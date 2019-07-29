- Michael Heidkamp of Marietta was named to the Dean’s list at Endicott College for the spring 2019 semester.
Chase Korzenok of Powder Springs has been awarded a scholarship to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin for the 2019-2020 academic year. He received the Health and Human Performance First Time Freshman Scholarship.
- Kirsten Sylvester of Kennesaw was named to the Dean's list for the winter 2019 semester at Northern Michigan University.
- Trent Tomas Rolnik-Tomaszewski of Acworth and Sam Yacovetta of Mableton were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2019 semester at Bellarmine University.
- Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) bestowed its annual end-of-year awards upon deserving students and faculty at a ceremony in May. During the event, Nichole Ogojiaku of Marietta was among the several GCSOM students recognized with a Jennifer A. Sidari, MD '13 Global Health Educational Award. The awards are provided by the Sidari family in memory of their daughter, Dr. Jennifer Sidari, a member of GCSOM's charter Class of 2013. The financial awards were presented to students to assist with expenses for fourth-year clinical rotations abroad.
- The following students received Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees from Georgia State University during ceremonies held this spring at the Rialto Center for the Arts - Amber Mason and Tammy Turner, both of Austell; Rachel Culbreth of Cumberland area; Jessica Ellis of Kennesaw; Seifu Adem, Natasha Deveauuse-Brown, Nicolas Hoffmann, Stephanie Loomis and Nikita Wright, all of Marietta; and Syreeta Skelton of Smyrna.
- The following Acworth students were named to the Dean's list at Georgia State University for the spring 2019 semester - Alliyah Ali, Jada Baxter, Leah Booth, Brianna Brevet, Madison Clark, Erinn Daez, Pamela De La Cruz, Mario Delva, Darian Frano, Cameron Gantek, Kalil Garrett, Elaine Garvey, Jasmine Goode, Alina Ham, Tucker Hardin, Thomas Harnage, Brittny Huggins, Ashton Husbands, Iyliyya Jackson, Cobi Jefferson, Christopher Jennings, Daniel Knode, Angel Maldonado, Beverly Massey, Kylee McCluskey, Makeda McNeal, Claire Mobley, Naomi Nezianya, Adaugo Okpareke, De'ja Porter, Dorothy Price, Laura Price, Daniel Pulido, Brandie Rendon, Ana Rivadeneyra, Sara Sheets, Samuel Simmons, Kala Welcher and Erin Wright.
- The following Austell students were named to the Dean's list at Georgia State University for the spring 2019 semester - Oluwatosin Adewunmi, Efua Afedzie, Zaki Ali, Amber Andrews, Omolegho Ayewoh, Mohammed Azeez, Miriam Barcenas, Brendalyn Bleetan, Bryce Brown, Sydney Brown, Tanjana Campbell, Ethan Carter, Morinda Dambrevil, Vikash Dholakia, Zaire Fripp Lowery, Mariana Guzman-Pena, Kevin Hernandez-Acosta, Natalie Holloway, Asia Irving, Terrylin Kinard, Collin Leary, Paul Lewis, Sierra Logan, Jose Lopez, Olukorode Olukayode Megbope, Tony Nguyen, Adenike Oluyombo, Jennifer Rodriguez, Meir Rowell, Geneva Simmons, Shanyce Smith, Kosi Unigwe and Ross Ussery.
- The following Cumberland area students were named to the Dean's list at Georgia State University for the spring 2019 semester - Cody Anderson, Lynn Barber, Dasia Byas, Andrei Duarte, Christlee Elmera, Gabrielle Hallums, Shawnyse Harris, Alexa Henson, Dannah Jackson, Yamina Khelifaoui, Lauryn Little, William Long, Ana Marzoa Montalvo, Amanda Mckay, Toni Moore, Eleni Papadopoulou, Selena Parker, Lishi Yang and Jamie Davenport.
- The following Kennesaw students were named to the Dean's list at Georgia State University for the spring 2019 semester - Reuben Abedine, Alvina Ahmed, Shariah Allah, Hannah Audifferen, Mosi Austin, Naa Barnor, Blake Bellamy, Austin Birchell, Jaiya Brown, Joshua Buffa, Megan Carlson, Alan Carthan, Michaela Caston, Codi Childs, Tyler Clark, Jacob Davis, Tiffiney Dean, Samuel Dominy, Emily Duvaris, Jelysa Edwards, Justin Egbufoama, Matthew Fain, Vanessa Fierro, Katarina Flugstad, Rebecca Fox, Jasmine Gatewood, Massawa Hagos, Maya Hercey, Claudia Hysa, Samantha Jacob, Alana Johnson, Samuel Kawesa, Danielle Kelly, Ari Key, Alexander Klinkert, Kiara LaGuerre-Latney, Mark Lannaman, Jayla Liner, James Long, Sydney Lundeberg, Anna Mackey, Brianne Martin, Kaylee McClure, Kierra McIntyre, Jose Mercado, Alyssa Midgley, Shane Nordstrom, Devin O'keefe, Nnenna Odihe, Ashton Packer, Utsav Patel, Stephanie Perales, Genesis Rivera, Maziyar Salehian-Zandi, Chloe Scott, Dajah Sias, Yeonu So, Andrea Soares, Tamika Stafford, Gaelle Vieux, Jordan Warren, Teresa Waruguru Irungu, Grant Westbrook, Esther Whang, DeMarc Williams, Kourtnee Wingard, Ruth Wint, Valeria Yacaman, Alissa Yampierre, Sherie Wint and Joanne Morency.
- The following Mableton students were named to the Dean's list at Georgia State University for the spring 2019 semester - Jada Bivens, Jeniah Brooks, Robert Brown, Jalisa Carter, Jaelyn Cheeks, Amber Clark, Ihuoma Ejisoby-Nwosu, Holly Giddins, Gemira Harris, Shavon Haymer, Jose Hernandez-Maldonado, Jada Kennzie, Masrur Khan, Julianna Lorey, Marlen Maldonado, Sydney Montgomery, Justis Mullins, Amed Munguia, Wendelle Ocampo, Matthew Oliver, Yvelaure Olivier, Lacey Page, Flavia Perez, Felicita Pineda, Ethan Price, Kristen Rogers, Julian Santana, Ciara Simmons, Karina Simmons, Savonne Sutton, Grace Thomsen, Taylor Williams, Branisha Wilson and Amber Turner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.