- Briana Keegan of Smyrna was named to the Dean's list at Muhlenberg College for the spring 2019 semester.
- The following Marietta students were recently named to the LaGrange College spring semester Vice President of Academic Affairs’ List - Kaine Baker, Allen Parker and Evan Sampers. To be eligible for this honor, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.6 while taking a minimum course load of 12 hours.
- Grant Bagwell and Thomas Holcomb, both of Marietta, and Noah Lopez of Powder Springs were among the nearly 400 incoming students that participated in Summer Orientation '19 at Bob Jones University. Incoming students and their parents became familiar with the campus and attended informational sessions about the BJU experience including academics, student development and financial aid. Students were also able to receive academic and career counsel from faculty and register for their fall classes.
- Diamira Elder of Marietta and Daniel DeSousa of Smyrna were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2019 semester at James Madison University.
- Hannah Lagod of Marietta has been named to the President's list at James Madison University for the spring 2019 semester.
- Evan Condon of Marietta was named to the University of South Carolina Aiken Dean's list for spring 2019.
- The following students graduated from Mercer University at four ceremonies during May in Macon and Atlanta - Bhavisha Amin, Sara Bell, Schuyler Bentzel, Johanna T. Blakeslee, Amma Fredua, Jillian Johnson, Stephanie Leppry, Nicole Montalvo, Jonathan Peng, David Pollock, McHenry Power, Nicholas Shackleford and Wyatt Young, all of Acworth; Martha Camel, Amarachi Onyewu, Cayce Rose, Adela Salguero and Jota Taylor, all of Austell; Melissa Allen, Brennen Comeaux, Shakira Curry, Shasta Dyer, Hang Nguyen, Harshina Patel and Kody Pierce, all of the Cumberland area; Courtney Allen, Johnel Bowers, Lynn Charles, Shiryra Crabb, Deborah Daniel, Alessandra Delligatti, Kiera Frazier, Christopher Howard, Chelsea Johnson, Jake Mezei, Amber Newell, Blossom Onunekwu, Alan A. Rice, Justin Rypel, Jordan Shealy, Johannah Silvius, Alyssa Waldrop and Chloe Webster-Wilkins, all of Kennesaw; Berranthia Brown, Shelby Chilumuna, De'Angela Clay, Walter Fletcher, Kara Garner, Myers Hines, William Solomon and Angelica Washington Beasley, all of Mableton; Elizabeth Allen, Matthew K. Austin, Ryan Baszkowski, Susan Black, Syreeta Bowman, Lydia Brown, Melody Brumbaugh, Katherine N. Buechner, Lauren Buice, William Burks, Reginald Campbell, Joey Chan, Charles Deatrick, Sophia Zakieh Elias, Rachelle Eljazzar, Charles Emert, Brandon I. Fram, Sonya Freeman-Moss, Rachel Garner, Douglas Gregory, Olivia Gupton, Mary Hafner, Rebecca Hale, Jenna Head, Jenna Head, Shanequa Henry, Jessica Hess, Dedric Hill, Steven Houston, George Humphreys, Jasmine Jackson, Caroline Jones, Elissa Keller, Ashley Kyser, Stacey Le, Tanisha Leonard, Chelsey Lewis, Sarah Littleton, Cristina Lopez, Shanna Mattson, Addison McMillian, Jenna L. Meredith, Alexander Morley, Nassim Najafisales, Christina Naranjo, Ashley Nwasike, Amalachukwu Okeke, Ayana Owens, Larry Paul, Bradleigh Pierce, Hoor Qureshi, Dajane Rasberry, Mary H. Read, Tabitha Relota, Tatiana Rivera, Kristina Ruege, Chettana Sanasith, Bria Smith, Isabella Sullivan, Isabella Sullivan, Lasharria Taylor, Alex Toliver, Hardik Vachhani, Brittany Vereen, Latoya Walden, Steven Walters II, Amanda Washington and Kathryn Witcher, all of Marietta; Felissa Arnold, Dennis Chapman, Gabrielle Clifford, Jabril Edmondson, Etsegenet Endale, Swanzetta Hampton, Ebonee James, Brennan Lambert, Justin Nixon, Steven Nixon, Daniel Pascal, Teresa Stafford, Sherrill Tucker and Madison Zgonc, all of Powder Springs; Victoria Adeyemi, Camille Brockett-Walker, Sarah Caplinger, Johanna Chaffee, Kristen Davis, Hayley Hardwick, Ikhaeer Howard, Kendall Hyatt, Chazidy Jones, Jame Kelly, Matthieu Linen, Teressa Maines, Kayla McKissick, Martha Munford, Ashley Nguyen, Deven Patel, Meaghan Patterson, Lauren Pittman, Kelli Richardson, Jordyn Sessoms and Blaze Wilson, all of Smyrna.
- Carlin Blake, Nicole Durst and Helena Fisher, all of Marietta, are Miami University students who ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2018-19 and have been named to the Dean's list.
- Alex Adams, Morgan Demboski and Robby Jacobson, all of Marietta, are Miami University students who ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2018-19 and have been named to the President's list.
- Rebecca Custer of Powder Springs was named to the spring 2019 Dean's list at Mary Baldwin University.
- Jaquelin Rosas of Marietta was named to the spring 2019 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University.
- Marisa Schaefer of Acworth and Rachael Elizabeth Cook of Kennesaw were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas for the spring 2019 semester.
- The following students graduated from Ohio Christian University – Lucretia Goodlow of Acworth (magna cum laude), Calvin Blake of Kennesaw, Sylvia Simon of Marietta and Erica Clark of Smyrna.
- Savannah Wakefield and Peri Charapich, both of Marietta, were named to the Honor Roll for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Kansas.
- Ansley Lauren Davies of Acworth was named to the Honor Roll list at Oklahoma State University.
- Nana Aikins of Austell and Rafael Montez of Powder Springs were named to the Dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 spring semester.
- The following Furman University students were named to the Dean's list for the 2019 spring semester – Lydia Stubbs of Acworth; Whitney Merkle of the Cumberland area; Jada Lee of Mableton; Noelle Best, Kirby Burgess, Nicole Hartley, Sophie Klass, Matthew Lazzaro, Hannah Nodar and Abigail Packman, all of Marietta; and Joshua Perry of Powder Springs.
- The following Piedmont College students were named to the spring 2019 Dean's list – Morgan McNeel and Jordan Hicks, both of Kennesaw; and Jordan Abbott and Odalys Rendon, both of Marietta.
- The following Piedmont College students were named to the Dean's Scholar list for the 2019 spring semester - Katherine Blaha of Kennesaw; and Rachel Irby and Ann Wallace, both of Powder Springs.
- William Chick of Smyrna has been placed on the Gettysburg College Dean's Honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the spring 2019 semester.
- The following Wheaton College students were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2019 semester - Blake Chaput of Kennesaw; Bailey Koenig of Mableton; and Ian Burke and Carlson Chiles, both of Marietta.
- Mac Smith of Marietta graduated from Centre College during the 196th Commencement ceremony held on campus May 19.
- Samantha Pekelnicky of Marietta graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement on May 18.
- Joshmarie Antolin of Kennesaw and Lindsey Huggins of Marietta graduated during the 92nd commencement ceremony of Bob Jones University held in Founder's Memorial Amphitorium on May 3.
- The following students completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes at Troy University for the fall 2019 semester - Haylee Eckman of Acworth; and Emily Davis, Ashley Green, Kandra Lopes and Caroline Tully, all of Marietta.
