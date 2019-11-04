- Aaron Daniel Shiffman of Marietta was named to the spring 2019 Dean's Honor roll list.
- Kelley Cox of Kennesaw was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Cox was initiated at Brenau University.
- Kameron Hickey of the Cumberland area enrolled at SUNY Oneonta for the fall semester.
- More than 500 musicians and auxiliary were selected for Jacksonville State University's prestigious band program, the Marching Southerners, for fall 2019. A record 551 students - 191 of them freshmen - have joined the band for the 2019-2020 season. Local students included - Acworth residents - Aaron Hyatt, Percussion; and Ethan Marshman, Trumpet. Kennesaw residents - Vanessa Cooley, Mellophone; Brandon Hardegree, Baritone/Euphonium; and Ian McNeill, Tuba. Marietta residents - Mitchell Bowen, Bb Clarinet; Cameron Haynes, Percussion; Davis Henry, Trombone; Riley Hodges, Front Ensemble; Ashlyn Reynolds, Flute; Jared Stephens, Techs And Staff; Sarah Sumners, Bb Clarinet; and Antoine Walker, Front Ensemble. Powder Springs residents - Thomas Ashworth, Mellophone; and DeShane Barnes, Trombone.
- Jordan Drake of Marietta graduated from the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of New Haven in August.
- The following Valdosta State University students were named to the summer 2019 Dean's list - Jackeline Searcy of Austell; Zytoria Jenkins of the Cumberland area; Erika Chukwura, Carrington Lewis and Jenna Usry, all of Kennesaw; Jazymne McCorvey of Mableton; Joy Ihedioha and Mirakal Jackson, both of Marietta; and Kamryn Brantley of Powder Springs.
- The following Berry College students graduated over the summer - Kate Garland of Acworth; Angelica Moss and Sandy Wheaton, both of Kennesaw; Cathy Fernandez, Lynne McLaughlin, Tracy Merriman, Michelle Thrash, Jamee Thurmond and Heather Wickham, all of Marietta; Julie McFarland and Elizabeth Walker, both of Powder Springs; and Quinn Atkinson and John Wilson, both of Smyrna.
- The following Valdosta State University graduated over the summer - Allyson Eads and Tanya Lewis-Willis, both of Acworth; LaTasha Gordon of Austell; Ben Wilkerson of the Cumberland area; Carolyne Lyman of Kennesaw; Jazymne McCorvey of Mableton; Melissa Hardin, Janie Johnson, Quitiana Mann, Ciara Morris and Rebecca Shook, all of Marietta; Joanne Dibenedetto, Pete Fominaya and Megan Walter, all of Powder Springs; and Reyuna Johnson of Smyrna.
- October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Tallahassee Community College students joined in on the movement recently. Lillian Cabrera of Mableton was among the eight TCC students who participated in the March to End the Silence on Domestic Violence.
- The following Kennesaw State University students from Acworth, Austell and the Cumberland area were named to the summer 2019 Dean's list: Acworth - Oloh Samuel, Natalie Cunningham, Shelby Love, Amanda Plummer, Olivia Hagerty, Nina Trunfio, Karla Abundis-Betancourt, Malik Madani, Doris McDonald, Sydney Pellerin, Dustin Camp, Nathaniel Bultman, Ethan Luettgemann, Mohammad Siddiqui, Kevin Chong, Sarah Gunter, Meredith Wilcox, Kelsey Dunlap, Erica Ensor, Peggy Fregene, Taylor Southerland, Ashley Allen, Jordan McConnell, Angelica Rivera Goldberg, Lindsey Coleman, Simone Melton, Chrysta Morris, Allison Schellhorn, Holden Haley, Faiza Amatul-Hadi, Aaron Simpson, Sarah Peters, Dylan Solazo, Tiffany Sherwood and Shairah Willis; Austell - Xavier Black, Alexander Merhi, Alexius Moore and Adwoa Bonsu; and Cumberland area - Anna Evert and Kylie Hartman.
- The following Kennesaw State University students from Kennesaw and Mableton were named to the summer 2019 Dean's list: Kennesaw - Jessica Stoeger, Lauren Lewis, Duliar Valladares, Ravi Patel, Michael Ramos, Jonathan Freiberger, Xu Ma, Kirsten Lippincott, Carson Corley, Katie Fontanella, Joleigh Shipman, Jordan Lambert, Ashley Pair, Mark Mize, Orlando Vizuete, Brittany Griswell, Joshua Hampton, Cole Hanson, Asta Quattrocchi, Eunji You, Colin Lumsden, Aimee Pell, Kyle Schellsmidt, Layton Williams, Salar Attarha, Ndeye Mbodji, Aimee Waldrep, Milind More, Emma Chorney, Roy Wamweya, Erin Huenink, Steve Kim, Lillian Kuhnsman, Kiara James, Allison Gilstrap, Joshua Trowell, Abi Bustamante, Katie Freeman, Carlotta Gianolla, Hannah Holden, Bryan Horne, Kivante Stevenson, Abigail Yake, Sara Anne Hayes, Kelli McGrail, Kasey Eister, Adam Ferguson, Chelsea Schneider, Allan Waweru, Alyssa Myers and Sam Ackerman; and Mableton - Gabrielle Villador, Samantha Marvel, Leopold Saint Cyr, Gavin Liburd and Jose Calderilla.
- The following Kennesaw State University students from Marietta were named to the summer 2019 Dean's list: Keyarra Scott, Cameron Acree, Mireya Perez, Annemarie Cornett, Kearra Mathis, Lasedrick Smith, Alexander Williams, Connor McKeel, Montana Nasralla, Matthew Reisenauer, Noah White, Chandini Dhir, Ryan Griffin, Jared Simmons, Elyssa Hochberger, Shelby Crouse, Jill Masse, Stephanie Chen, Ann Pierson, Mariela Pulido-Hernandez, Ayah Eid, Benjamin Gilkey, Hina Maqbool, Peter Zekany, Kaitlyn Barnes, Pei Huang, Gabriella Rodrigues, Stephen Curran, Milap Patel, Jordan Giovanni Bamou Nana, Zhuoxing Wang, Garrett Briaud, Jeffrey Tillerson, Ayomide Awodu, Steve Hocutt, Preston Delaware, Durand Porter, Charles Chandler, Roham Mousalreza Najafi, Nicole Molinary, Reagan Poteet, Christopher Fusco, Erica Spaine, Adelaide Fullerton, Melanie Thomas, Alex Morrison, Haley Owenby, Allison Tannery, Brittany Woolf, Jennifer Mitchler, Emily Terry, Kemita Merissaint, Emma Rojik, Chibuzor Nwaogwugwu-Ibe, Marguerite Ross, Justine Scotland, Akili Taylor, Laura Campos, Anna Bailey, Joshua Wilson, Alexia Curtis, Cathleen Murphy, Chantal Napier, Keaton Brumley, Mikayla Moreau, Genesis Scott, Amber Stocker, Cammann McFall, Anthony Rashad, Payton Knox, Sara Malek, Nayeli Maya, Anna Shekastehband, John Long, Monika Patel, Armando Rodriguez Campos, Anna Yancey, Annabelle Bradstock, Tykela Edwards, Nelida Gallardo, Kabir Kunwar, Adam Andalib, Shanalia Gumbs, Kinza Khan, Kathryn Kretzmer, Anna Porto, Victorien Schneider, Cheyenne Stevenson and Delores Wiley.
- The following Kennesaw State University students from Powder Springs and Smyrna were named to the summer 2019 Dean's list: Powder Springs - Vincent Rosamilia, Zackary Aufderheide, Casey Hoskins, Kaylin Roeder, Kayla Bledsoe, Hyeran Park, Michael Dubberly, Gerardo Morales, Nia Francis, Candice Williams, Karris Morgan, Kristen Jackson, Griffin Hughes, Micah Kirby, Fatima Antunez, Kofi Tanoh, Ryan Rogall, Kaitlin Collett, Domonique Jones and Vanessa Summerhill; and Smyrna - Christopher Carter, Jasmine Washington, Alhusein Phatey, Misty Phillips, Ryan Lehman, Nikolaos Giannakakos, Jessica Watkins, Zachary Vane and Keegan Karim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.