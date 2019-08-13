- April Copeland of Powder Springs graduated from Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.
- The following Valdosta State University students were named to its spring 2019 Dean's list - Coty Jones, Erick Roziewski, Ruth-Ann Shackleford and Kayla Suggs, all of Acworth; Donald Batum, LaTasha Gordon, Jackeline Searcy and Messiah Taylor-Gay, all of Austell; Mckenzie Braddy, Riley Cahal, Sophie Glass, Carrington Lewis, Samantha Murray, Blair Rose, Madelynn Tahsler, Jasmine Thompson and Jenna Usry, all of Kennesaw; Patrick Barry, Beth Dickerson, Elizabeth Gunter, Mirakal Jackson, Xcia Jones, Sydnee King, Chaquita Laws, Chloe Ochoa, Lauren Phillips, Bryce Scherer, Briasia Young and Raven Young, all of Marietta; Audrey Mbah and Alexis Stewart, both of Powder Springs; and Brianna Pirtle and Crystal Thompson, both of Smyrna.
- Maysen Moorehead of Kennesaw has been named to the spring 2019 Dean's list at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
- Kami Alford of Kennesaw graduated from Eastern New Mexico University on May 11.
- Aiyana Hayes of Smyrna graduated with a Master of Science/Nursng degree at Spring Arbor University in Spring Arbor, Michigan.
- Njambi Karobia of Powder Springs graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Studies from University of the Sciences and was recognized at a bachelor's degree conferment ceremony on May 17. Karobia continues on in the Doctor of Pharmacy program.
- The following students graduated from Mississippi State University – Steven William Barnes, Anna Nichole Kirchmeyer and Eric Vermette, all of Acworth; Lindy Elizabeth Adams of Kennesaw (Magna Cum Laude); Cole Ellis Bailey, Jackson Gaines Betbeze, Isaiah Stephen Darden, Troy Bernard Hatch (Cum Laude), Jacob Stanton Lanier (Summa Cum Laude) and Aaron Michael Lowery (Cum Laude); and Christian Tyler Roberson of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the President's list at Mississippi State University - Helena Timmons Brante and Emma Riley Shinall, both of Acworth; Grady Pacifici Miller of Kennesaw; Taylor Zachary Barr, Samuel Robertson Cooper, Cassidy Rose Gilbert, Troy Bernard Hatch, Caroline Ruth Haynes, Andrew Michael Kelley, Jacob Stanton Lanier, Brianna Alexis Laverty, Mitzi Marie Roukoski and Zachary Ryan Volan, all of Marietta; and Erin Michelle Parker of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Mississippi State University - Bailey Ann Sennett and Lauren Elizabeth Sennett, both of Acworth; Lindy Elizabeth Adams and Alysia Ellen Williams, both of Kennesaw; Madelyne Eletta Pieroni of Mableton; Deshea Lynn Chasko, Matthew Cyril Cohen, Garret William Harris, Aaron Michael Lowery, Avery Nicole Palmer, Davis Wilson Pidgeon, Catherine Ann Williams and Kyle Robert Xhajanka, all of Marietta; Breanna Alexis Walker of Powder Springs; and Jane Barton Richard of Smyrna.
- The following students graduated from Georgia State University's Perimeter College during the spring 2019 semester - Casandra Golden of Acworth; Jim Huamani, Jimicka Tatum and Mariam Tajudeen, all of Austell; Ana Marzoa Montalvo, Mary Kimmel, Phillip Morgan, Shelby Wheaton and Wenyan Lian, all of the Cumberland area; Emily Ford, Elena Hawkins and Gai Lu, all of Kennesaw; Israel Salazar, Shavon Haymer and Yolanda Scott, all of Mableton; Adrechy Caba, Briana Stevens, Cleopatra Amare, Chelsea Howard, David Clegg, Elizabeth Caton, Efrain Sanchez, Gilberto Ventura-Herrera, Ivana Nekic, Julia Coleman, Jennifer Escobar, Jasmine Walkine, Kymberly Clarine, Logan Radcliffe, Loyane Santis, Martha Aguirre, Marie Dauphin, Marc Louchez, Nycolle Carvalho, Nicole Williams, Parisa Abdi, Rawan Shaheen, Sarah Griffith, Scott Maxwell, Sara Salla, Toniquea King, Tyler Poole and Yingying Luo, all of Marietta; Marilyn Thomas of Powder Springs; and Brittany Zane, Heaven Ingram, Lady Dinah Crayem, Luiza Ribeiro, Madison Gavin, Robert Patrick and Stibaliz Jimenez-diaz, all of Smyrna.
- The following students graduated with master's degrees from Georgia State University during the spring 2019 semester - Courtni Diggins and Heather Engleman, both of Acworth; Amber Knight, Charnesia Jackson, Hector Guzman Moreno and Kyra Jones, all of the Austell/Clarkdale area; Allison Bantimba, Elesha Grace, Genggeng Zhang, Saadia Alleyne, Tiffany Wands and Todd Wood, all of the Cumberland area; Aaron Artrip, Adam Cowan, Alexis Roberts, Andrew Rugg, Angela Spencer, Celetheia McCain, DeMicha Luster, Jake Watson, Lisa Ditzler, Maylott Mulugeta, Maria Vodovoz, Nathaniel Miller, Robert Ames and Sierra Watkins, all of Kennesaw; Ahmet Urtan, Brandon Nguyen, Jessica Rios and Vincent Gatling, all of Mableton; Alexander Walgren, Brooke Saxton, Caitlin Humphreys, Alexander Lang, Anghelina Pascar, Caroline Simpkins, Claire Mathis, Destinee Shipley, Emily Foster, Elise Gowen, Elizabeth Kamau, Hannah Johnson, Ivanka Bergova, Junaid Amin, Jeffrey Campbell, Joshua Rodgers, Kayley De Voe, Kathryn Foster, Katrina Likes, Leena Khan-Farooqui, Megan Larisch, Morgan Laushey, Myla Waples, Madiha Zafar, Mireya Zarate, Nikita Wright, Neda Yazdianpour, Olusegun Balogun, Oluwafemi Makinde, Patience Obasuyi, Reyhahn Granger, Stephen Drummond, Sarah Gazaway, Sara Poteat, Steven Shields and Taylor D'Amico, all of Marietta; Elizabeth Akindele, India McCoy, Joan Banez, Jessica Bell, Martha Medina, Michael Okoro, Nicholas McGregor and Sydney Cooley, all of Powder Springs; and Alorna Maxey, Belinda Smith, Chi Chong Cheang, Claire Marie Villines, Gordana Grosheva, Janet Benloss-Kelly, John Campbell, Joshua Franklin, Kareem Reid, Lindsey Farmer, Minola Fernando, Meghan Greer, Mary Grace Sexton and Taiwo Faro, all of Smyrna.
