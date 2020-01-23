The Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts magnet program at Pebblebrook High School will present the Broadway musical 9 To 5 The Musical from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2 at the Jennie T. Anderson Theater, in the Cobb Civic Center complex at 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.
With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, 9 to 5 The Musical is based on the 1980 hit movie.
Set in the late 1970s, this is a story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss.
The original Broadway production of 9 To 5 The Musical opened in April 2009. CCCEPA/Pebblebrook alumni Justin Patterson and Autumn Guzzardi were in the original Broadway cast of the show. CCCEPA/Pebblebrook alumnus KJ Hippensteel was in the cast of the first national tour.
CCCEPA’s double-cast production includes Julia Schick and Annie Thomas as Violet; Victoria Pardon and Alyssa Runyeon as Doralee; Elizabeth Harmon and Holly Parker as Judy; and Samuel Giron and Chase Partin as Frank Hart. Showtimes are Jan. 30-31 and Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.
Tickets can only be purchased through the Jennie T. Anderson Box Office by calling 770-528-8490 or on TicketMaster.com.
For more information, visit andersontheatre.org or www.cccepa.com.
