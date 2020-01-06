- The following students were named to the Dean's List at Belmont University for the fall 2019 semester - Elias Thomas of Acworth; Marie Hudgins and Ivey Redding, both of the Cumberland area; Chandler Hanke, Marie-Claire Quartemont and Kathleen Tanner, all of Kennesaw; Beatriz Francisco of Mableton; Meagan Allen, Kaylen Dotter, Luke Huff, Seth Huff and Patrick Ring, all of Marietta; Paris Berrian, Lauren Daughtry and Meredith Empie, all of Powder Springs; and Gabriela Johnson of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural college in Tifton for the fall semester - Matthew Terrill of Acworth and Michaela Chosewood of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the President's list at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural college in Tifton for the fall semester - Ezenwanyi Emeonye and Claire Hunkler, both of Marietta.
- Reginald Parker of Austell graduated from Hinds Community Center on Dec. 18.
▲ Trending Now
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
State/Regional
Never miss important local news from the MDJ
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Search MDJ Archives
Today's Weather
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 1mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 1mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 51% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.