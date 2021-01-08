- ♦ Giavanna Summa of Marietta was named to the McDaniel College fall 2020 Dean’s list with highest honors.
- ♦ Rashonda Carter of Marietta was named to the Dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
- ♦ Kathryn Holcomb, a senior Biblical Studies major from Marietta, was among approximately 600 students named to the fall 2020 President’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
- ♦ Samantha G. Williams of Marietta graduated with a master of arts in psychology from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
- ♦ Martha Butler of Marietta was named to the President’s list for fall 2020 at Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
- ♦ The following students were named to the Dean’s list for fall 2020 at Piedmont College in Demorest — Chase Goff, Mattie Morris, Zack Schramm and Kaitlin Isley, all of Acworth; Benjamin Hanfland of the Cumberland area; Jordan Hicks and Sarah Brooks, both of Kennesaw; Orry Clements-Owens and Jacob Balot, both of Marietta; and Chase Morris of Powder Springs.
- ♦ Logan Cranford of Marietta was named to the Dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Piedmont College in Demorest.
- ♦ Elizabeth Patterson of Marietta has been named to the Dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Piedmont College.
- ♦ The following students graduated from the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega during mini-ceremonies on Dec. 5-6 at the Convocation Center — Nathaniel Taylor of Austell (Summa Cum Laude); Ephraim Tshimanga of Kennesaw; Breanna Mote of Mableton (Cum Laude); Sarah Morris (Magna Cum Laude), Mario Almanza, Raechel Bitter, Paul Johnston, Sean McLoughlin, Jack Wilson and Robert Young, all of Marietta; Ryan Frost (Magna Cum Laude), Benjamin Johnson and Ruth Yalew, all of Powder Springs; and Bryan Sontag of Smyrna.
