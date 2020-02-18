- Matthew Huss of Marietta was named to the Dean's list at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Maryland for the fall 2019 semester.
- The following Miami University students from Marietta were named to the Dean's list for the first semester of the 2019-20 year - Morgan Demboski, Alex Adams and Ala Shaw.
- Maddy Lewis of the Cumberland area was named to the Dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
- Jaya White of the Cumberland area graduated during the winter commencement ceremonies on Dec. 14 at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
- Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee has named the following students to the fall 2019 Dean's list - Carolyn Johnson of the Cumberland area; Chandler Miller of Marietta; Lindsey Godbold and Sydney Waldrep, both of Powder Springs; and Maria Kaner of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to The University of Alabama's President's list for fall 2019 - Brooke C. Hume, Zachary D. Williams, McKayla Ireland Andersen and Erin E. Ledbetter, all of Acworth; Megan Taylor Blank, Teryl Madison Crump, Emily E. Haynes, Michael Alfred Stokes, Rebecca Ilene Gilbert, Ansley R. Granato, Gabrielle Lee Malafronte, Ashley M. Tendick, Erika Ann Garcia, Jared Nicholas Krivo and Jessica Rose Stephans, all of Kennesaw; Kristen Margaret Barnes of Mableton; Margaret Grace Arnold, Sarah Elise Beatty, Abreya L. Gibson-Sledge, Riley M. O'Neill, Taylor N. Rhoads, Casey R. Schultz, Caroline Nicole Smith, Andrew G. Vickery, Christie A. Walls, Madelyn Sue Hill, Laura Alison Mainzinger, Jordan Corrin Rooks, Paige Rebecca Sheridan, Cassandra Marie Stephan, Hannah Claire Tant, Ryan Christopher York, Morgan Shirley Alexander, Ansley Morgan Carr, Jordan J. Cooper, Rebekah K. Dry, Noah Estroff, Kaitlin A. Jones, Macy Hebert Radcliffe, Samuel W. Sawyer, Madison E. Burke, Halle J. Burns, Andrew C. Campbell, Girith Choudhary, Lauren C. Folsom, Josie Elizabeth Hinrichs, Susannah Ivy Long, Andrew James Mayne, Matthew R. Pappalardo and Lukas Jackson Phipps, all of Marietta; and Emily Paige Holland, Jeniya Nyre Harris, Eryn McCarter Render, Chandler Joseph Coston, Kennedie Anne Morreale and Kaylee Hope Reese, all of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to The University of Alabama's Dean's list for fall 2019 - Joshua Thomas Kirks, Taylor Hayes Thompson, Alice J. Tom, Micah D. Spicer, Jade O. Gooden, Nicole Leigh Hinson and Erika N. Johnson, all of Acworth; Hailey E. Young and Benjamin C. Weiss, both of the Cumberland area; Margaret Elizabeth McCown, Madison Nicole Millsaps, Alice Melissa Stewart, Andrew N. Crain, Alexandra R. Kirby, Joshua Michael Renier, Shabari R. Patterson, Lindsey Grace Dennis, Mary K. Edwards and Hannah Lyn Kunin, all of Kennesaw; Emily Katherine Barnes and Jessie A. Rozzelle, both of Mableton; Erica Kayoko Howie, Leah Danielle Jackson, Armaan Daniel Joseph, Ashley Rae Marino, Connor Alan McClain, Casey N. Wertz, Reed S. Campbell, John Martin Connell II, Madeline R. Dunaway, Meredith E. Franklin, Caroline Zipp Game, John Hardy Greenhaw, Kathryn Eleanor Hayes, Matthew William Hill, Om Hirurkar, Matthew J. Kloess, Tucker Brian MacMeekin, Parker W. Smith, Jake Z. Tobias, Connor Michael Walden, Logan Patrick Barney, Meredith Clare Barney, Katherine Grace Buzzard, Avery N. Cybul, Katherine G. Fadus, Meyer Grace Flaherty, Stephanie Frances Geng, Matthew Furst Goldstein, Helen Rene Hodgetts, Andrew Isaac Levine, Madison Elizabeth McDaniel, Avery Adam Mellen, Natalie R. Miller, Anna Elizabeth Moseley, Lauren Paige Ordan, Denton A. Pfeuffer, Henry W. Alexander, Maxwell G. Brown, Grayson Ivy Byrd, Lauren Tian Conner, Rex C. Hellmann, Elaina Maxine Lindsey, Gwen Elizabeth Nichols, Emily Jane Roach, Aidan Michael Sherlock, Ally M. Weinstein and Raven Jamiah Young, all of Marietta; Kayla N. Jones, Leah N. Fritz, Emily K. Wacker, Alexandria S. Forrester, Zoe Maryse Camp, Kayla L. Consola and Kennedy R. Zachery, all of Powder Springs; and Ethan Robert Danis, William A. Robertson, Anna L. Morrow and Bryce C. Raymond, all of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to Oglethorpe University's fall 2019 Dean's list - Brett Amazon, Melissa Sagaseta, Carson Weir and Sarah Wright, all of Acworth; Israel Luna-Paredes and Parrish Studebaker, both of Austell; May Abravanel of the Cumberland area; Peter Egan, Kristana Quinnan and Kathryn Thompson, all of Kennesaw; Dezarea Bryan and Nicole Nimey, all of Mableton; Jaziba Bahri, Valeri Cruz, Samantha Foster, Reagan Goodwin, Tsai Hidalgo, Katherine Hunter, Kaitlyn James, William Krivsky, Roi Levi, Vivian Manso, Mary Neja, Oyinlola Oyinloye, Esther Paulk, Ashley Pontrelli, Zoe Raymond, Rajan Sampat, Lucy Singer and Annelies Van Linden, all of Marietta; Zuri Johnson, Rachel Lester, Veronica Mitchell, Sharon Olubajo and Jazz Washington, all of Powder Springs; and Desiree Griffin, Clara Grimaldo, Veronica Grimaldo, Nicholas Haddox and Yesha Nayee, all of Smyrna.
- The following Acworth, Austell and Cumberland area students were named to the fall 2019 President's list at Georgia State University - Austin Arvesen, Hanna Booth, Usman Khalid, Jada Baxter, Thomas Harnage, Zorae Tomlin, Abeeha Choudhary, Samiah Nelson, Tucker Hardin, Skylar Walters, Betoyah Dorzema, Greta Herron, Janiah Daniels, Jisoo Park, Justice Theodros, Kristen Moody, Melissa Henderson, Matthew Voge and Patrick Wright, all of Acworth; Leslie Garcia, Kayla Sea, Kimberly Sea, Hung Tran, LaJayla Parker, Asia Irving, Ajene Nicholson, Miriam Barcenas, Carol Lawrence, Kimberly Munoz, Leslie Juarez, Efua Afedzie, Areial Simmons and Emmanuel Anzele, all of Austell; and Andrea Green, Carmel Antchouey Tao, Dannah Jackson, Kirsten Milsap, Grayson Gunn, Christian Russell, Anukruthi Venukadasula, Julia Rohrman and Hayden Kowalchuk, all of the Cumberland area.
