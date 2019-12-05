  • Robert Gauvreau of Marietta was among the 1,709 graduates at Minnesota State University, Mankato for the fall semester. Commencement ceremonies were held on Dec. 14 in the Taylor Center's Bresnan Arena on campus.
  • Sarah Sumners of Marietta has been named a 2020 Gamecock Orientation Leader at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama. The GO! team is made up of outstanding and well trained students, known as GO! Leaders, and faculty, known as GO! Specialists, who work together and play a vital role in helping new students make the transition to college.
