- The following students graduated from the University of Iowa – Donte’ Hayes and Meghan Yacinthe, both of Kennesaw; and Suman Rijal of Marietta.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Anderson University for the spring 2019 semester – Victoria Murphy of Acworth; Travis Chance and Sara Pepper, both of Kennesaw; and Julia Butcher, Ian Coulter and Nicholas Phillips, all of Marietta.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Clemson University for the spring 2019 semester – Sean M. Roth of Acworth; Molly Fay Langella and Julia Sarah Mixon, both of Cumberland; Zachary Daniel Goodman and Alexandra Maria Staub, both of Kennesaw; Elisabeth Regan Amini, Gordon D. Bradwell, Spencer Winslow Davis, Bohler C. Featherston, Jeremy Lutz, Leslie A. Martin, Alexander L. Mayfield, Jackson Rae Moehler, Kevin Timothy Murray, Shannon C. Peterson, Andrew C. Richardson, William A. Ridgway III, Charles Milton Shapiro and Reilly Marie Surdykowski, all of Marietta; and Malik Michael Alade Balogun of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the President's list at Clemson University for the spring 2019 semester – Trinity Roseann Pominville and Rachel Mattke Tate, both of Acworth; Carson Stephen Colenbaugh, Andrew H. Gasparini, Sarah Anne Sutley and Mary-Katherine G. Watt, all of Kennesaw; Jacob Andrew Deneen, Madeleine Kathryn Franchi, Meredith B. Franchi, Jack Callaway Henderson, Heather L. Hufnagel, Tanner D. Huyck, Jamison Patrick Muzzey, John Robert Perry, Katherine Grace Perry, Sandhya Rajasabeson, Audrey Virginia Ramey and Kaitlin Chenjun Strong, all of Marietta; William B. Payne of Powder Springs; and Nadia Marie Salameh of Smyrna.
- Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) named the following students to the Dean's list for the Spring semester of 2019 - Justice Smiith of Acworth; Jake Tuchmann of Kennesaw; and Kevin Norton and Chad Walters, both of Marietta.
- William Stowers of Marietta recently graduated magna cum laude from Colgate University during the 198th Commencement on May 19.
- Courtney Lida of Smyrna was among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado during spring 2019 commencement ceremonies May 3-4.
- Donte' Hayes and Meghan Yacinthe, all of Kennesaw; and Suman Rijal of Marietta were among the over 4,800 students that graduated from the University of Iowa.
- Jaquelin Rosas of Marietta was inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK), the national leadership honor society, in a ceremony on April 11 at Mary Baldwin University.
- Jalen Schlosberg of Acworth was named to the Dean's list for the Spring 2019 semester.
- Juan Orellana of Marietta was among more than 200 Eastern Connecticut State University students of African, Latino, Asian and Native American (ALANA) descent were honored on May 9 at the 2019 Inclusive Excellence Awards. All students who were honored achieved an overall GPA of at least 3.5. Orellana, who majors in Art, was presented with an Academic Excellence Award. The Inclusive Excellence Student Awards were created to recognize the achievements of ALANA students at Eastern.
- Evan Land of Marietta was named to the Dean's list at Ithaca College for the spring 2019 semester.
- Hannah B Lagod of Marietta has been named to the President's list at James Madison University for the spring 2019 semester.
- Diamira Elder of Marietta and Daniel Joseph DeSousa of Smyrna were named to the Dean’s list at James Madison University for the spring 2019 semester.
- The following students were named to the University of Delaware's Dean's list for the Spring 2019 semester – Sophia Freaney, Aidan Kedzierski and Valerie Light, all of Marietta; and Alec Greco Agee of Smyrna.
- The following students graduated from Boston University in May 2019 – Janna R. Collins and Julia A. Clarke, both of Acworth; Joi C. Henry of Mableton; Daniel J. Gonzalez and Shulammite H. Son, both of Marietta.
- The following students were named to the Dean’s list at Boston University for the spring semester – Courtney H. Moller of Acworth; and Jeet Kothari, Eunice N. Lamothe, Rebecca C. Martin, Shulammite H. Son and Madeleine H. Werner, all of Marietta.
- Juan Orellana of Marietta was named to the Dean’s list for spring 2019 at Eastern Connecticut State University.
- The following students graduated from The University of Alabama during its spring commencement May 3-5 - Kia Nichole Alleyne, Samuel D. Andrus, Collett Francesca Cogliano, Austin Wayne Gowin, Kelsey Danielle Hamilton, Hayley Jean Hill, Rachel M. Johnson, Rudi Erin Johnston, Caroline Grace Lancaster, Samuel Watts Maryland of Acworth; Hannah Marie Bulvin and Jacqueline Kort Sutton, both of the Cumberland area; Haley Rae Biggins, Ryan Christopher Bohannan, Ashton G. Butler, Natalie Kate Dennis, Rebecca E. Duvall, Katherine Grace Fallon, Jazmine Naomi Hall, Cecilia Kathleen Long, Matthew Jacob Marin, Bryonna Nicole Rivera Burrows, Peyton D. Rusk and Marian Omaka Uba, all of Kennesaw; Jordan Noelle Ferguson and Camille Elizabeth Sayles, both of Mableton; Steven Philip Acheson, Laura Elizabeth Acker, Kyle Landon Barrett, Louis Ryan Berch, Collin E. Bloomer, Darrick Berzion Carr, Nichole Dallas Cheatum, Keisha Jasmine Cook, Kathryn Livingston Daniel, Aleah Rachel Fine, Robert Griffin Halvorson, Ashley Kiana Jeter, Jeremy Lawrence Kessler, Davis Lane Lawson, Samuel Jefferson Luther, McKay J. Madsen, Samuel Aaron Malte, Derek D. Matthews, Andrea Florence Pollock, Alyssa Rene Schwartz, Emily Abigail Scott, Lilly Ilaina Shneibaum, Avery Blaire Slotin, Daniel Timothy Smith, Hannah Brooke Smothers, Joshua Logan Tazzetta, Michael Scott Templeton and Annamarie Elizabeth Tepe, all of Marietta; Samuel James Donnelly, Margaret Ann Merritt, Terren Donzel Moore, Mark Richard Stewart and Mallory Renee Woodford, all of Powder Springs; and Donald Eugene Drummy Jr. and Hanna Grace Miller, both of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the President's list at Mercer University for the spring 2019 semester - Darian Bishop, Natalie Coolidge, Denise Neal and Harrison Verhine, all of Acworth; Kimberly Curl of the Cumberland area; Tiffani Lewis and Joshua Smith, all of Austell; Kenneth Montross, Abigail Moss, Zachary Mullinax and Blossom Onunekwu, all of Kennesaw; De'Angela Clay of Mableton; William Baglivio, Emily Bartlett, Samantha Cowell, Taylor Dennis, Matthew Dirksen, Charlotte Dungan, Elisa Farrell, Iran Hernandez Imbert, Ava Johnson, Grace Maloney, Jonathan Mittleider, Brianna Ramsay, Claudia Rodriguez Castro and Miriam Weiss, all of Marietta; Patrick Kho, Tayla Scott and Madison Zgonc, all of Powder Springs; and Annie Lam, Aryelle Richards and Daniel Strom, all of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Mercer University for the spring 2019 semester - Porche' Bynes, MacKenzie Carroll, Danielle Hawk, Molly McCreath, Nicole Montalvo, McHenry Power and Tobi Woghiren, all of Acworth; McKenzie Coleman, Asia Karriem, Eliza Miller and Christian Ocana, all of Acworth; Patricia Bordeaux, Daniellee Fray, Elizabeth Hall, Jota Taylor and Kyle Wicker, all of Austell; Matthew Bowling, Joshua Dupaty, Nicola Jett, Katherine Marakovits, Ryan Mcguire, Andrew Reisig, Jordan Shealy, Johannah Silvius, Pace Stephenson and Chloe Webster-Wilkins, all of Kennesaw; Willie Fulks of Mableton; Ian Bell, Shakti Biswas, Audrey Brown, Robert Chaney, Amine Elkhalil, Rebecca Hale, Anthony Harris, Yasmeen Hill, Cathy Hu, Jackson Kelley, Abbott Llewellyn, Cristina Lopez, Amna Madesko, Shanna Mattson, Faith McColl, Alexander Melnick, Annabelle Miller, Lilian Morin, Bradleigh Pierce, Hoor Qureshi, Kaylee Radford, Bria Smith, Isabella Sullivan, Jaydon Taylor, Jessica Teal, Alissa Tipton, Andrea Toles, Kenitra Wells and Tawni Winns, all of Kennesaw; Indeyana Benton, Cheryl Copeland, Jabril Edmondson, Etsegenet Endale, Brenna McNulty, Daniel Pascal, Sherrill Tucker, Sara Ward and Courtney Windham, all of Powder Springs; and Jordan Barnett, Lauren Cargile, Johanna Chaffee, Bradley Ford, Christina Green, Kelsey Henderson and Katie Nickol, all of Smyrna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.