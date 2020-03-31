- The following Acworth students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2019 semester - Janhavi Dubhashi, Ahmad Choudhary, Austin Arvesen, Alina Ham, Ana Rivadeneyra, Elena Fernandez, Daniel Johnson, Ashton Husbands, Kimberly Johnson, Pamela De La Cruz, Brandie Rendon, Daniel Pulido, Heather Hancock and Elliana Rasmussen.
- The following Austell students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2019 semester - Kaneenah Abdul Qadir, Jessica Vitier, Adaeze Mbagwu, Khuram Khan, Natalia Lezcano, Jadea Blencowe, Promise Amhanzenodion, Hung Tran, Gulfredo Franco Zuniga, LaJayla Parker, Gerardo Perales, Asia Irving, Ivana Ramljak, Ivana Ramljak, Eva Henriquez, Oriana Farrow, Amber Andrews and April Anthony.
- The following Cumberland area students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2019 semester - Amber Fouts, Peter Fowler, Parker Lyons, Yesenia Chavarria, Wei Wang, Sandra Ritcherson, Tiffany Racz, Donovan Carpenter, Thomas Duncan Emmons, Forrest Strickland, Chang Liu, Rolyn Clarke, Albertine Ntwoku, Foster Hamilton, Jasmine Reeves, Marche Beadles, Sadee Joell and Elizabeth Margedant.
- The following Kennesaw students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2019 semester - Thomas Shaheen, Jasmine Gatewood, Esther Whang, Ki Joo Jang, Dennis Hopson, Randi Terry, Leah Jean-Francois, Danielle Kelly, Ladijah Bryant, Michael Adedeji, Alyssa Asis, Elise Petersen, Amy Collerton, Austin Sanders, Austin Sanders, Brandon Mitchell, Jeremiah Kastine, Yaa Acheampong, Alyssa Midgley, Chanel Holland, Gaelle Vieux, Ieisha Arnold, Brittany Naugle, Gulzeb Khan, Rachel Tackett, Lynd Garcon, Hannah Audifferen, Karen Genis, Claire Alvey, Claire Alvey, Karl Hart, Jessica DeMarco, Daysha Johnson, Lakeisha West, Philip Addison and Wesley Trull.
- The following Mableton students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2019 semester - Nicholas McLaren, Jennifer Delgado, Maria Aguirre, Mekonen Robeye, Kandace Barzey, Elijah Argumedes, Dilshan De Silva, Temilola Akinyele, Boluwasefe Oyewole, Chari Guzman, Ashlie Oliver, Adam Badjie, Latoya Hubbard, Nancy Glass, Sergio Medrano, Monica Varner and Flavia Perez.
- The following Marietta students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2019 semester - Derrick Taylor, Gary Hoffman, Bernadette Privateer, Ruth Dewhurst, Elizabeth Peterson, Katherine Fabbrini, Hammad Ahmad, Aditya Kamatkar, Tamilore Toyin-Adelaja, Benjamin Kahen, Cofi Tiggs, Megan Dickherber, Akshay Mathur, Laura Carroll, Richard Gardiner, Taylor Hughes, Alexander Day, Evan Ruede, Weddy Whiegar, Mikala Austin, Rickie Hunt, Tionnie Lopez, Nathalie Montano, Andrew Meinders, Cosmos Cha, Tamia Gabriel, Andres Maccleesh, Seher Syed, Gregory Perkins, Joni Williams, Rodney Oluigbo, Shelby Rice, Olivia Lacey, Michael Fralin, Jason Blackmon, Ivonne Ochoa, Johnna Bollinger, Catherine Russell, Anthony Sanchez, Gilad Moyal, Mohan Achari, Stephanie Toussaint, Veronica Gorenshteyn, Elizabeth Busch, Ernest Jean-Francois, Steve Lee, Amy Duncan, Jose Izaguirre, Hannah Shlapak, Hannah Bulmash, Kyra Williamson, Riley Malonson, Elizabeth Reeves, Vinicius Dasilva, Robert Roper, Shayun Tavanaei, Samin Abdallahi, James Strawn, Christian Lundberg, Dilianny Lakitaya, Valmari Michael Marquez, Layla Heidari, Anna Mackey, Deborah Santa, Gabrielle Saint, Ugochukwu Unigwe, Lora Stoyanova, Alexander Parker, Alexander Parker, Cameron Griffin, Courtney Strosnider, Rachel Abraham, Rebekah Amis, Walaa Compton, Ariana Salazar, Jessica Kim, Lucknie Bastien, Mylena De Alcantara Moretti, Sheevon Tavanaei, Carl Wilhjelm, Cheng-Hsun Yu, Davis Carbo, Gerica Jones, Joseph Filkins, Joelle Griffiths, Kerstyn Murray, Noor Chaudry, Purvi Sanghavi, Rebecca Johnson, Reid Scates, Lina Libreros, Thomas Holzman, Jonathan Menard, Tina Adebayo, Scott Vanner, Christopher Bakhtiary, Josh Merrigan, Isabel Adan, Soledad Fuentes, Vinicius Zimelewicz Pires, Jonathan Itkin, Matthew Stidham, Nicole Robbins, Sarah Sweeton, Patrick Johnny, Dae Kwak, Laura Jordan, Juan Leon Moreno, Bo Wang, Sheri Khademi and Courtney Phillips.
- The following Powder Springs students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2019 semester - Jasmine Dawson, Reuel Jacques-Sorrell, Nicole Swofford, Michelle Akomah, Doreen Clark-Blake, Randall Vaughn-Truesdale, Dane Velie, A'set Gentry, Jean-Claude Joseph, Autumn Ramsey, Kelly Ventura, Rose Noel, Marissa Gamboa and Regina Ayeni.
- The following Smyrna students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2019 semester - Barbara Orsolits, Sandy Gamino, Jameel Spencer, Joseph Garuccio, Escarlyn Ayala, Anthony Zucchero, Vanessa Johnson, Alexander Brooks, Naima Muhammad, Vincent Lee, Joseph Sonkwa, Damara Mckoy, Ashley Pinion, Jasmine Barnett, Charles Money, Maria Ortiz, Carla Feitosa, Douglas Hoffmann, Laura Forlines, Mitchell Dumke, Anthony McLeod, Marcos Gamboa, Jessica Thomas, Hannah Alexander, Dinah Johnson, Elaine Muldrow, Rebekah Byars, Geana Gault and Deepa Naishadham.
- Lateria Willis of Powder Springs, a Georgia State University student, is interning at the state capitol under the Georgia Legislative Internship Program during the 2020 session of the Georgia General Assembly. Willis is a political science major. As an intern, her responsibilities include briefing and analyzing committee bills, constructing committee agendas, transcribing daily chaplain devotions and transporting legal documents.
- Maitreyi A. Bandlamudi and Courtney H. Moller, both of Acworth, graduated from Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts in January 2020.
