- The following students graduated from Georgia College in August 2019 - Shamaiya Watts and Dominic Jachetta, both of Acworth; Brandy Kirby, Theodore Peykoff, Brendan Borders, Rebecca Gwin, Colin Locurto and Chandler Wright, all of Kennesaw; Biancha Curry-Davis of Mableton; Ernest Harleston, Katie Smith, Jane Stewart, Nicole Barletta, Haille Barron, Andrea Burkle, Mark Chadwick, Caroline Dean, Alexa Den Herder, Andrew Freeman, Christopher Horacek, Catherine Jerrum, Lane Krull, Joseph Marques, Hope Nuttall, Matthew Perry, Ryan Raitz, Abigail Ralph, Elizabeth Toland, Meghan Tucker and William Wagner, all of Marietta; Jazmyn Roach, Summer Center and Liam Mcguire, all of Powder Springs; and Mason Westmoreland of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences - Alexandra Shaff of Acworth; and Heather Burns, Spencer Hodson, Christopher Metts and Madeline Wonders, all of Marietta.
- The following students were named to the Dean's List for the 2019 summer semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville - Caroline Jones of Acworth; Lily Jordan and Justin Hedrick, both of Marietta; and Sydney Eller of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the 2019 summer President's list at Georgia College in Milledgeville - Liam Mcguire of Powder Springs; and Andrea Burkle, Colin Locurto, Elizabeth Toland, Samuel Tucker, Haille Barron and Hope Nuttall, all of Marietta.
- The following students graduated from Clemson University on Aug. 9 - Taylor R. Jay of Kennesaw; and Nikki Bess and Alexander C. Izydore, both of Marietta.
- Meryl Litwin of Marietta was named to the Limestone College Spring 2019 Dean’s list.
- Beatriz Francisco of Mableton was named to Belmont University’s Summer 2019 Dean’s list.
- The following students were among the nearly 300 graduates at the University of North Georgia on Aug. 2 at the Convocation Center on UNG's Dahlonega campus - Julie Ann Nicole McKie of Mableton; Kayla Gray Aarons, Amir Hoshang Amir Davijani Bakhtiary-Davijani and Isabelle Grace Jordan, all of Marietta; and Christian Isaac Johnson and Meisha Monae Jones, both of Smyrna.
- DeMierre Black of Marietta graduated from Roane State Community College following the 2018-19 academic year.
- The following University of North Georgia students were named to the President's Honor Roll for the summer 2019 semester - Isha Feika of Austell; Davis Wilson of the Cumberland area; Julie McKie and Breanna Mote, both of Mableton; and Kayla Aarons, Isabella Arcila, Erin Kirisits, Alexandra Lyles and Chandler Schmitter, all of Marietta.
- The following University of North Georgia students were named to the Dean's list for the summer 2019 semester - George Johnson of the Cumberland area; and Madison Barber of Marietta.
- The following students were part of the just under 400 incoming freshman began classes at Georgia Southwestern State University's Class of 2023 - Patrice Gray of Acworth; Anthony Bridges, Samuel Marques and Jacob McClure, all of Marietta; and Cameron Bayani of Powder Springs.
- Grant Bagwell of Marietta has been named to the Bob Jones University Bruins men's golf team roster for the 2019-2020 academic year.
- The following students have been named to the Bob Jones University Bruins men's soccer team roster for the 2019-2020 academic year - Gasheed Lareche and Rasheed Lareche, both of Marietta.
- Sydney Farber of Acworth, Madison Oligny of Kennesaw and Yzobelle Libosada of Marietta, all students in the University of North Georgia's Summer Language Institute, gained experience beyond the classroom this summer. As part of the intensive six-week course from June 15-July 31 that earned them eight credit hours in Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean or Russian, students took field trips to put their language skills into practice. Farber and Oligny studied Chinese and Libosada studied Arabic.
- Swetal Patel of Smyrna, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus in Madison, New Jersey, was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2019 semester.
- Chasdity Harris of Austell at Clark Atlanta University has been elected as an officer for the university's chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Harris was elected to the position of treasurer for the 2018-2020 term.
- Olivia Bennett of Austell, William Ayres of Mableton and William Lummus of Marietta were among the nearly 400 students received degrees at Jacksonville State University in summer 2019.
- The following students graduated from the University of Alabama during its summer commencement on Aug. 3 - Martha Caroline Pope of the Cumberland area; Kayndise Cierra Lee of Mableton; Jessica Helene Bowen, TTne' L. Cummings, Stephanie Jane Lawson, Takiera Anitra Porter, Ernest James Sellers Jr. and Sophie Alexandria Shapiro, all of Marietta; Matthew J. Moran and Jamir R. Walton, both of Powder Springs; and Rae Dionne Grant of Smyrna.
- Andrew N. Miller of Marietta has enrolled at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, for the fall.
- The following 2019-2020 scholarship recipients were announced by Valdosta State University. Kathryn Rodgers of Acworth was awarded the Walter and Dorothy Salter Scholarship, the Georgia Power Recruiting and Retention Scholarship and the Jerry and Kay Jennett Endowment Scholarship. Sara Simcox of Acworth was awarded the General Fund Scholarship. Jackeline Searcy of Austell was awarded the Georgia Power Recruiting and Retention Scholarship and the Student Scholarship. Salma Huerta Torres of Austell was awarded the President's Choice Scholarship. Messiah Taylor-Gay of Austell was awarded the Student Scholarship. Sophie Glass of Kennesaw was awarded the Jerry and Kay Jennett Endowment Scholarship. Carrington Lewis of Kennesaw was awarded the Mass Media Scholarship. Madelynn Tahsler of Kennesaw was awarded the Bernard L. Linger Memorial Art Scholarship. Nia Hackney of Kennesaw was awarded the General Fund Scholarship. K'Nyia Bumpers of Mableton was awarded the Golden Circle Scholarship. Xcia Jones of Marietta was awarded the Dorothy Dewar Scholarship. Naurothie Lareche of Marietta was awarded the General Fund Scholarship. Hannah Norton of Marietta was awarded the Georgia Power Recruiting and Retention Scholarship. Mirakal Jackson of Marietta was awarded the Georgia Power Recruiting and Retention Scholarship. Ania Jerrells of Marietta was awarded the Golden Circle Scholarship. Quisqueyana Griffith of Powder Springs was awarded the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra Scholarship.
