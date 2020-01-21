- Gabriella Gilchrist of Kennesaw received both the Dean's and Provost Out-of-State Scholarships for high-achieving freshmen at Austin Peay State University for the fall 2020 semester.
- Joshua Zignego of Kennesaw and Danielle Cahn of Marietta received the Presidential Scholarship and the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship at Austin Peay State University for the fall 2020 semester.
- Emilly Davis of the Cumberland area participated in Troy University's Department of Theatre and Dance's presentation of the annual fall dance, "Art in Motion: Moving Pictures." The production, which featured 69 dancers and 11 choreographers, took place Oct. 24-27.
- Triniti Floyd of Austell and Kemia Ward of Powder Springs received the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship at Austin Peay State University for the fall 2020 semester.
- Sally Langley of Kennesaw and Caroline Tully of Marietta were named to the Provost's list for the fall semester and Term 2 of the 2019/2020 academic year at Troy University.
- The following Jacksonville State University students graduated during the fall 2019 commencement - Bryant Myers of Acworth; Tyzary Hudson of Austell; Sadika Anderson, Michael Deppa and Ryan Rogers, all of Marietta; and Julie Mitchell of Smyrna.
- Rachael Elizabeth Cook of Kennesaw was named to the Dean's Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas for the fall 2019 semester.
- Shannon Moxey of Austell was named to the Dean's list at Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts for the fall 2019 semester.
- Holly Bartlett of Marietta was named to the Dean's list at Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Florida for the 2019 fall semester.
- The following Baylor University students were named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2019 fall semester - Kamryn B. Kitchens of Kennesaw; Kerlin R. Anderson, Allison Riley Aycock, Rachel E. Cornell, Jenna Corley Cwalina, Natalie Kay Hammonds and Anneliese Carey Hill, all of Marietta; and Madeline Grace LeBlanc of Smyrna.
- The following Valdosta State University students were named to the 2019 fall Dean's list - Amy Belinfante, Christopher Campisi, Sean Colman, Emily Lapierre, Erick Roziewski and Niaria Whyte, all of Acworth; Jackeline Searcy and Jalen Spriggs, both of Austell; Zytoria Jenkins and Taylor Williams, both of the Cumberland area; Tanner Corcoran, Sophie Glass, Nia Hackney, Carrington Lewis, Jasmine Pinnock, Madelynn Tahsler, Jasmine Thompson and Jenna Usry, all of Kennesaw; Marco Diaz of Mableton; Patrick Barry, Beth Dickerson, Shaunya Evans, Kenisha Gaddist, Jayden Gordon, Elizabeth Hopson, Mirakal Jackson, Kobe Jones, Xcia Jones, Chaquita Laws, Chloe Ochoa, Erik Perez, Sydneigh Pitts, Byron Pritchett Jr., Michael Puia, Mathew Sanderson, Bryce Scherer, Athena Smith and Hayleigh Whitmire, all of Marietta; Braedon Bensley, Quisqueyana Griffith, Dera McBride, Share'ce Morton, Winston Turner and Ryann Williams, all of Powder Springs; and Jacob Smith and Crystal Thompson, both of Smyrna.
- Cecilia Bonnell of Marietta was named to the fall 2019 Dean's list at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana.
- The following Wofford College students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Hannah Parker Morgan and Michael A. Wynne, both of Marietta; and Jacob Tucker Vannoy of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville - Aubrey Boswell, Allison Heckler, Owen Duroe, Darby Pinkard, Zachary Ziegler, Keara Guevara and Anna Matthews, all of Acworth; Jonathan O'Brien of the Cumberland area; Tate Pointer, Samantha Aldridge, Henry Vonruden, William Norman, Catherine Adams, Savannah Tyler, Katherine Cunningham, Anna Kennedy, Rebecca Valle, Lindsay Kendrick, Michael Leanos, Andrew Swade and Devin Prather, all of Kennesaw; Shannon Markley, Benjamin Anders, Caroline Johnson, Sarah Vaclavik, Kendall Johnson, Margaret Huss, Isabelle Genut, Rachel Wellman, Matthew Mercurio, Mary Barrington, Nicole Hazlett, McKenzie Minard, Lauren Woodman, Christopher Rolick, Jessie Mcguire, Caroline Gibson, Amber Johnson, Lexi Gottschalk, Brooklyn Busman, Lainie Cox, Andrew Hansen, Eric Hoepfner, Lucas Czerwonka, Kacie Bishop, Samuel Skillin, Isabella Tedesco, Sarah Borel, Jordan Faver, Dominic Miller-Batson, Hayley Buckley, John Forestner, Kensi Tenhouse, Jaclyn Mollica, Hannah Rogers, Lily Movagharnia, Lainey Warren, Piper Martin, Sophia Gonzalez, Adam Blankenbecler, Michael Pisacreta, Rebecca Recinos, Kathryn Backus, Dawson Arnold, Joseph Bucciarelli, Shira Duke, Christina Page, Khyla Guishard, Madison Corriher, Jacob Hester, Ashley Johnson, Zach Parsons, Camilla McMahan, Christina Agramonte, Hanna Raus, Noah Eklund, Jillian Truchan, Anjali Shenoy, Cassidy Weston, Lauren Moskowitz, Savannah Morrison, Greer Flint, Zeina Khalife, Mason Shaw, Susie Mcnulty, Amelia Ritch, Caroline Kopf, Angela Cox, Kaylie Frazier, Danielle Mathis, Timothy Pohlkamp, Kaitlyn Caldarella, Gabriela Privitera, Natalie Redhead, Haley Harvey, Madison Dinsmore, Mary Schiltz, Lygia Marquezini, Mekinnon Preston, Jennifer Crider and Benjamin Patterson, all of Marietta; Andrea Strubberg, Thomas Hand, Christopher Anderson, Sydney Eller, Silia Dory, Sarah Stallings, Lauren Nixon, Alyssa Healy, Holly Baker, Anna Rigby and Victoria Palazzo, all of Powder Springs; and Cara Panosian and Jade Starosta, all of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the 2019 fall President's list at Georgia College in Milledgeville - Hannah Conti, Alexcis Critten, Emma Bradley, Eva Sheehan, Hallie Bellack and Remy Tillman, all of Acworth; Tessa Allen of the Cumberland area; Clara Mcclung, Trent Leggett, Eric Boyd, Anna Saleeby and Claudia Mitchell, all of Kennesaw; Rachel Sutherland, Jodie Smith, Jack Grimes, Jordan Gruchala, Evan Stallard, Rose Wagner, Joseph Mcmanus, Brooke Hudson, Jack Como, Molly McGrinder, Madalyn Price, Emily Haden, Wesley DeMontigny, James Briley, Madison Moore, Kathrine Richardson, Haley Baxter, Anne Beals, Kayla Moradi, Lillian Renaud, Reed Manderfield, Caroline Pedersen, Jenna Charles, Matthew Odom, Catherine Dowell, Justin Hedrick, Camryn Davis, Abigail Tong, Molly Edwards, Abbie Frankel, Rachel Rasmussen, Emily Hartline, Shannon Hendrickson, Matthew Malstrom, Elizabeth Bochniak, Kyle Hinton, Celine Khalife, Charlotte Kinzler, Sara Spain, Joshua Astarita, Abbey Cook, Selina Bassett and Kassandra Roth, all of Marietta; Logan Parker, Claire Vance, Katie Boyd, Lawrence Orange and Deanna Gilbert, all of Powder Springs; and Elizabeth Cameron, Meredith Bailey, Katie Broadhurst and Hayley Sims, all of Smyrna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.