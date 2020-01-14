- The following Georgia Southwestern State University students were named to the fall 2019 Academic Achievement list - Romi Clingen of Acworth; Alexia Chambers and Joanna Miles, both of Austell; Hope Thomas of Kennesaw; and Lynne Armstrong-Mensah and Qiuhong Zhang, both of Marietta.
- The following Georgia Southwestern State University students were named to the fall 2019 Dean's list - Morgan Bell of Acworth, Emma Warren of Kennesaw and Leila Hamed of Marietta.
- The University of North Georgia named the following students to the President's list for the fall 2019 semester - Robert Dourron of the Cumberland area; Dylan Laug and Joseph Schendl, both of Marietta; and Jonathan Wood of Smyrna.
- The University of North Georgia named the following students to the President's Honor Roll list for the fall 2019 semester - Brittany Lauren Vergel De Dios, Chase Mclarty, Emily Piejak, Emilie Hall, Hunter Pittman, Kevin Keach, Madison Pass, Shelby Knighton, Tomas King and Zackary Larson, all of Acworth; Nathaniel Taylor of Austell; Amanda Brownsworth, Alexis Toole, Benjamin Yetman, Samuel Mcgrath, all of Kennesaw; Breanna Mote of Mableton; Beau Foster, William Morgan, Olivia Terwilliger, Anna Downey, Alexandra Lyles, Brody Morin, Bethany Diamond, Kasey Penland, Lindsay Ravenscraft, Ashley Hall, Christopher Little, Chad Hall, Emily Kane, Zoe Colier, Harrison Markham, John Zeitouni, Madison Barber and William Hamilton, all of Marietta; Abigail Buben, Carlena Schatz, Grace Branon, Lily Dlhosh, Ryan Frost, Sarah Graddy, Spencer Craigue and Zachariah Stewart, all of Powder Springs; and Chegenye Mugula and Sarah Fulton, both of Smyrna.
- The Georgia Southwestern State University students graduated during the fall 2019 Commencement ceremony held on Dec. 13 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center - Linam Abitor of Acworth; Alexia Chambers (summa cum laude) and Kayla Farrar, both of Austell: Franklin Mott and Alison Beckelhymer (magna cum laude), both of Marietta.
- The following University of North Georgia students were named to the fall 2019 Dean's list - Balay Woodworth, Benjamin Harris, Bradley Glaser, Emily Nails, Hannah Denson, Jessica Toller, Katie Bush, Kristen Dyer, Katlyn Kauffman, Kate Derkay, Maria Starr, Noah Hebert and Sydney Farber, all of Acworth; Kalea Pinker of Austell; George Johnson and Matthew Howard, both of the Cumberland area; Rachel Pearson, Damian Hinton, Elaina Deoliveira, Hannah Forehand, Jayson Lyle, Jacob Walton, Liliana Salinas, Lyla Thomson, Joseph Liu and Reily Pilcher, all of Kennesaw; Dylan White, Griffin Durden, Joseph Thomas, Thomas Whatley, Anna Hounslow, Chandler Schmitter, Emilie Parker, Grace Daniels, Jack Pritchard, Martine Maggi, Robert Young, Taylor Redish, Victoria Dry, Brendan LaPrade, Carrie Mortensen, Maria Sanchez Acosta, Thomas Koch, Caroline Porter, Sarah Beveridge, Stephen Ellis and Harrison Osoinach, all of Marietta; Cade Porter, Athzay Flores, Brandon Steinhauer, Emilia Dlhosh, Emaleigh DeBolt, Henry Gale, Jacob Pitchford, Madison Maynard, Miranda Mannella, Michele Aycock, Veronica Belt and Zachary Lewis, all of Powder Springs; and Emily Cain of Smyrna.
- The following students graduated from Troy University for the fall semester and Term 2 - Dakota McCollum of Acworth; Brantley Fraker of Kennesaw; Deandre' Moreland of Powder Springs; and Kendra Cole and Delmar Davis, both of Smyrna.
- Jacksonville State University named the following students to the President's list for the fall 2019 semester - Grace Grinstead, Amber Reed and Matthew Chiaravalloti, all of Acworth; Ryan Rogers and Davis Henry, both of Marietta; and Courtney Sheffield of Powder Springs.
- Jacksonville State University named the following students to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 semester - Brooklyn Heer, Blake Nicholson, Aaron Hyatt, Brittney Austin, Chelsey Burks and Camille Vaughn, all of Acworth; Ellen Tumey of Austell; Brandon Hardegree and Simeon Turner, both of Kennesaw; Sarah Sumners and Riley Hodges, both of Marietta; and Thomas Ashworth, Grace Harris and Olubanwo Taiwo, all of Powder Springs.
- The following University of Wisconsin-Madison students were named to the Dean's list for the fall semester of the 2019-2020 academic year - Grant Gilcrease of Acworth; Hassan Kheireddine of the Cumberland area; and Abbi Stickels of Marietta.
- The following Acworth students were named to the fall 2019 Dean's list at Tallahassee Community College - Madison Niglio and Nicholas Stofanik.
- Gary Mills of Marietta was named to the Fall 2019 President's list at Tallahassee Community College.
- Eliza Dees of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Austin Peay State University.
- Elizabeth Heinhold of Kennesaw was named to the honor roll for the fall 2019 semester at Dixie State University.
- Nicole Axelrod of Marietta was named to DePauw University's fall 2019 Dean's list.
- The following Marietta students were named to the Dean's list at Bob Jones University for the fall 2019 semester - Benjamin Emerson, Thomas Holcomb, Gasheed Lareche and Rasheed Lareche.
- Zachary Lynch of Marietta was named to the 2019 fall semester Dean's list at Ohio Wesleyan University.
- The following Austin Peay State University students received the Achievement Scholarship and the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for the fall 2020 semester - Niara Minnifield of Acworth and Evan Wallace of Marietta.
- The following Marietta students at the University of Vermont have been named to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 semester - Shira Ben-Simon and Molly Peters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.