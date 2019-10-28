- The following Acworth and Austell students graduated from Georgia State University during the Summer 2019 semester - Courtney Godwins, Logan Johnson, Solomon Fortune, Devin Curry, Ashley Alexander, Darian Frano, Evan Mathews, Kendall Matthews and Aminat Awosanya, all of Acworth; and Adenike Oluyombo, Ronaldo Hernandez, Aerial Austin, Jasmine Strong, Courtney Brown, Jyoti Carter, Vanessa Morman, Markcharles Ogunjiofor and Chanel White, all of Austell.
- The following Cumberland area, Kennesaw and Mableton students graduated from Georgia State University during the Summer 2019 semester - JodiAnn Moore, Mariah Schlanger, Kimia Shahrokhi, Wayne Mallory, Destiny Whaley, Gabriel Roncal, Amanda McCloskey, Shawnyse Harris, Brian Anderson, Rico Ramirez, Hunter Rich, Matthew Lundy, Emily Johnston, Alan Floyd and Aaron Capelouto, all of the Cumberland area; and Derico Brown, Karen Leon, Joas Muwandi, Katarina Flugstad, Waqar Sabusa, Rebecca Fox, Dino Cajic, Shamara Williams, Bailey Vaughan, Jacquelyn Chaney, Michael Stenzel, Tatiana Lowe, Seher Khan, Lawrence Collins, Alexandra Anthony, Felicia Shorey, Janet Chen, Kristen Nichols, Trang Pham, Joshua Buffa, Ashton Packer and Samantha Jacob, all of Kennesaw; and Kaitlin Little, James Glenn, Edwin Mendez, Tichina Lawal, Robert Brown, Janasia Berry, Kayla Clark, Dorothy Taylor, Temilade Akinyele, Alexis Martinez, John Butler and Jalisa Carter, all of Mableton.
- The following Marietta students graduated from Georgia State University during the Summer 2019 semester - Karen Seagraves, Shakyla Cooper, Jeffrey Valley, Narasimha Rao Casturi, Shanise Rich, DeAndre NuAez, Yenab Sidibe, Nathan Bales, Etuaje Ayewoh, Ashley Oluigbo, Indolysia Alford, Leslie Vega, Katrina Ecat, Matteo Santavicca, David Zheng, Nisha Esmail, Krystal Morbeth, Tiera Fambro, Nashra Khan, Katherine Hickman, Phituy Nguyen, Jaein Lee, Luis Ramirez, Chandan Sridhar Murthy, Xinyu Tian, Coby Welsh, Anis Khan, Moriah Dandridge, Fatou Sosseh, Kamoni Simon, Borey Kong, Isaias Calderon, Anahi Luevano, Sidney Williams, Luke Hornor, Tanaja Lesperance, Yoseiris Nunez, Brittany Wroble, Benjamin Dratch, Christina Nguyen, Yusong Zhang, Diamonique Bernard, Ruth Palacios, Daniel Martinez, Jordan Walterman, Caitlin Curran, Andrea Follegati, Tessa Chung, Whitney Baker, Carla Bamatraf, Charlie Dale, Darby Kunnemann, Gigi Nguyen, Jennifer Boner, Joyanna Malutinok, Kelsea Newman, Kristen Nothstein, Miranda Prineas Austin, Michelle Raphael, Malachi-Chaim Robinson, Chelsie Okpodu, Mercer Murphy, Cristina Dinella, Anthony Cook, Jessica Edwards, Raven Wildermuth-Akali, David Page, Lauren Lowers, Taylor Blumenthal, Loryn Wellman, Wrenetta Gabriel, Hannah Malte, Raven Grider, Kiana Colquitt, John Gelzer, Andrea Gutierrez, Alexandra Fotiades, Abagail Schmit and Danish Haider, all of Marietta.
- The following Powder Springs and Smyrna students graduated from Georgia State University during the Summer 2019 semester - Samuel Appiah-Danquah, Alaia Mason, Kalalwe Ndakala, Kofi Stiles, Sarah Gomez-Uscategui, Nicanor Beauge, Ja'Nessa Milsap, Chelsea Gordon, Aaron Via, Kenneth Thompson, Diamond Qualls, Juliet Ogbuagu, Jennifer Neill, Kara Demkowski, LaKisha Stanley, Malik Brooks, Elena Volozhina, Shaba Momin and Mary Storer, all of Powder Springs; and Jason Hall, Welisane Elonge, Aretha Hills, Katie Shea, Odao Ogbonmwan, Hannah Shibase, Tasheena Wynne, Areana Jackson, Rebekah Odom, Zankhana Patel, Chi Chong Cheang, Jennie Chambliss, Taylor Muzzillo, Julia Foy, Joan Stewart, Linda Jean Pierre, Shruthi Parameshwar and John Montgomery, all of Smyrna.
- The following students have enrolled at Belmont University for its fall 2019 semester - Elias Thomas of Acworth; Madison Crenshaw and Marie Hudgins, both of the Cumberland area; Chandler Hanke and Hallie Mercier, both of Kennesaw; Luke Huff of Marietta; and Paris Berrian of Powder Springs.
- Sally Marie Langley of Kennesaw was among the students recognized for outstanding achievements in academics during the Accountancy Day Award Ceremony held on Sept. 5 at Troy University's Troy campus. Langley received the Kassouf & Company Accounting Scholarship.
- Sarah Pearson of Marietta and John Eaton of Smyrna were named as part of the class of 2023 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
- Nooran Bamatraf of Marietta has been named to the Tiger Pride Honor Roll. Bamatraf is one of 208 DePauw student-athletes named to the Tiger Pride Honor Roll for achieving at least a 3.40 grade point average for the 2019 spring semester.
- Lauren McCartney of Acworth, Jordan Hicks of Kennesaw and Chloe Vernex-Loset of Smyrna were part of the cast and crew of Cabaret from Oct. 3-5 when Piedmont College Theatre opened the 2019-2020 season. The award-winning musical explores the dark and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany yields to the emerging Third Reich as the 1920's draw to a close.
- Victoria Ivy Powell of Mableton graduated from Baylor University in Waco, Texas during summer commencement exercises on Aug. 17 in the Ferrell Center on the Baylor campus.
- The following students graduated from Mississippi State University for the 2019 summer term - Corey Paul Tofano and Alfred Charles Franklin, both of Acworth; Devantre Stan-Morris Young of Kennesaw; Sunnie Chason Hudson of Mableton; and James Walker Bishop of Smyrna.
- Zack Edgar of Kennesaw has been named to the dean's list for the winter/spring term at Centre College.
- Samuel Amir Bell, Junmoke James and Brandon Spencer, all of Marietta, were named as part of the incoming class of Lehigh University.
- Elias Thomas of Acworth; Madison Crenshaw and Marie Hudgins, both of the Cumberland area; Chandler Hanke and Hallie Mercier, both of Kennesaw; Emily Moosbrugger and Luke Huff, both of Marietta; and Paris Berrian of Powder Springs joined 2,000 other new Belmont University freshman and transfer students during Towering Traditions orientation this year for SERVE, an opportunity to complete community service together throughout the greater Nashville area. Many of the local metro schools, Nashville General Hospital at Meharry, Legacy Mission Village and nearly 50 other local organizations received aid from Belmont students during the annual Welcome Week program. Each year, new students at Belmont University are provided with the opportunity to volunteer their time and dive into the special community of Nashville with more than 200 upperclassmen student leaders accompanying them. Students spent the day helping with tasks such as organizing hospital supplies, applying fresh paint to buildings and picking up trash in multiple areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.