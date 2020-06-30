- The following students graduated from the University of North Georgia for the spring 2020 semester - Mackenzie Burton, Grace Goodfellow, Noah Hebert, Katlyn Kauffman (Cum Laude), Maria Starr (Magna Cum Laude), Michael Tuley, Brittany Lauren Vergel De Dios (Cum Laude) and Grant Wheeler, all of Acworth; Sam Ackerman, Sasha Evans, Owen Neubauer, Reily Pilcher (Magna Cum Laude) and Stephanie Smith, all of Kennesaw; Madison Barber (Cum Laude), Jessica Barnes, Benjamin Blythe, Mary Clapp, Bethany Diamond (Magna Cum Laude), Brandon Ghattas, Tracy Gray, Ashley Hall (Magna Cum Laude), Jenna Libman, Michael Mathis, Chandler Schmitter (Cum Laude), Andrea Whitfield (Cum Laude) and Emilee Ziv, all of Marietta; Michele Aycock (Cum Laude), Spencer Craigue (Cum Laude), Emaleigh DeBolt (Cum Laude), Lily Dlhosh (Magna Cum Laude), Bryan Grullon, Taylor Kouts and Katelyn Shook (Cum Laude), all of Powder Springs; and Noah Andrews of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the University of North Georgia's Dean's list for spring 2020 - Da le Ames, Katie Bush, Kinsey Dupree, Noah Hebert, Gavin Kirksey, Jordan Krueger, Madison Pass, Nicholas Price, Patrick Ragozzine, Brittany Lauren Vergel De Dios and Devon Wilson, all of Acworth; Kalea Pinker and Adrianna Pope, both of Austell; Matthew Howard of the Cumberland area; Baila Edwards, Sasha Evans, Hannah Forehand, Ashlyn Halder, Adam Lawley, Dustin Meyerhoff, Austin Pruett, Lyla Thomson, Alexis Toole and Mary White, all of Kennesaw; John Alderman, Shira Ben-Simon, Anna Downey, Isaiah Gadsden, Taylor Goodling, Ashley Hall, Chad Hall, Jenson Hess, Brianne Hicks, Thomas Koch, Brendan LaPrade, Yzobelle Libosada, Pierce Loechl, Harrison Markham, Chloe Mendoza-Dehan, Allison Mitchell, Harrison Osoinach, Emilie Parker, Julia Pitrone, Jack Pritchard, Steven Robinson, Thomas Rogers, Avery Rogers, Maria Sanchez Acosta, Chandler Schmitter and Thomas Whatley, all of Marietta; Michele Aycock, Bellana Bradley, Alex Farrell, Heaven Ford, Ryan Frost, Henry Gale, Faith Hawkins, Erin Hobbs, Alexandria Irby, Benjamin Johnson, Madison Maynard, Luke Rigby, Heavenly Roberson, Carlena Schatz and Katelyn Shook, all of Powder Springs; and Emily Cain, Sarah Fulton, Chegenye Mugula and Jacob Pressley, all of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the University of North Georgia's President's list for the spring 2020 semester - Samantha Zink and Christian Huval, both of Acworth; Robert Dourron of the Cumberland area; Zachary Hall and Damian Hinton, both of Kennesaw; Dylan Laug, Marc Silverman and Ava Costantino, all of Marietta; and Bradley Glaser of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the University of North Georgia's President's Honor Roll list for the spring 2020 semester - Aaron Allen, William Allen, Morgan Burell, Kate Derkay, Kristen Dyer, Emilie Hall, Katlyn Kauffman, Kevin Keach, Zackary Larson, Chase Mclarty, Emily Nails, Emily Piejak, Hunter Pittman, Maria Starr and Jessica Toller, all of Acworth; Ekene Nwosu and Nathaniel Taylor, both of Austell; Jack Rainbow, Amanda Brownsworth, Cole Davidson, Elaina Deoliveira, Jayson Lyle, Benjamin Yetman and Rachel Pearson, all of Kennesaw; Breanna Mote of Mableton; William Hamilton, Jordan Cook, Emily Kane, Christopher Little, Emilee Ziv, Bethany Diamond, Alexandra Lyles, Kasey Penland, Lindsay Ravenscraft, Andrea Whitfield, Victoria Dry, Rylie O'brien, Taylor Redish, Olivia Terwilliger, Anne Tilley, Claire Stricklin, Andrew Blaskovic, William Morgan, Joseph Thomas and Dylan White, all of Marietta; Veronica Belt, Laurana Bradley, Grace Branon, Abigail Buben, Emaleigh DeBolt, Emilia Dlhosh, Lily Dlhosh, Athzay Flores, Sarah Graddy, Zachary Lewis, Miranda Mannella, Brandon Steinhauer, Zachariah Stewart and Madison Young, all of Powder Springs; and Madison Roberts of Smyrna.
- Usonwanneka Onyia of Kennesaw graduated in May from Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.
- Beth Muthoni Waweru of Acworth graduated from The University of Scranton in a virtual celebration ceremony on May 30.
- Romi Clingen of Acworth and Lynne Armstrong-Mensah of Marietta were named to the spring 2020 Academic Achievement list at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.
- The following students were named to the spring 2020 President's list at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus - Hope Thomas of Kennesaw; Leila Hamed, Samuel Marques and Qiuhong Zhang, all of Marietta; and Evelyn Driver of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the spring 2020 Dean's list at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus - Patrice Gray of Acworth; and Jacob McClure, Tyra Smith and Kierra York, all of Marietta.
- Demaurio Clark of Acworth and Lynne Armstrong-Mensah of Marietta graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus during the spring 2020 Virtual Graduation Ceremony on May 15.
- Nithin Gowda Chigateri Marikenchanagowda of the Cumberland area and Jonathan Hutson of Powder Springs graduated from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
- The following students were named to the Dean's List at Belmont University for the spring 2020 semester - Elias Thomas of Acworth; Ivey Redding and Marie Hudgins, all of the Cumberland area; Kathleen Tanner and Chandler Hanke, all of Kennesaw; Seth Huff, Luke Huff, Meagan Allen, Michael Denton, Bria McCollum, Emily Moosbrugger, Evelyn Hunnel and Justin King, all of Marietta; Meredith Empie,
- Paris Berrian and Lauren Daughtry, all of Powder Springs; and Gabriela Johnson of Smyrna.
- Andrew Rehbein of Powder Springs graduated from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pennsylvania.
