- Georgia State University has named the following Powder Springs and Smyrna students to its fall 2019 Dean's list - Reuel Jacques-Sorrell, Alexis Hill, Rudyahly Tossel, Cameron Cooley, Naseeb Dar, Tyra Jackson, Sara Beck, Decoria Kimbrough, Kelly Ventura, Camille Fisher, Matthew Wenclawiak, Zuri Nelson, Makayla Pettway Stokes, Nicole Holt, Eric Chemwor, Lateria Willis, Sagine Pierre-Louis, Katherine Lomax, Sierra O'Brien, Alyssa Scruggs, Brittany Neil, Bryce Sims, Carmen Addison, Denisha McCoy, Daniella Navarro, Demetric Thompson, Folashade Showale, Jalen Jackson, Kayla Norris, Mark Degner, Morgan Phillips, Mikeia Pooler, Moriah Turnbough, Ruel Brown, Devin Pushee, Alexus Knox, Andrew Okwuosah, Amaiya Parker, Charity Robinson, Daniella Petrone, Lauryn Tran, Moriamo Bhadmos, Nkem Ajuebor, Nathan Heckman, Shani Nanje, William Oneal, Alexis Newsome, Christian Fisher, Charity Williams, Dominic Akala, Lola Akintonwa, Isabel Blackburn, Donovan Durham, Monet Bryant, Ashley Wilson, Edith Page, Jose Cabral, Brittany Powell, Aaliyah Jaden, Claire Adams, Camila Strohmeyer, Haniyyah Borders, Miyoshi Anderson, Maleigha Hightower, Obehi Addeh, Swaize Meeks and Teresa Luna, all of Powder Springs; and Breonna McIntosh, Vy Nguyen, Jaiana Butler, Dia Davis, Dione Butler, Areana Jackson, Jasmine Barnett, Grace Jackson, Mhakai King, Charles Money, Kaylee-Marie Johnson, Alexander Pamfilis, Victor Stoichev, Yailin Pena-Martinez, Zarriah Nelson, Adam Lane, Bahja Bayete, Quy Nguyen, Alexander Garmestani, Kendra Bradley, Morgan Holliday, Raegan Grady, Magaly Luviano, Zoe Canfield, Esther Louissaint, Ayasha Husseini, Mikayla Collins, Parth Shah, Xavier Herndon, Santiago Alvarez, Aja Battle, Yemaya Broadnax, Zora Seals, Margaret Silliman, Amber Ruff, Lisero Mugula, Danny Lin, Michael Gefen, Travis Tarrant, Charles Waiters, Caitland Wallace, Alberto Almanza, Amelle Davis, Elijah May, Jenny Huynh, Mayra Uriostegui, Naya Johnson, Omari Grier and Paula Camacho-Bautista, all of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at the Georgia Institute of Technology for fall 2019 - Andrea Avila, Alianna Dhalla, Gerardo Garcia-Ramos, Chimara Good, Daryn Mckenzie, Kayla Rinoski, Collette Smith, Kyle Turner and Michelle Voykovic, all of Acworth; Gertrude Pavur of the Cumberland area; Brooke Brownlee, Ryan Cobelli, Lauren Daws, Joseph Fahey, Spencer Gold, David Hammett, Austin Hatch, Yudhishthira Narine, Kirthana Rao, Gabriella Rodriguez, Mackenzie Sicard, Izah Tahir, Yida Wang, Rachel Wilder, Raeah Woodson and Chloe Yeates, all of Kennesaw; Emily Anderson, Rylie Geohegan, Titofunmi Oyewole and Gaelle Teyssier, all of Mableton; Shreya Krishnan, Jiwoo Bae, Megan Behm, Alice Bok, Nylah Boone, Hannah Brock, Kaitlyn Comstock, Thielly De Paula, Hannah Desoto, Bianca Dullabh, Dennis Eddington, Ashley Eggart, John Gilstrap, Robert Glover, Charlotte Guerry, Arushi Gupta, Omari Hodge, Jonathan Jones, Ananya Kansal, Mallory Landon, Matthew Link, Carl Liu, Devon Long, Mitchell Marine, Zion Martell, George Missailidis, Robert Morgan, Gracelyn Nguyen, Pavan Patel, Ece Polat, Brittany Powell, Alekhya Pullella, Alexander Reyna, Delaney Rickles, Dustin Roth, Paulina Schuler, Jadyn Sethna, Jennifer Shen, Matthew Sklar, Anne Strickland, Ashley Thomas, Justin Ting, Read Walters, Mark Wetherly, Ethan Wilson, Christopher Wink, Andy Yap and Nicolas Zacharis, all of Marietta; Lauren Jeffery, Emma Jones, Chikanma Okonkwo and Meghana Sridhar, all of Powder Springs; and Rohan Kalvakaalva, Elise Koepke, Claire Mohandiss, Omer Oncul, Anika Patka, Nicole Schuster, Jeniveve Vaia, Rachel Wallis and Patrick Will, all of Smyrna.
- The following students earned Faculty Honors for fall 2019 at the Georgia Institute of Technology - Nicholas Gravina, Kunal Patel, Lindsey Stowell and Amanda Walters, all of Acworth; Alexander Barton, Abigail Dees, Mitchell Gacuzana, Samantha Maddin, Shilpa Mally, Aditya Patel, Kelvin Pierre, Arvin Poddar, Akash Prasad, Connor Truono and Marie Zimmerman, all of Kennesaw; Karan Achtani, Alyssa Bardin, Ramy Bassil, Jacob Bristol, Andrew Chyong, David Cornell, Ana Cristian, Catarina Cutter, Sarah Dagher, Sydney Davis, Joseph Dawson, Destini Deinde-Smith, Molly Dopfel, Carmen Dyck, Sean Engelstad, William Epperson, Harold Feininger, Karen Fraire, Shannon Fraser, Maeve Gawryszewski, John Giesler, Benjamin Goldenthal, Griffin Goodwin, Kelly Haas, Caleigh Hatcher, Daniel Hudadoff, Tiffany Jeng, Tianbo Jiang, Andrew Kell, Carter Kubes, Kathryn Leth, Kar Shin Lin, Axel Mateo, Jessica Meredith, Rachel Meyer, Amanda Miller, Kelsey Mo, Abhita Moorthy, Sarah Morrissey, Shrey Nagnur, Sarah Nastasi, Grant Oesterling, Vaidehi Paliwal, Cassidy Reese, Matthew Ritch, Katherine Roberts, Ajinkya Sawant, Saahil Sharma, Samantha Staviss, Austin Summy, Christina Sun, Rachel Techau, Richard Udall, Pearson Van Horn, Madeline Weiland, Khurram Yamin and Francis Yang, all of Marietta; Indy Michio, Sadie Palmer, Charity Tillman and Emily Williams, all of Powder Springs; Priya Arya, Wyatt Nelson and Bailey Spencer, all of Smyrna; and Nicolas San Miguel of Vinings.
