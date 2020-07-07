- Jaquelin Rosas of Marietta was named to the fall 2019 Honors list at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia.
- Usonwanneka Nicole Onyia of Kennesaw was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.
- Jaquelin Rosas of Marietta was honored with a Student Leadership Award from Mary Baldwin University. Rosas received the Brenda Bryant Leadership Award for demonstrating excellence in campus leadership on May 19.
- Madeleine Iassogna and Audrey Tokarz, both of Marietta, were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts.
- Matti Poling of Acworth has been named to Freed-Hardeman's Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.
- Nicole Axelrod of Marietta graduated from DePauw University on May 17 in a virtual recognition ceremony.
- The following students were awarded scholarships beginning in the fall 2020 semester at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina - Phillip Grant DeGiuli of Marietta was awarded the 1854 scholarship; William Henderson Michalak of Marietta was awarded a Benjamin Wofford schiolarship; Lauren M. Scalise of Smyrna was awarded an Old Main scholarship; and Meredith Grace Sullivan of Acworth and Evangeline Grace Lutz of Smyrna were both awarded Bonner scholarships.
The following students were named to the Dean's list for spring 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology - Briana Anderson, Andrea Avila, Jeffrey Cichon, Alianna Dhalla, Gerardo Garcia-Ramos and Amanda Walters, all of Acworth; Vajraang Kamat of the Cumberland area; Bailey Abel, Aylin Alptekin, Ryan Cobelli, Lauren Daws, Caroline Gay, James Matalenas, Kelvin Pierre, Gabriella Rodriguez, Mackenzie Sicard, Izah Tahir, Rachel Wilder and Raeah Woodson, all of Kennesaw; Titofunmi Oyewole and Cameron Russ, both of Mableton; Jiwoo Bae, Nichole Beck, Megan Behm, Nylah Boone, Hannah Brock, David Cornell, Hannah Day, Graysen De Jong, Bianca Dullabh, Joseph Fletcher, Manasi Gali, Maeve Gawryszewski, Robert Glover, Charlotte Guerry, Carson Hulsey, Tiffany Jeng, Jonathan Jones, Khalil Keyton, Mallory Landon, Matthew Link, Carl Liu, Camilo Londono, Lily Luong, Arundhati Mahendrakar, Mitchell Marine, Zion Martell, Axel Mateo, George Missailidis, Anna Munns, Gracelyn Nguyen, Pavan Patel, Taylor Peterson, Kyle Pierre, Ece Polat, Cristina Rosello, Dustin Roth, Ajinkya Sawant, Paulina Schuler, Saahil Sharma, Robert Solomon, Ria Thakkar, Ashley Thomas, Anna Wang, Miryam Wiggli, Timothy Wu, Andy Yap, David Yap and Nicolas Zacharis, all of Marietta; Jeanette Conti, Emma Jones, Kelsey Lanier, Ngozi Ozor and Meghana Sridhar, all of Powder Springs; and Michael Ehme, Rohan Kalvakaalva, Rachel McPherson, Omer Oncul, Anika Patka, Nicole Schuster, Bailey Spencer, Rachel Wallis and Patrick Will, all of Smyrna.
The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for spring 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology - Michelle Voykovic, Daniel Carrozzino, Kyle Turner, Kayla Rinoski, Kunal Patel, Boris Gulev, Caterina Rossie and Christian Spalding, all of Acworth; Amanda Firestone, Gertrude Pavur and Alistair Sequeira, all of the Cumberland area; Austin Hatch, Katrina Heitz, Chloe Schrauben-Yeates, Serah Mungai, Samantha Maddin, Marie Zimmerman, Marie Zimmerman, Mitchell Gacuzana, Yida Wang, Shilpa Mally, Kelly O'neal, Alexander Lopez, Connor Truono, Narendra Narine, Abigail Dees, Aditya Patel, Arvin Poddar, David Hammett, Alexander Barton, Meghan Cobelli, Grayson Epps, Mary Gale, Camryn Jean Pierre, Katelyn Sbravati and Tepolak Seth, all of Kennesaw; Edouard Goguillon of Mableton; Fatima Jamil, Rachel Techau, Rachel Garland, Read Walters, Sergio Van Eden, David Williams, Karan Achtani, Nisha Lee, Kar Shin Lin, Austin Summy, Justin Keener, Ashley Eggart, Delaney Rickles, Nicholas Sinclair, Samantha Staviss, Richard Udall, Eric Glunn, Griffin Goodwin, Caleigh Hatcher, Kathryne Browne, Destini Deinde-Smith, Laura Hancher, Sofia Laval, Sarah Nastasi, Sean Engelstad, Alyssa Bardin, Sarah Morrissey, Brooke Brownlee, Ana Cristian, Thielly De Paula, Benjamin Goldenthal, Daniel Hudadoff, Harsimran Minhas, Christina Sun, Amanda Miller, Jennifer Shen, Mark Wetherly, Jacob Bristol, Karen Fraire, John Kulik, Jessica Meredith, Katherine Roberts, Christopher Wink, Savannah Linen, Jadyn Sethna, Ramy Bassil, Andrew Chyong, Molly Dopfel, Shannon Fraser, John Giesler, Kelly Haas, Andrew Kell, Carter Kubes, Kelsey Mo, Grant Oesterling, Khurram Yamin, Francis Yang, Michelle Babcock, Mackenzie Dare, Anna Daugherty, Fiorella Gambetta, Leah Goldstein, Benjamin Harrison, Alexander Madison, Benjamin Peiken, Adam Profili, Stavan Shah, Harrison Smith, Mitchell Stasko, Noa Tshimanga and Maxwell Zhou, all of Marietta; Sadie Palmer and Emily Williams, all of Powder Springs; Jeniveve Vaia, Wyatt Nelson, Kiran Gourisankar and Sherina Thomas, all of Smyrna; and Nicolas San Miguel of Vinings.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Shorter University for the spring 2020 semester - Teresa Berry, Ruby Brooks, Angela Cecere, Cameron Cherry, McKenzie Dempsey, Isabella DiMauro, Meagan Doughty, Madison Erickson, April Estrada, Leah Figueroa, Kaitlyn Fudge, Kierra Graham, Cole Smith, Asa Stallings, Gunnar Uutinen and Timothy Walker, all of Acworth; Aeneas Dennis and Brandon Kidd, both of Austell; Kaleeq Brannigan, Zachary Brooks, Ashton Childress, Aisling Cummins, Michelle Emanuelo and Malcolm Falardeau, all of Kennesaw; Celia Alvarado of Mableton; Justin Barnes, Marissa Brown, Matthew Christian, Michelle Cocroft, Catherine Fletcher, Dayela Lima, Daisy Rodriguez and Timothy Thomas, all of Marietta; Molly Hardy, Daphny Moleski and Lecia Thompson, all of Powder Springs; and Braxton Lindley of Smyrna.
