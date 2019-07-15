- Olivia Curtis of Marietta graduated during commencement ceremonies on May 19 at the University of Vermont.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2019 semester - Brianna Zimmerman of the Cumberland area; and Jacob Hill and Caroline Prout, both of Marietta.
- Kelsey Taylor of Marietta was among the over 800 graduates who graduated from Harding University's commencement exercises on May 11.
- Jacob Hill of Marietta graduated recently from the College of William & Mary.
- Thomas Bowne of Marietta graduated recently from Northern Illinois University.
- Caroline Plott of the Cumberland area has been named to the 2019 spring semester Dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University.
- Lindon Ross of Austell was named to the honor roll at Culver-Stockton College for the spring 2019 semester.
- The following students from the School of Arts and Sciences and School of Engineering recently graduated from Tufts University - Harrison Rubin of Marietta (Summa Cum Laude) and Ashley Alphonse of Powder Springs (Magna Cum Laude).
- Rebecca Maeve Custer of Powder Springs graduated from Mary Baldwin University during the 177th commencement exercises.
- The following students graduated on May 11 during at University of Mississippi's 166th Commencement - Marilyn Chavez, Ashlyn Burton, William Huffstetler, Katherine Llerena and Courtney Middleton, all of Acworth; Courtney Rorex of Austell; James Chambers, Virginia Parson, Dion Law and Ashley Byrd, all of the Cumberland area; Reid Dockins and Alec Keyzer-Andre, both of Kennesaw; Elizabeth Blackstock, Sarah Smith, Wyatt Johnson, John Higginbottom, Rachel Cuttic, Franklin Reyhan, Jacqueline Ladin, Catherine Stebbins, Chance Hamil, Bradley Moore, Jacob Culberson, Benjamin Doran, Katherine Boyet, Francis Sugrue, Jacoby Whitmire, Jennifer Lyons and David Smith, all of Marietta; John Skedgell and Gregory Ivey, both of Powder Springs; and Broderick Bland, Margaret Reed and Katherine Pettit, all of Smyrna.
- The following students graduated from Troy University - Gregory Silvers of Acworth; Shelby Smith of Kennesaw; and Richard Hallman III and Sara Kuhl, both of Marietta.
- Megan Turner and Meredith Crain, both of Kennesaw, were named to the President's Honor Roll at Oklahoma City University for the Spring 2019 semester.
- The following Brenau University students were named to the Dean's list in the spring 2019 semester - Mirella Reily of Marietta and Kaylyn Brooks of Powder Springs.
- Jonathan Hsu of the Cumberland area graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering degree from Lehigh University in spring 2019.
- Kathleen Allison Waters of Powder Springs was named to the Brenau University spring 2019 Dean's list. Waters is earning a second degree in Musical Theatre.
- The following students were among the more than 280 University of Alabama students receiving hands-on, innovative and advanced educational experiences with dozens of companies and organizations across the U.S. through UA's Cooperative Education Program for summer 2019 - Joshua Lewis and Michael Stokes, both of Kennesaw, will be working at GE Appliances; Evan Lewis of Kennesaw will be working at Mercedes Benz; Joshua Renier of Kennesaw will be working at Rheem Water Heaters; Evan Nakos of Marietta will be working at Benteler Steel; Charles Sexton of Marietta will be working at Millennium Engineering; and Devan Williams of Powder Springs will be working at International Paper-Selma.
- Raeshawn Kennedy of Marietta graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) during the university's 151st Commencement celebrations held on the campus Quadrangle. Kennedy was awarded a master of science degree in fire protection engineering.
- Mirakal Jackson of Marietta received Valdosta State University's 2019 Claire Philips Martin Scholarship, which was named for the wife of the late Dr. Sidney Walter Martin - who served as VSU's fifth president from 1966-1978. Jackson was recognized during VSU's annual Academic Honors and Awards Dinner. She is president of VSU's Caribbean Student Association and a member of Golden Key International Honour Society. She previously served as a resident hall advisor, vice president of the Caribbean Student Association, event coordinator for the Residence Hall Association, a cadet in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 152, parliamentarian of the Student Government Association and a member of Collegiate Women of VSU, SUCCESS Mentors, the Deep Release Poetry Society, the Black History Month Committee, and the Arnold Air Society.
- The University of North Georgia (UNG) had a record 65 current and former students attend the National Conference on Undergraduate Research (NCUR) from April 11-13 at Kennesaw State University. Among them was Natalie Macy of Marietta, who is majoring in biology/pre-medicine. UNG sent 77 people to NCUR, which ranked UNG as the No. 7 school for participants at NCUR. Participants included students and faculty in anthropology and archaeology, biology, chemistry, computer science, education, history, music, physics and psychology.
- Three University of North Georgia (UNG) rifle team student-athletes competed in April at the National Junior Olympics in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Enrique "Ricky" Medina of Marietta was a member of the UNG team. The trio competed in the men's and women's 10-meter air rifle event.
