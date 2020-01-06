  • The following students were named to the Dean's List at Belmont University for the fall 2019 semester - Elias Thomas of Acworth; Marie Hudgins and Ivey Redding, both of the Cumberland area; Chandler Hanke, Marie-Claire Quartemont and Kathleen Tanner, all of Kennesaw; Beatriz Francisco of Mableton; Meagan Allen, Kaylen Dotter, Luke Huff, Seth Huff and Patrick Ring, all of Marietta; Paris Berrian, Lauren Daughtry and Meredith Empie, all of Powder Springs; and Gabriela Johnson of Smyrna.
  • The following students were named to the Dean's list at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural college in Tifton for the fall semester - Matthew Terrill of Acworth and Michaela Chosewood of Powder Springs.
  • The following students were named to the President's list at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural college in Tifton for the fall semester - Ezenwanyi Emeonye and Claire Hunkler, both of Marietta.
  • Reginald Parker of Austell graduated from Hinds Community Center on Dec. 18.
