- Emily Moosbrugger and Kaylen Dotter, both of Marietta, were among the over 700 Belmont students who started their summer off by participating in one of 45 faculty-led Maymester and Summer Study Abroad programs. These short-term programs, lasting anywhere from a week to a month, are led and designed by Belmont faculty to explore one or two certain areas of study, while giving students the opportunity to travel to and discover a new place. With programs based in Australia, Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, England, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Israel, N. Ireland, Morocco, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, Sweden and Tanzania, students have the opportunity to learn in a non-traditional classroom by visiting historical sites and experiencing new cultures first-hand. Moosbrugger studied in Belmont's Sweden, Denmark and Norway program. Dotter studied in Belmont's Spain program.
- Ralph Keith of Kennesaw graduated from Grantham University, a 100% online university.
- Emily Kirsche of Marietta graduated from the University of Utah on May 2.
- Angela Bates of Kennesaw and Erica Clark of Smyrna was named to the Dean's list at Ohio Christian University Adult & Graduate Studies Program for the fall 2018 semester.
- Alexandra Newhouse of Marietta and Kelechi Anyanwu of Powder Springs were among students with The 1913 Society at Georgia State University that were recognized for excellence during the 2018-19 academic year this past spring. Among the most prestigious student organizations at Georgia State, ambassadors with The 1913 Society, named for the year the university was founded, serve as hosts for high-profile events and ceremonies. Newhouse won the Silver Shield Award, which is given for the student who went above and beyond during the year. Anyanwu won the Rising Star Award, which is given for the student who stepped out of his or her comfort zone to achieve success within the organization.
- Georgia State University has selected the following students to become members of The 1913 Society, the university's presidential ambassador corps - Evelyn Valdez of Marietta and Morgan Phillips of Powder Springs. Among the most prestigious student organizations at Georgia State University, ambassadors with The 1913 Society, named for the year the university was founded, serve as hosts for high-profile events and ceremonies. Members maintain excellent grades and carry themselves with poise and professionalism at all times. New members were inducted this past spring.
- Lynne Armstrong-Mensah of Marietta was named to the summer 2019 Dean's list at Georgia Southwestern State University.
- The following students were named to the summer 2019 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University - Alexia Chambers of Austell; Hope Thomas of Kennesaw; and Andrew Gilbert and Mari Scott, both of Marietta.
- Alex Kuo of Smyrna was among nearly 7,000 students that received degrees during the University of Wisconsin-Madison's spring commencement ceremonies on May 10-11.
- Matthew Booth of Acworth was named to the honor list for the spring 2019 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology.
- William Petit of Kennesaw was named to the 2018-19 Dean's list at the University of Northern Colorado.
- The following Georgia Southern University named the following students to the spring 2019 President's list - Ashley Abshire, Hannah Dobson, Payton Germany, Caleb Graham, Rebecca Koon, Christian Marrero, Nicholas McCoy, Sydney Piecuch, Emily Steele, John Stephens, Brendan Stotler and Ryan Zimmerman, all of Acworth; Tatiana Joseph Saunders of Austell; Hannah Chukwura, Gina Hogan, Ariel Hunter, Sophia Juback, Davis Kidd, Reece Meagher and Abigail Walton, all of Kennesaw; Alexis Howard of Mableton; Robert Bull, Danielle Burton, Yu Chang, Samantha Cook, Jacqueline Cullen, Katherine Deady, Bria Dubose, Sunny Freund, Korica Griffin, Kylie Hannafey, Lydia Holder, Ryan Inskip, Kelsey Kavanagh, Samantha Lanza, Matthew Manatrizio, Rashad Martin, Mary Martin, Meghan McDonald, Baily Milligan, Carolyn Mizelle, Chloe Muse, Barbara Ozkan, Kevin Pierce, Eilleen Plante, Kirby Prestel, Rebecca Romanek, Madison Setchell, Andrew Shepherd, Richard Smith, Jordan Taylor and Eleanor Williams, all of Marietta; Amanda Arnold, Gabrielle Beasley, Kendyll Canning, Victoria Levy, Sophie Major, Moises Patlan, Hannah Turner, Asha Vilaythong and Jessica Ware, all of Powder Springs; and Luis Caraballo Vargas and Jacqueline Reis, both of Smyrna.
- The following Georgia Southern University students were named to the spring 2019 Dean's list - Lindsay Bagwell, Abby Broome, Sylvia Clark, Emily Detweiler, Julia Digiacomo, Ryan Germany, John Grady, Jamie Hickey, Madison Howe, Justin Keach, Sean Lubbers, Emma Lyons, Olivia Mays, Shannon Paulk, Robert Priest, Fabien Romulus, Mark Skradis, Parker Taylor, Kelly Vislocky and Clayton Vliegenthart, all of Acworth; John Bard of the Cumberland area; Feirraihsha Beal, Gwendolyn Brown, Akpobome Emereje and Deja Holmes, all of Austell; Rebecca Anderson, Tajaughn Anderson, Charles Barton, Jordan Battle, Petr Bednar, Shannon Callan, Anna Crawford, Asia Darby, Genesis De La Cruz, Erin Duessel, Jordan Free, Eric Hollifield, Sandra Honkpo, Emma Lewis, Brigid O' Connor, Mason Paulson Lovato, Emily Pearce, Sophie Rouaud, Jacob Schibi, Brenna Sills, Emily Vonck, Alexander Wolf, Stevie Wright and Mina Yaykin, all of Kennesaw; Taraya Bratton, Zaria Farrow, Alexandra Hobgood, Niamh Murray and Aston Thompson, all of Mableton; Marjorie Adams, Adedamola Adeniji, Amy Atkinson, Hope Barbero, Elise Berthelot, Hallie Boatright, Byron Brown, Quentin Campbell, Brennan Connor, Ashley Dean, Jonathan DeCesare, Mary Earhart, Raymond Fanning, William Fowler, Abigail Fuller, Autumn Gabe, Taylor Gay, Rachel Hammond, Anna Hounslow, Chandler Jackson, Julia Jones, Greer Kerns, Amanda Klopstock, Avery Knox, Alex Kraemer, Giuliana Larosa, William Leach, Elizabeth Legg, Daniel Luckett, Erin Maurer, Riley McCosh, Lucy Niverson, Sarah O'Connor, Daniel Olufelo, Brandon Onuschak, Julia Parker, Sara Penrod, Cole Peters, Joe Piccione, Jorden Powser, Anna Prestel, Lauryn Pruitt, Hannah Roache, Andrew Robertson, Meredith Seides, Amber Simpson, Michael Smith, Sarah Stanley, Christina Strain, Chimenma Uche, Michelle Watson, Chance Whisby, Aaron Whisenant, Maxine Witteveen and Kelsey Zeller, all of Marietta; Marly Ahrens, Samson Amosu, William Barber, Julie Brown, Taylor James, Catherine Jett, Melle Jeudy, Molly Lanier, Kaylyn Lee, Lauryn Lundy, Kayla Mcmanus, Mckenzie Morris, Yvette Reeves, Hanna Reynolds, Seianna Scott, Colby Self and Kayla Tittle, all of Powder Springs; Jireh Bethely, Alison Harris, Abby Joyner, Chloe Mui, Brianna Rokovitz and Samantha Sams, all of Smyrna.
- Brennan Koslow of Marietta graduated from Coastal Carolina University during the commencement program on Aug. 9.
- Chris Campagna of Marietta earned the 2019 GTA Teaching Excellence Award at the Robinson College of Business.
