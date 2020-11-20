The Piedmont College production of Suzan Zeder’s award-winning play, “The Edge of Peace,” marked the first time the public was welcomed back to the theatre since February. The cast and crew included Jordan Hicks of Kennesaw and Chloe Vernex-Loset of Smyrna. The performances were Nov. 19-22 on the Swanson Center Mainstage.
Charmi Patel of the Cumberland area was named to Sherman College of Chiropractic’s President’s list for the summer 2020 academic quarter.
