax cut for Cobb citizens."
Johnson added that the district's revenues from property taxes, projected at around $717.7 million for fiscal year 2024, will be reduced by roughly $7.6 million annually.
Some board members last year proposed rolling back the millage rate given the steep rise in the tax digest. But Ragsdale advised against it at the time, since they had already passed a budget based on a millage rate of 18.9 mills before voting on the millage rate.
State law requires the school board to have a balanced budget, so any rollback would have had to include cuts to the budget the board had just passed.
Cobb school board members on both sides of the aisle were pleased to see the rollback on the budget Thursday.
Board member Becky Sayler did ask if the vote on the millage rate, scheduled no earlier than July 1, could be pushed to before final approval of the budget.
Johnson said that would not be possible, based on the fact the district will receive details of the latest tax digest during the last week of June.
Two public hearings were scheduled to allow the public to weigh in on the budget proposal. The first was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday; the second will take place May 18 at 6:30 p.m.
The board will be asked to give the budget final approval at its May 18 meeting, following the public hearing.
