- Nicole Post and Shawn Cooper, both of Kennesaw, recently graduated from Bellevue University.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Shorter University during the spring 2019 semester - Ruby Brooks, McKenzie Dempsey, Kaitlyn Fudge, Kierra Graham, Alyssa Marrs, Asa Stallings and Bryant White, all of Acworth; Andrea Locke of Austell; Zachary Brooks, Justin Cardona, Ashton Childress, Michelle Emanuelo, Hailey Johnston, Jessica Kelly, Jacob Mathews and Peyton Reid, all of Kennesaw; Matthew Christian, Kyanna Easley, Christopher Elsey, Catherine Fletcher, Dayela Lima, Aaron Poole, Daisy Rodriguez and Timothy Thomas, all of Marietta; and Nia Taylor and Shannon Weekley, both of Powder Springs.
- Jenna Reilly of Marietta has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
- The following students were named to the Faculty Honors list for spring 2019 at the Georgia Institute of Technology - Gerardo Garcia-Ramos, Nicholas Gravina, Lindsey Stowell and Kyle Turner, all of Acworth; Trishla Chokshi, Abigail Dees, Mitchell Gacuzana, Hannah Geil, Spencer Gold, Austin Hatch, Samantha Maddin, Shilpa Mally, Yudhishthira Narine, Kelly O'neal, Aditya Patel, Kelvin Pierre, Arvin Poddar, Mackenzie Sicard, Izah Tahir, Connor Truono, Brooke White and Marie Zimmerman, all of Kennesaw; Edouard Goguillon of Mableton; Karan Achtani, Lauren Brewer, Jacob Bristol, Ana Cristian, Thielly De Paula, Destini Deinde-Smith, Carmen Dyck, Sean Engelstad, William Epperson, Karen Fraire, Kelsey Freshour, Yue Gu, Arushi Gupta, Daniel Hudadoff, Tiffany Jeng, Christina Jordan, Kayla Jordan, Travis King, Steven Kochansky, John Kulik, Sofia Laval, Kar Shin Lin, Carl Liu, Zion Martell, Jessica Meredith, Rachel Meyer, Amanda Miller, Abhita Moorthy, Robert Morgan, Shrey Nagnur, Sarah Nastasi, Pavan Patel, Alekhya Pullella, Cassidy Reese, Katherine Roberts, Nicholas Sinclair, Matthew Sklar, Samantha Staviss, Anne Strickland, Christina Sun, Ashley Thomas, Kelsie Thomas, Justin Ting, Richard Udall, Kyle Varnedoe, Robert Walsh, Christopher Wink, Trevor Worthy and Andy Yap, all of Marietta; Sean Brennan of Powder Springs; and Priya Arya, Rachel McPherson, Nicole Schuster, Jeniveve Vaia and Patrick Will, all of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for the spring 2019 - Alyssa Bronson, Daniel Carrozzino, Travis Delker, Alianna Dhalla, Emmanuel Fregene, Chimara Good, Erica Hulette, Yoo Lee, Debora Nya, Michelle Voykovic and Amanda Walters, all of Acworth; Gertrude Pavur and Nicolas San Miguel, both of the Cumberland area; Ryan Cobelli, Connor Depeter, Joseph Fahey, Saad Lalani, Serah Mungai, Lauren Daws and Chloe Yeates, all of Kennesaw; Emily Anderson of Mableton; Robert Glover, Dennis Eddington, Sarah Hudadoff, Hannah Watkins, Alyssa Bardin, Alice Bok, Shreyas Casturi, Daniel Dakev, Nisha Detchprohm, Ashley Eggart, Benjamin Goldenthal, Sophia Guldberg, Caleigh Hatcher, Ananya Kansal, Mallory Landon, Devon Long, Harsimran Minhas, Anna Pinion, Brittany Powell, Alexander Reyna, Delaney Rickles, Paulina Schuler, Jennifer Shen, Robert Solomon, Ria Thakkar, Joshua Valdez, Madeline Weiland, Mark Wetherly, Ethan Wilson, Ashley Bilson, Nylah Boone, Rachel Garland, Sartaaj Gill, James Grindstaff, Fatima Jamil, Khalil Keyton, Mohammad Khan, Jenny Kim, Cristina Rosello, John Gilstrap, Kate Gordon, Andrew Heineman, Matthew Link, Nicholas Loprinzo, Hunter Marine, Mitchell Marine, Margaret Tokos, Pearson Van Horn, Anna Wang, Timothy Wu, Anneke Augenbroe, Sarah Dagher, Jaimin Patel, Rachel Techau, Charlotte Guerry, Jessica Jiang, Bryan Liberman, Elizabeth Osman, Ece Polat and Ajinkya Sawant, all of Marietta; Ciandra Calhoun, Lauren Jeffery, Emma Jones and Chikanma Okonkwo, all of Powder Springs; and Evan Gillon, Elise Koepke, Omer Oncul and Rachel Wallis, all of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at the Universiy of Alabama - Collett Cogliano, Kelsey Hamilton, Joshua Kirks, Alexis Mitchell, Kambria Simmons and Alice Tom, all of Acworth; Benjamin Weiss, Jacob White and Mariah Wnuk, all of the Cumberland area; Ryan Bohannan, Ashton Butler, Wesley Cochran, Daniel Fobes, Rebecca Gilbert, Jamison Hanley, Kyle Heinze, Casey Kruger, Margaret McCown, Madison Millsaps, Reagan Morey, Deja Norwood, Shabari Patterson, Peyton Rusk, Alice Stewart and Ashley Tendick, all of Kennesaw; Logan Barney, Louis Berch, Katherine Buzzard, Nichole Cheatum, Jordan Cooper, Madeline Dunaway, Crystal Elworth, Meyer Flaherty, Meredith Franklin, Caroline Game, Andrew Grindley, Kathryn Hayes, Helen Hodgetts, Erica Howie, Gabriel Hrib, Kaitlin Jones, Armaan Joseph, Jesse Lam, Tucker MacMeekin, Madison McDaniel, Avery Mellen, Abbie Merker, Anna Moseley, Kayla Olsen, Lauren Ordan, Denton Pfeuffer, Grant Polinski, Benjamin Pupkiewicz, Macy Radcliffe, Taylor Rhoads, Nestor Rodriguez, Jordan Rooks, Lilly Shneibaum, Caroline Smith, Parker Smith, Madison Stevens, Hannah Tant, Michael Templeton, Jake Tobias, Michael Tsogas, Connor Walden, Christie Walls and Ryan York, all of Marietta; Chandler Coston, Alexandria Forrester, Emily Fritz, Leah Fritz, Mckenzie Hainer, Jeniya Harris, Margaret Merritt, Eryn Render, Emily Wacker and Jamir Walton, all of Powder Springs; and Ethan Danis, Caitlin Hawk, Carter McPherson and Marisa Whisnant, all of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the President's list at the University of Alabama - Hayley Hill, Andrew Howard, Brooke Hume, Caroline Lancaster, Taylor Thompson and Zachary Williams, all of Acworth; Haley Bulvin, Taylor Donnell and Hailey Young, all of the Cumberland area; Haley Biggins, Teryl Crump, Natalie Dennis, Ansley Granato, Emily Haynes, Cecilia Long, Gabrielle Malafronte and Michael Stokes, all of Kennesaw; Hanna Miller of Mableton; Margaret Arnold, Meredith Barney, Sarah Beatty, Katherine Buckner, Ansley Carr, Hannah Culbertson, Kathryn Daniel, Rebekah Dry, Noah Estroff, Matthew Goldstein, Robert Halvorson, Madelyn Hill, Matthew Hill, Samuel Malte, Natalie Miller, Riley O'Neill, Samuel Sawyer, Emily Scott, Paige Sheridan, Ethan Sobel, Cassandra Stephan, Anna Marie Tepe, Andrew Vickery and Casey Wertz, all of Marietta; Mark Stewart of Powder Springs; and William Robertson of Smyrna.
- Sergio Alvarez of Acworth was named to the Dean's list at Bluffton University for the spring 2019 term.
- Serena Butler of Marietta was named to the Dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2019 semester.
- Kelly Fitzgerald of Marietta was among the nearly 1,900 undergraduates who graduated from the University of Dayton during the spring 2019 commencement ceremony. Fitzgerald and Henry Johnson, both of Marietta, were named to Dean's list at the University of Dayton for the spring 2019 semester.♦Davis Waldron of Marietta was named to North Dakota State College of Science's spring semester 2019 President’s Honor List.
- Emily Smith from Marietta graduated from North Greenville University at a commencement ceremony on May 4.
- Matthew Ryan Becherer of the Cumberland area and Emma K. Donaldson and Daniel Crew FitzPatrick, both of Marietta, graduated during spring commencement exercises May 17-18 in the Ferrell Center on the Baylor University campus.
- The following Baylor University students were named to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the spring 2019 semester - Allison Riley Aycock, Rachel E. Cornell, Jenna Corley Cwalina, Emma Kerrick Donaldson, Natalie Kay Hammonds and Anneliese Carey Hill of Marietta; and Madeline Grace LeBlanc of Smyrna.
