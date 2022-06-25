- Julia Sonnenberg-Klein of Marietta received the Outstanding Research, Measurement and Statistics Ph.D. Student Award from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given to doctoral students who have exhibited academic excellence in the research, measurement and statistics program.
- Marcquez Haley of Smyrna received the Outstanding Tier II Educational Leadership Student Award from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given to a student in the educational leadership Tier II program who has demonstrated outstanding work with site-based action research and clinical experiences.
- Erin Crowell of Smyrna received the Outstanding School Psychology Student Award from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is presented to students in the school psychology program in recognition of initiative, leadership, advocacy and service to the school psychology profession and program.
- William Beaty of Marietta has completed IMPACT new student orientation and enrolled at Troy University for fall 2022 semester at the Troy Campus.
- Gennie Hendrick of Austell received the Outstanding Clinician in Communication Sciences and Disorders Award from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award recognizes excellence and creativity in clinical skills in speech-language pathology.
- Sarah Welborn of Acworth received the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Georgia State University's College of Education & Human Development as part of its annual Honors Day celebration. This award is given for exceptional performance in academic coursework in communication sciences and disorders.
- This past spring, the School of Social Work of the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University recognized students who have, in the judgment of the faculty, gone above and beyond in their field placement while demonstrating initiative and creativity. Among them were local students - Tatiana Smith of Marietta and Sharita Stallings of Powder Springs. Smith was also recognized for receiving the Social Work CPUA Scholarship during the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies 2022 Honors Day celebration at Georgia State University.
- Jessica Peterson of Marietta, a College of Arts and Sciences student, was named to the spring 2022 Dean's list at The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
- Kinyatta Trice of Marietta was recognized for receiving the Dan E. Sweat Dissertation Fellowship during the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies 2022 Honors Day celebration at Georgia State University. Established in memory of Dan E. Sweat, a Georgia State alumnus and storied Atlantic civic leader, this fellowship is designed to support doctoral students with the completion of dissertation research. Their dissertation must address an urban, community or education issue and have some policy relevance.
- Georgia State University student Destiny Oluwa of Kennesaw was recognized with receiving in late April the following - the Andrew Young School Undergraduate Scholarship, the RISE Award Scholarship, the James L. Maddox Jr. Scholarship and the Judge Andrew A. Mickle Scholarship in Criminal Justice.
- Georgia State University student Caroline Redd of Marietta was recognized with receiving the following the Outstanding Intern Award and the Amanda G. Hyatt Scholarship.
- Nailea Rodriguez of Smyrna received the Social Work Department Award during the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies 2022 Honors Day celebration at Georgia State University.
- Georgia State University student Ryan Wilson of Smyrna has received the Best Graduate Teaching Assistant Award in Mathematics during the 2021-22 academic year. Wilson is a doctoral student in mathematics and statistics in the College of Arts and Sciences.
- Georgia State University graduate Laura Castellon of Marietta has received the History Department Excellence Award. Castellon earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Global Scholars Distinction, with a major in History in May 2022.
- Georgia State University student Rorah Ndungu of Kennesaw received the Barbara Baumstark BioBus Scholarship during the 2021-22 academic year. Ndungu is a neuroscience major in the College of Arts and Sciences. This scholarship supports undergraduate and graduate students with demonstrated interest in the BioBus which provides hands-on activities and demonstrations designed to get K-12 students interested in STEM education.
- Georgia State University student Emmanuel Buabeng of Mableton has received the Al Baumstark Award in Chemistry. Buabeng earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemistry, with a concentration in Organic Chemistry from the College of Arts and Sciences in May 2022. This award supports students pursuing doctoral degrees in chemistry. The award was established by the faculty and alumni of the Chemistry Department in honor of Al Baumstark, organic chemist and former department chair, for his commitment to increasing student diversity in science.
- Miami University students Sarah Lebish and Anneliese Uschold, both of Marietta, were named to the President's list for the spring semester 2021-22. Lebish is earning a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, Premedical Studies. Uschold is earning a B.S. in Business in Marketing.
- Miami University students Ashley Sankey of Kennesaw and McKenna Mullican and Ala Shaw, both of Marietta, were named to the Dean's list for the spring semester 2021-22. Mullican is earning a B.S. in Business, Bachelor of Arts in Human Capital Mgmt & Leadership, Psychology. Shaw is earning a B.S. in Education in Primary Education PK-5. Sankey is earning a Bachelor of Arts in History.
- Tim Aspesberro of Smyrna, a graduate of Seattle Waldorf School, graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Music: Music Composition.
- Katelyn Morgan and Jimmy Compton, both of Marietta, were named to the President's list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia for the spring 2022 semester. Morgan is a general psychology major and Compton is a nursing major.
- Austin Peay State University recognized Robert Smith of Acworth as one of the more than 1,100 graduates to receive degrees at the commencement ceremony on May 6.
- Gillian Scott of Kennesaw received a Bachelor of Science in Health Science/Physical Therapy from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony held in May.
- Bailey Bennett of Powder Springs was among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado at the end of the spring semester. Bennett graduated with a Master of Music.
- Shanique Reid of Kennesaw was named to the Dean's list for the Spring 2022 semester at Lawson State Community College.
- Lindsay King of Marietta has been named to the Deans' list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. King is a graduate student working toward a Master of Business Administration.
- Shannon Fissel of Marietta was among the more than 700 students named to the Dean's Honors list at Moravian University for Spring 2022.
- Lily Langley of Powder Springs was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Langley was initiated at The University of Mississippi.
- Julie Thomas Lawson of Marietta was named to the President's list for the spring 2022 semester at Husson University in Bangor, Maine. Lawson was enrolled in Husson's Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
- University of Maryland Global Campus held its first in-person graduation ceremonies since 2019 during "Spring Grad Walk 2022," an innovative experience designed to accommodate thousands of graduates and guests while protecting the health and safety of the university community. More than 3,300 graduates from the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 and their families and guests attended "Grad Walk" over May 17-22. The event took place at the College Park Marriott Hotel and Conference Center with graduates selecting from multiple time slots to cross the stage and receive individual recognition. Local UMGC students that graduated were Mableton resident Yusufu B. Sanu, Master of Science in Information Technology; Marietta residents - Theresa Anne Ford, Bachelor of Science in Social Science; Simone Natalie Henry, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; and John Phillips, Master of Science in Management; and Powder Springs resident Marshall Edward Pierre, Master of Science in Management.
- Southeast Missouri State University named the following students to the spring 2022 Dean's list - Lily John of Marietta and CJ Ogbonna of Powder Springs.
- The College of Charleston named the following students to the spring 2022 President's list - Kennesaw residents, James Cyganek majoring in Computing in the Arts and Music and Kylie Hines majoring in Elementary Education; and Marietta resident Andrew Horton majoring Special Education.
- The College of Charleston named Gabrielle Jones of Marietta to the spring 2022 Dean's list. Jones is majoring in Art History and International Studies.
- Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania named the following students to the Dean's list for the spring 2022 semester - Jodie Goldberg and Amaia Henley, both of Marietta; and Anne Alsobrook of Smyrna.
- Marshall University’s John Deaver Drinko Academy for American Political Institutions and Civic Culture announced its 2022 National Society ACTA Scholars. Fifty-five Marshall students graduated with this honor on April 30. Jaja Johnson of Powder Springs was among those recognized as an ACTA Scholar.
