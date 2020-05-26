- Bethanie Floyd of Marietta was named to the fall 2019 Dean's list at Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey.
- Virginia Marshall Noyes of Smyrna graduated with a B.A. in Media, Culture and the Arts; Museum Studies Conc. for the 2019-2020 academic year from The King's College in New York. Noyes's achievements include: House of Margaret Thatcher (2017-2020), Branding and Social Media Associate (2018-2019), Dean's list (4 semesters), Impact 360 Scholarship, Admissions Guest Experience Assistant, Leadership Scholarship, Founders Scholarship Honorable Mention, Creative Strategy and Special Projects Internship at Apostles Downtown, Assistant Director of Communications.
- Hannah Kriner of Powder Springs has been named a valedictorian for the May 2020 graduating class at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
- Brittany Wright of Powder Springs graduated cum laude with a BA in English from Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri.
- Nicole Belotserkovskiy of Marietta was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Belotserkovskiy was initiated at Georgia Southern University-Armstrong campus.
- Zachary Lynch of Marietta was honored April 23 at Ohio Wesleyan University's 16th annual Dale J. Bruce Scholar-Athlete Awards celebration. The virtual event recognized Battling Bishop athletes from Ohio Wesleyan's 25 varsity sports for their academic and athletic successes during the 2019-2020 school year. Lynch earned the Top 50 Academic Award. He competed on the Battling Bishop men's lacrosse team.
- The following students graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences in Lexington, Kentucky in May - Alexandra Shaff of Acworth and Kathleen Kibler of Marietta.
- Madeleine Iassogna of Marietta was among 80 students recognized with departmental honors, special awards and scholarships at Assumption College in Worcester, Massachussetts. Iassogna received the departmental award for Latin.
- Rehmat Babar of Kennesaw won the inaugural Outstanding Climate Project Award during the virtual 2020 Georgia State University Undergraduate Research Conference. The 14th annual conference, drew more than 180 student presentations despite moving to a virtual format in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Grace Peterson of Marietta graduated cum laude on May 16 with a degree in National Security and Foreign Intelligence Analysis from the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.
- David Brittingham of Kennesaw named Who's Who recipient in 2020. Selection to Who's Who at Mississippi College is made on the basis of student scholarship, participation in academic and extracurricular activities, citizenship and service to the college, promise of future usefulness, character and loyalty to the ideals of the college.
- The following Marietta students were named to the President's list for the spring 2020 semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina - Kathryn Holcomb and Kelly Holcomb.
- Lucinda Kirby of Acworth has graduated from the University of New Hampshire on May 16 with an MA degree in Music: Music Conducting.
- Emma Yoder of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.
- The following students at Huntingdon College in Mongtomery, Alabama were named to the spring 2020 Dean's List of High Honors - Megan Nicole Ventry of Acworth, Shota Suzuki of Kennesaw, Joseph Taylor Chestnutt of Marietta, Brynn Arden McGlamery of Powder Springs and Jacob Daniel Pitts of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the President's list at George College in Milledgeville for the spring 2020 semester - Juliette Calemine, Alexcis Critten, Emma Bradley, Morgan Slade, Lauren Stone, Hallie Bellack, Remy Tillman and Aubrey Boswell, all of Acworth; Tessa Allen of the Cumberland area; Trent Leggett, Camryn Bihary, Lindsay Kendrick, Anna Saleeby, Charles Winsor and Mirza Baig, all of Kennesaw; Rachael Blaske, Katherine Fredeman, Zachary Kingsley, Lygia Marquezini, Jordan Gruchala, Evan Stallard, Joshua Bullis, Emily Haden, Wesley DeMontigny, Rachel Sutherland, Jodie Smith, Rose Wagner, Joseph Mcmanus, Brooke Hudson, Jack Como, Molly McGrinder, Madalyn Price, Emi Reethof, Angela Cox, Kaylie Frazier, Madison Moore, Kathrine Richardson, Anne Beals, Kayla Moradi, Jillian Truchan, Anjali Shenoy, Reed Manderfield, Caroline Pedersen, Lauren Moskowitz, Bailey Mire, James Briley, Lillian Renaud, Noah Eklund, Jenna Charles, Alexandra Cooper, Hannah Rogers, Camryn Davis, Abigail Tong, Adam Blankenbecler, Nicole Adkison, Anna Flint, Kensi Tenhouse, Catherine Dowell, Molly Edwards, Nicole Andrews, Jade Campbell, Samuel Tucker, Rachel Rasmussen, Christina Tan, Elizabeth Bochniak, Celine Khalife, Savannah Vaz, Jessie Mcguire, Shannon Hendrickson, Madison Carangelo, Matthew Malstrom, Kyle Hinton, Rachel Wellman, Joshua Astarita, Alexandria Brown, Elizabeth McAlpine, Anna Carter, Isabelle Genut, Sara Spain, Anna Schendl, Christina Saraiva and Sarah Vaclavik, all of Marietta; Anna Rigby, Logan Parker, Claire Vance Alyssa Gilbert, Natalie Comer, Silia Dory and Andrea Strubberg, all of Powder Springs; and Elizabeth Cameron, Katie Broadhurst and Hayley Sims, all of Smyrna.
