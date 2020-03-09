- Georgia State University has named the following Marietta students to its fall 2019 Dean's list - Daniela Berrones, Akshay Mathur, Samar Khader, Munachiso Aniemeka, Hannah Derezinski, Andrew Meinders, Jia Li Lin, Mitchell Seymour, Phebe Philippe, Mfawa Eno-Williams, Issa Frampton, Anjali-Joann Chatlani, Paul Carlan, Ivonne Ochoa, Yuririana Pineda, Evelyn Valdez, Daisy Galvan, Marco Martinez, Marian Rivas, Marvin Hitson Jr., Yingying Luo, Veronica Gorenshteyn, Helen Wu, Amy Hixson, Hannah Shlapak, Hannah Bulmash, Emilio Coirini, Patricia Chambers, Joseph Philip, Sydney Reese, Kelsey Clark, Kyra Williamson, Siara Cummings, Esteban Rodriguez, Layton McCoy, Bryana Hayden, Marlow Mongue, Mateo Villarreal, Elizabeth Reeves, Loyane Santis, Austin Nocero, Diego Aramburu, Nadia Hamrang, Dillan Kumar, Steven Caruso, Emma Simonsen, Grayson Burke, Madison Nash, Shenae Dawkins, Vanessa Gonzalez, Kymberly Clarine, Khalel De Castro, Gianna Cobb, Valmari Michael Marquez, Taeseok Bae, Gabrielle Cohen, Iyliyya Jackson, Erica Amaya, Jacob Erickson, Alexandra Yepes, Vu Le, Emerald Bentley, Ivona Relja, Courtney Cohen, Toan Nguyen, William McIlwain, Zeak Sims, Allison DeGiuli, Ariana Salazar, Elizabeth Caines, Emon Hossain, Gilberto Ventura-Herrera, Joel Smith, Katherine Roney, Mylena De Alcantara Moretti, Ngangum Welashey, Saina Ahmadpour, Anotida Chikwanda, Ashley Gonzalez, Aditi Mehtani, Alexus Williams, Beata Johnson, Basirat Raji, Chase Forbes, Chrystina-Sammantha Ricks-Gray, Danielle Akinwande, Davis Carbo, Dawinmary Colon-Roman, Eric Adomah, Elizabeth Herrejon, Faycal Guehaiz, Flora Heydari, Gerica Jones, Heidi Choi, Hannah Dyches, Hannah Hamilton, Inaara Badruddin, Isabella Paredes Spir, Jenny Lin, Jeena Patel, Jennifer Segovia, Katherine Crigler, Lillian Boyd, Chase Cross, Lily Fine, Leonardo Rivera, Marilyne Mwangi, Mabel Padilla, Noor Chaudry, Nayel Padilla, Paola Berrios, Rannah Ansari, Shariah Allah, Samara B, Sommer Brooks, Stacy Brun, Soorian Padmanabhan, Srija Tummalapally, Thomas Buxton, Tyler Poole, Garett Eldred, Karen Halim, Jada Richardson, Victoria Leach, Anete Foss, Taylor Svete, Joshua Harvey, Alexandria Ramsey, Engie Rodriguez, Thompson Huynh, Idowu Faro, Leslie Herculano, Daniel Gomez, Kelly Pham, Yu Chiao, Scott Shelton, Trent Munson, Ira Livnat, Margaret McCarren, Mayra Morales, Sebastian Chica, Tony Derado, Dhananjay Khazanchi, Luis Aguirre, Olivia Jackson, Danae Roache, Salmah Kalla, Anthony Costa, Amaya Rodriguez, Erin Jimison, Gyeongeun Baeg, Makayla Johnson, Newman Rich, Veronica Pelaez Maya, Deeyona Massay, Helen Vo, Miel Lewis, Blake Norrington, Jensen Nguyen, Jordan Rivers, Viviana Rodriguez, Emma Berman, George Grindstaff, Gunther Rankenburg, Katelyn Nelson, Iman Awad, Samantha Flowers, Michelle Lora, Bethel Alemu, Athenia Anderson, Austin Cline, Aja Martin, Jeannette Palomares, Alexis Powell, Huaiwen Lou, Noah Reese, Rashi Soni, Sierra Kealy, Sage Phan, Yeimi Hernandez, Brittany Mgbam, Ian Dess, Oluwamayowa Kusemiju, Spencer Wells, Ryan Kluck, Alejandro Saez, Ellen Weinkle, Hannah Washington, Jose Penalver Bartolome, Sagarika Devarayapuram Ramakrishnan, Alivia Campos, Arman Deljoo, Dezirae Rhodes, Aja Cooke, Lauren Newhouse, Amanda Santos, Jerry Guadarrama, Melissa Lorenzo, Rebeca Blalock, John Franklin, Joshua Schwartz, Leticia De Melo, Amber Archer, James Lane, Spencer Healy, Alex Jett, Betenia Tuwe, Danika Metelus, Jenna Sanders, Luvida Gibson, Sydney Brakie, Courtney Campbell, Colleen Welker, Helen Medlin, Leslie Sheridan, Monjinder Singh, Nayra Hechenbichler, Tamaira Wade, Yannick Tumukunde, Areej Ali, Audrey Atwell, Allenn Bautista, April Bustamante, Ariel Garcia, Anaya Gibbs, Anna Hall, Arshaan Hisamuddin, Alaina McIntosh, Ayden Means-Sweetenburg, Atlantis Murphy, Ahmad Nasrallah, Ansley Silver, Bianca Crichlow, Christopher Arcuragi, Carolynn Johnson, Christian Moreno, Chloe Nogame, Curren Patel, Caleb Pierce, Caleb Tsai, Claudia Valladares, Caitlin Whisby, Darlene Ayala, Dylan Dong, Darya Heshmat, Daniel Kumi, Elizabeth Bardin, Elizabeth Melton, Frank Graba, Fatma Shetewi, Grant Sanders, Hannah Machiwalla, Halley Moore, Infinity Coleman, Isabel Qasem, Jeremy Hall, Jack Hettinger, Jacey Ice, Jaquelin Rios, Jacob Segal, Jett Smith, Jennifer Ventura, Jaeda Wright, Kimberly Carrasco, Kennedy Nelson, Kristy Rivera, Lyndsey Edelman, Leena Elkady, Loreli Olien, Lesly Ortiz, Mickeal Cadore, Maximillian Metcalf, Michael Rodriguez, Manas Sudhir, Mike Zheng, Nikol Lazarov, Neissah Leandre, Osama Ayyad, Oriyomi Kazeem, Parker MIlls, Priscilla Pickett, Quinara Newson, Ryan Bass, Ramon Galarza, Ricardo Juarez, Reagan Moxley, Rabia Parmar, Shaun Cunningham, Sienna Eger, Sepehr Heidari, Sarah Jones, Sebastian Montero, Sarah Nomani, Sara Patyi, Stephanie Sam, Tucker Etheridge, Yaritzy Juarez, Zoe Romocki, Tucker Lusk, Zion Morrison, Veda Balaji, Victoria Morgan and Taeyeun Oum, all of Marietta.
