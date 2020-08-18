- The following Valdosta State University students graduated in spring 2020 - Taylor Holifield of Acworth; Jackeline Searcy of Austell; Zytoria Jenkins of the Cumberland area; Jeovany Arroyo, Gayla Bridges, Ariel Jacobs, Jennifer Maloney, Blake Mathews, Shonta Pauldin, Taran Smith, all of Kennesaw; Miles Brown, Bolanle Dahunsi, Shaunya Evans, Mirakal Jackson, Xcia Jones, Naurothie Lareche, Marina Pattison, Nailah Rivera, Bryce Scherer, Alexander Thomerson and TaMara Tolbert, all of Marietta; Morgan Korzenok, Nigel Richards and Roxan Scott, all of Powder Springs; and Issa Clark, Crystal Thompson, Taisa Turner and Jake Williams, all of Smyrna.
- The following Marietta students were recently named to LaGrange College's spring semester VPAA's list - Marec Baker, Robert Norman, Christina Shanahan, Peyton Moseley and Celb Eddie.
- Kylie Holthaus of Marietta graduated from High Point University in High Point, North Carolina in spring 2020.
- The following students were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines - Grace Grinstead of Acworth was initiated at Jacksonville State University; Kaitlin Conway of Marietta was initiatied at Georgia Southern University; and Carter Johnson of Marietta was initiatied at the University of Florida.
- Maysen Moorehead of Kennesaw was named to the spring 2020 President's list at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
- Brian Andrew Cleveland of Marietta was named to the Dean's Honor Roll for spring semester 2020 in Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota.
- The following students were graduated from Piedmont College in Demorest for the summer 2020 semester - Kaylin Goggins of Acworth; K'asha Davis of Austell; Ashley Amos, Corey Futrell and Edward Williams III, all of Kennesaw; Janelle Russell of Mableton; Elizabeth Davis, Wesley Ellis, Kelsi Herring, Linda Skaggs, Sherri Stapleton and Deborah Thorman, all of Marietta; Jennifer Bradshaw and Tessa Carr, both of Powder Springs; and Sarah Carter and Chelsey Welch, all of Smyrna.
- Beauty Joseph-Llome of Smyrna graduated from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota for the spring semester 2020.
- Brooke Cammann of Smyrna was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at SUNY Ne Paltz in New Paltz, New York.
- Charmi Patel of the Cumberland area has been named to Sherman College of Chiropractic's President's list for the spring 2020 academic quarter.
- Alexandra Noble of Marietta received in May a Master of Science in Forensic Technology from the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences at the University of New Haven in West Haven, Connecticut.
- Logan Johnson of Marietta graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15.
- The following Marietta students graduated from LaGrange College in LaGrange - Marec Kaine Baker, Adeline Rose Scott and Micah Elise Ducre.
- Rebecca Kitchens of Smyrna graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in May.
- The following students graduated from LaGrange College - Francis Jean Dineen of Mableton and Chandler Brooke Kasprowicz of Smyrna.
- Emerson College student Meghan Dresdner of Marietta was among the 2020 Gold Key Honor Society inductees. The Gold Key Honor Society is an interdisciplinary organization founded at the college to recognize and encourage outstanding academic achievement. Membership in the Society is extended to juniors in the top 5% and seniors int he top 10% of their class.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts for the spring semester - Kesha N. Perkins of Acworth; and Jeet Kothari, Eunice M. Lamothe, Jacob Leung and Lily A. Peters, all of Marietta.
- The following Marietta students graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio on May 16-17 during a virtual spring commencement - Morgan Demboski, Nicole Durst and Helena Fischer.
- The following students graduated from Boston University in Boston, Massachussetts for May 2020 - Kyle N. Martin and Bonnie H. Rowland, both of Acworth; and David R. Doke and Michael R. McCutchen, both of Marietta.
- Sydney Isaacs of Marietta and Miriam Shuker of Smyrna were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont.
- Jonah Raus of Marietta graduated from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas on May 16.
- Matthew Huss of Marietta has been named to the Dean's list at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland for the spring 2020 semester.
- Morgan Demboski, Nicole Durst and Helena Fischer, all of Marietta, graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio during virtual spring commencement on May 16-17.
- The following students were named to the 2020 Honor Roll at the University of Kansas - Peri Charapich, Savanna Davis and Hannah Feldman, all of Marietta; and Ali Eustis of Smyrna.
- Jalen Schlosberg of Acworth and Kayla Stadeker of Smyrna were named to the spring 2020 Dean's list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
- Chris Euston of Marietta was named to the Dean's list at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine for the fall semester ending in December 2019.
- Ty Atkins of Marietta graduated from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin.
- Lili Moldovanska of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University.
- The following students were named to the Dean's Academic Honor List at Baylor University for the spring 2020 semester - Kamryn B. Kitchens of Kennesaw; Jack Michael Charles and Kennedy Y. Riley, both of Mableton; Kerlin R. Anderson, Rachel E. Cornell, Natalie Kay Hammonds and Anneliese Carey Hill, all of Marietta; and Madeline Grace LeBlanc of Smyrna.
- Nicholas Kenneth Huberty of Acworth graduated from LaGrange College.
- Karoline Ewing of Marietta was inducted into the University of Kentucky's Alpha Lambda Delta Chapter during the spirng 2020 semester.
- The following University of Wisconsin-Madison students graduated on May 9 during a unique online commencement ceremony - William Sandberg of Marietta and E'bria Karega of Powder Springs.
- Kyndall Pillow of Powder Springs graduated from Troy University during the summer semester/Term 5 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
- John Gibson of Marietta graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in May with a Juris Doctor in Law.
