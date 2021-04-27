The Life University Department of Career Services is hosting a virtual career fair for Doctor of Chiropractic students and practicing chiropractors on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.
More than 60 chiropractic offices across the U.S. and internationally have registered for Career Fair 4 LIFE, which is held several times each year, according to Sue Dudt, director of LIFE's Career Services Department.
The career fair will take place on the digital Symplicity career services management platform. Students must register on LIFE's Symplicity webpage and create a profile in order to participate. Dudt said students will be in charge of their own experience, sending résumés to prospective employers, contacting them via text chat and connecting with them for video interviews. Companies can also review résumés and reach out to students directly both before and after the event.
One benefit of having the event online is the ability for chiropractors located outside the metro Atlanta area to meet LIFE students who may desire to relocate to a different part of the U.S. or another country.
All Life University students – undergraduate, graduate and D.C. – have access to the University's Symplicity platform throughout the year. Dudt said local internships and part-time positions are available for those in other degree programs, with additional career and networking events, including some specifically tailored for students pursuing degrees within the College of Graduate and Undergraduate Studies, being planned for the near future.
Later this year, Dudt plans to resume in-person career fairs. She encouraged all employers with job opportunities, including LIFE alumni, to reach out to the Career Services Department at Career@LIFE.edu if they are interested in connecting with current students.
For more information, visit LIFE.edu/Campus-Life-Pages/Career-Services.
