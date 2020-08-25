- The following University of North Georgia students were named to the President's Honor Roll for the summer 2020 semester - Adrianna Pope of Austell; Dustin Meyerhoff of Kennesaw; Tawana Brown and Renee Gluzman, both of Marietta; and Sarah Graddy of Powder Springs.
- The University of North Georgia named the following students to the Dean's list for summer 2020 - Dale Ames, Katie Bush, Kinsey Dupree, Noah Hebert, Gavin Kirksey, Jordan Krueger, Madison Pass, Nicholas Price, Patrick Ragozzine, Brittany Lauren Vergel De Dios and Devon Wilson, all of Acworth; Adrianna Pope and Kalea Pinker, both of Austell; Matthew Howard of the Cumberland area; Adam Lawley, Austin Pruett, Mary White, Baila Edwards, Sasha Evans, Hannah Forehand, Ashlyn Halder, Dustin Meyerhoff, Lyla Thomson and Alexis Toole, all of Kennesaw; Harrison Osoinach, Harrison Markham, Isaiah Gadsden, Taylor Goodling, Ashley Hall, Chad Hall, Jenson Hess, Yzobelle Libosada, Pierce Loechl, John Alderman, Anna Downey, Thomas Koch, Brendan LaPrade, Steven Robinson, Thomas Rogers, Maria Sanchez Acosta, Brianne Hicks, Emilie Parker, Julia Pitrone, Jack Pritchard, Chandler Schmitter, Chloe Mendoza-Dehan, Shira Ben-Simon, Allison Mitchell, Avery Rogers and Thomas Whatley, all of Marietta; Michele Aycock, Bellana Bradley, Alex Farrell, Heaven Ford, Ryan Frost, Henry Gale, Faith Hawkins, Erin Hobbs, Alexandria Irby, Benjamin Johnson, Madison Maynard, Luke Rigby, Heavenly Roberson, Carlena Schatz and Katelyn Shook, all of Powder Springs; and Emily Cain, Sarah Fulton, Chegenye Mugula and Jacob Pressley, all of Smyrna.
- Bethanie Floyd of Marietta was named to Montclair State University's spring 2020 Dean's list.
- Berry College named the 2020 class of graduates - David Roth, Jessica Kutsche and Jeff Harper, all of Kennesaw; Leslie Gaines, Shaun Gaines, Joe League, Val Stoney and Chris Whittington, all of Marietta; and Janai Foote and Courteney Hooks, both of Powder Springs.
- Leila Hamed of Marietta was named to the summer 2020 President's list at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.
- Grace Regan of Marietta was named to the summer 2020 Dean's list at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.
- The following students were named to the summer 2020 Academic Achievement list at Georgia Southwestern University in Americus - Rhona Faulkner of Austell; Avery Johnson, William Randall and Emma Warren, all of Kennesaw; Flora Twumasi Ampofo of Mableton; Michelle Brown, Andrew Gilbert, Michelle Rees and Qiuhong Zhang, all of Marietta; and Shereka Bentley of Smyrna.
- The following Reinhardt University students were named to the spring 2020 President’s list - Jaime Mandujano and Kyle Smith, both of Acworth; Ayako Prince, Cameron Kulkarni, Clayton Evans, Joshua Teague and Tyler McClure, all of Kennesaw; Abigail Merchant, Amber Evans, Evan Lambert, Jacob McWhorter, Judah Norman, Mary Kiboi, Megan Hancox and Noah Welkis of Marietta; and Ana Bezerra, Bryan Brannen, David Starks, Kayla Thomas and William Richardson, all of Smyrna.
- The following Reinhardt University students were named to the spring 2020 Dean’s list - Angela Chance, Gavin Banks, Lauren Welte, Mackensie Eckenfels, Megan Ingham, Nicole Licciardello and Rebecca Barnes, all of Acworth; Mitchell Georgiana of Austell; Brandon Ballard, Cameron Davis, Katelynn Crossan, Mallory Fisher, Sarah Arnett, Shannon Champion and Taylor Lumpkin, all of Kennesaw; Citlally Jasso, Hunter Arters, Jaylen Waters, Jessica Fincham, Kyle Kent, Myia Gibson, Peyton Wells, Sierra Ruetten and Sophia Tselios, all of Marietta; Caitlyn Santiago and Rachel Hutto, both of Powder Springs; and Austin Woods of Smyrna.
- Hunter Ware of Powder Springs graduated from Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
- Myles Christian Broadie of Acworth graduated from Marshalltown Community College in Marshalltown, Iowa on May 8.
Don't Miss These Stories
-
Cobb Schools introduce plan for phased return to face-to-face learning
-
Cobb School District confirms approximately 100 suspected cases of COVID-19
-
Marietta fixture Hemingway's closes, to be replaced by brewery
-
Marietta City Schools confirms at least five staff members with COVID-19
-
Kennestone has most COVID cases in metro area, says public health official
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
State/Regional
Search MDJ Archives
Today's Weather
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 100% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 100% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 1.6 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 100% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 1.2 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 98% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 38% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ESE @ 3mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.