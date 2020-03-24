- The following Columbus State University students were named to the fall 2019 Dean's list - Grace Babcock and Lauren Bentley, both of Acworth; Isaac Bouton, Shania Evans, Kelsey Basham, Nicole Rocheteau and Amelia Lindsay, all of Marietta; Lauren Pollock, Jakayla Meeks and Kieshai Huey, all of Powder Springs; and Brittany Herrod of Smyrna.
- The following Columbus State University students were named to the fall 2019 President's list - Elaina Northrop and Elaine Gibbs, both of Acworth; Tatiyana McKinnie and Chantel McKinnie, both of Kennesaw; Victoria Ayodele of Mableton; Isabella Minter, Blake Horde, Dominic Bernard, Jack Birth and Bradley Pilcher, all of Marietta; Kamaya Jones of Powder Springs; and Brian Pickens, Shelanie Lujan, Chelle Huff and Kera Alleyne, all of Smyrna.
- Rachael Elizabeth Cook of Kennesaw and Elizabeth Joy Cox of Marietta graduated from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas for the fall 2019 semester.
- Nyah Ebanks of Kennesaw was named to the Dean's list at Tufts University for the fall 2019 semester.
- Michael Egouhene Okpalefe of Mableton was named to the Dean's list at Peru State College in Peru, Nebraska for the fall 2019 semester.
- Mallori Nesbit of Acworth was offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for high-achieving freshmen for the fall 2020 semester at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
- Zachary Musial of Kennesaw was named to the Dean's list at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island for the fall 2019 semester.
- Jansen Twigg of Acworth was named to the Honor Roll for fall 2019 at Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina - Caroline Cotra of Acworth; Travis Chance and Sara Pepper, both of Kennesaw; and Julia Butcher, Ian Coulter, Nicholas Phillips and Lydia Seremba, all of Marietta.
- The following students earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Kansas - Alexander Asbury, Peri Charapich and Savanna Davis, all of Marietta; and Ali Eustis of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the 2019 fall semester at Furman Univeristy in Greenville, South Carolina - Kyndal Anderson of Acworth; Noelle Best, Kirby Burgess, Mariah Butts, Alana Epstein, Sophie Klass, Matthew Lazzaro, Eliza Leiter, Nina Markanda, Patrick McDonough and Michael Sasapan, all of Marietta; and Olivia Veenendaal-Casper of Smyrna.
- Hannah Lagod of Marietta was named to the President's list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia for the fall 2019 semester.
- Sarah Pearson of Marietta was named to the Dean's list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia for the fall 2019 semester.
- The following students were named to the fall 2019 President’s list at Reinhardt University in Waleska - Nicole Licciardello of Acworth; Daniel Dolensky, Mallory Fisher, Cameron Kulkarni and Ayako Prince, all of Kennesaw; Lucy Bailey, Austin Berezin, Elise Davis, Megan Hancox, John Hunt, Jacob McWhorter, Mya Melton, Abigail Merchant, Judah Norman and Nicolas Schierle of Marietta; and David Starks and Kayla Thomas, both of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the fall 2019 Dean's list at Reinhardt University in Waleska - Terria Brown and Mitchell Georgiana of Austell; Sarah Arnett, Clayton Evans, Tyler McClure and Joshua Teague, all of Kennesaw; Mary Fuller, Maegan Green, Shelby Hudalla, Mary Kiboi, Evan Lambert, Sophia Tselios and Jaylen Waters, all of Marietta; Ana Bezerra, William Richardson, Caitlyn Santiago and Jacob Warren of Powder Springs; and Nathalie Friederich and Manogin Swain, all of Smyrna.
- The following Marietta students were named to the LaGrange College fall semester VPAA's list - Kaine Baker, Peyton Moseley, Brent Parker, Evan Sampers and Samuel Worthan. To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.6 while taking a minimum course load of 12 hours.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts for the fall semester - Kesha N. Perkins of Acworth; and Jeet Kothari, Jacob Leung, Rebecca C. Martin, Seyun Om and Lily A. Peters, all of Marietta.
