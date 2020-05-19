The NAMM Foundation recently honored the Cobb County School District with the Best Communities for Music Education designation.
This is the 18th year that CCSD has earned the award.
Now in its 21st year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. Cobb achieved the designation by demonstrating how the district’s funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time and facilities support the success of school music programs.
Last summer, the musical talent of Hillgrove High School students was thrust onto the world stage when the band and orchestra students performed in the 75th anniversary of D-Day ceremony at the Brittany American Cemetery in France.
Another example of the work of Cobb’s music educators is seen in the recent viral video of the Cobb County Virtual Band at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MocrV03sl8I&feature=emb_logo.
The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,400 members around the world. The foundation advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving, and public service programs.
For more information, visit www.nammfoundation.org.
