- The following Kennesaw State University students from Powder Springs graduated during the summer 2019 commencement ceremonies in July - Ariana Armstrong, Anike Ashaka, Eboh Ayika, Angelece Barrett, Stacey Bermudez, De'Shun Brown, Zachary Coleman, Talita Dasaro, Etsegenet Endale, Christian Ford, Eric Gray, Bria Johnson, Krystal Johnson, Krystal Johnson, Micah Kirby, Ebony Lowery, Molly Martin, Koshia Mays, Travis Meeks, Victoria Merritt, Samantha Mitchell, Chidozie Nkemka, Abayomi Osota, Kimberly Phan, Kaylin Roeder, Semeka Samuels, Rebecca Shell, Jennifer Weber and Yoseph Woldemariam.
- The following Kennesaw State University students from Smyrna graduated during the summer 2019 commencement ceremonies in July - William Barrett, Precious Bartlett, Forrest Biel, Christopher Carter, Jaron Deal, James Hamilton, Michael Hanner, Julie Harris, Kelly Healy, Sun-Kyung Huh, Danielle Jackson, Heather Karvis, Patricia Martin, Alexus McCullum, Katherine Messinger, Megan Mullin, Rashmi Chandrappa Naikar, James Vick and Skyler Young.
- The following Acworth, Austell and Cumberland area students were named to Kennesaw State University's President's list for the 2019 summer semester: Acworth - Tatiyanna Thorne, Matthew Wallace, Bruno Cubas, Christopher Balkema, Alicia Moore, Keeley Ringham, Charles Spiers, Alexander Kinney, Anne Healy, Anna Debowski, Chase Vanhorn, Jason Aldridge, Jacob Davenport, Lindsey Downey, Niamh Caffrey, Evelyn Wambugu, Lauryn Shumate, Danielle Hawk and Carley Morris; Austell - Antwain Salisbury, Brittney Schwebach, Timothy Mack, Raeana Porter, Itunu Ebeagbor, Samir London and Natavius Flowers; and Cumberland area - Ovidio Orol, Barrett Rose, Kyle Arrasmith and Harrison Patten.
- The following Kennesaw and Mableton area students were named to Kennesaw State University's President's list for the 2019 summer semester: Kennesaw - Aaron Russell, Samuel Krausman, Avery Rice, Mike Souza, Kendall Waldrop, Haley Ward, Henry Aguirre, Kyndra Jarrett, Matthew Sparks, Dallas Ausburn, Miles Grable, Danielle McClarty, Saraswati Suryawanshi, Sandy Tang, Jonathan Meeker, Khaliyah Carver, Rourke Brakeville, Jonathan Omisore, Ashleigh Ladd, Mark Pugmire, Kayla Hanks, Ashley Lowe, Tyler Reno, Christopher Ferguson, Jacob Faile, Adam Inch, Adam Morris, Brian Myers, Jon Tyler Outhavong, Zachary Richards, Fawziyyah Kabala, Allison Holt, Caitlin Yarde, Mezekr Mulugeta, Alexis Yampierre, Adrianne Ball, Eric Betsill, Emily Simmons, Hilina Tesfaye, Bailey Chambers, Rebecca Grannemann, Andrew Pritchett, Yzcalli Rendon, Brittani Mazzeo, Breece McConnell, Hailey Fortner, Bisma Hussain, Wendy Rodriguez, Kathleen Williams, Emily Newbold, Matthew Taylor, Anthony Charette, Kieran Clark, Boris Rodriguez, Sierra Kazin, Kamara Bodden and Mycala Wagoner; and Mableton - Melanie Longayrou, Caroline DeSantis and Maryn Accord.
- The following Marietta students were named to Kennesaw State University's President's list for the 2019 summer semester - Daisha Huiel, Allison Crouse, Rachel Hanawalt, Sarah Lowery, Ian McDonald, Phuong Nguyen, David Kelly, James McKenney, Aubrie Arneson, Gabriel Smith, Delara Darabi, Kameal Byrd, Justin Hawkins, Kyle Mostellar, Hunter Giles, Jennifer Russell, Sherise Tigner, Hayden Coyne, Alexander Fliegel, Katherine Gibson, William Hermanson, Vy Lam, Nguyen Nguyen, Courtney Saetia, Maggie Wilson, Ryan Levin, Chloe Hunsucker, Elisabeth Ware, Victoria Wilson, Bing Xue, Lawrence Linen, David Feregrino Rodriguez, Joanna Waliuba, Kha Huynh, Cihan Inkaya, Sutton Waller, Jason Hazenfield, Mary Mccreery, Ahbel Daniel, Timothy Gallion, Jordan McGalliard, Bonnie Brownlee, Daniel Fulcher, Alisa Machiwalla, Yong Pak, Edwin Lim, Ayodotun Olawuyi, Jeanette Ascencio, Noelle Outz, Jennifer Stasiak, Emmanuel Castro, Jordan Whiteside, Deanna Craig, Wendi Kelley, Brianna Michaud, Matthew Henion, Evan Thompson, Miranda Susman, Nicole Nielson, Caryn Beister, Ashlyn Proctor, Molly Southern, Ian Fruzzetti, Tamesha Mackey, Linda Seigler, Sarah Ahern, Jeffrey Geho, Stacy Hower, Kaelyn Ireland, Sara Khajeh Mogahi, So Kim, Meara Simmons, Caitlyn Blanchard, Camille Hobbs, Eboni Brown, Sydney Waddle, Claire Bettler, Maria Rodriguez Beltran, Amy Sangare, David Knicely, Madison Potts, Cory Birkle, Kevin Hardnett, Kristal Tunson, Amali Kahaduwe, Samuel Desire, Rooman Karmacharya, Kevin Worley, Sormeh Sanaseri, Alberto Bustamante, Maci Manry, Autumn Kuykendoll, Wendi Shreiner and Kimberley Thomas.
- The following Powder Springs and Smyrna students were named to Kennesaw State University's President's list for the 2019 summer semester: Powder Springs - Anna Coleman, Zach DeFrank, Kathya Solis, Christopher Lee, Eboh Ayika, Zachary Coleman, Brian Alan Rolle Jr., Mark Watola, Gbemisola Olorunfemi, Sara Kernodle and Dana Willis; and Smyrna - Joshua Cunningham, Logan Turner, Mark Jones, Moonyoung Choi, William Long, Inior Rodriguez, Skyler Young, Patricia Martin, Morgan Barry, Lydia Beraki, Samanta Alvarez, Logan Turner and Sheltzie Flores Padilla.
- Jack Wallace of Marietta was accepted into the bachelor of fine arts theatre program for the fall at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
- Ashley Scarborough of Marietta was one of the nearly 5,700 new University at Albany students for the fall of 2019.
- Nyah Ebanks of Kennesaw has enrolled at Tufts University in Medford/Somerville, Massachusetts.
- Chang Liu of the Cumberland area and Claire Alvey of Kennesaw were inducted this spring into the Upsilon Phi Delta Honor Society at Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business. The mission of the Upsilon Phi Delta Honor Society is to recognize, reward and encourage academic excellence in the study of healthcare management and policy.
