- Monica Klinkmueller of Marietta has been named a valedictorian at Georgia College for the May 2020 graduating class.
- The following students were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Gilbert Worthy Jr. of Kennesaw was initiated at Tennessee Technological University. Gavin Goode of Kennesaw was initiated at the University of Maryland Global Campus.
- The Univerity of North Georgia announced that Nathaniel Taylor of Austell received the Siler Scholar award for the 2019-20 academic year. Each spring, UNG honors students who have excelled in the classroom. This year, UNG is still recognizing these students' outstanding performance even as the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the final two months of the semester online.
- Florida State University awarded honors medallions to 383 high-achieving graduates - the university's largest class to date - during a virtual ceremony on April 30. Among them were Caroline Knowles of Acworth and Michael Anand and Emelia Thompson, both of Marietta. The FSU Honors Program supports the efforts and talents of the university’s most intellectually curious students who have the potential, dedication and drive for creating change.
- The following students graduated from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama for spring 2020 - Spencer Kirk and Camille Vaughn, both of Acworth; Carson Tidwell of Kennesaw; Madison Griffith of Powder Springs; and Darnell McCreary of Smyrna.
- Georgia State University's Andrew Young School of Policy Studies has recognized more than 100 students this spring for earning academic awards, scholarships and fellowships during the 2019-20 academic year. Among them are - Edward Childree of the Cumberland area was honored for earning the Excellence in Scholarship - Graduate Awards. Hiba Amjad of Marietta was honored for earning an Atlanta Legal Aid Society Fellowship. Jessica Allomong, Seungho Chi and Chrystina-Sammantha Ricks-Gray, all of Marietta, was honored for earning a James L. Maddex Jr. Scholarship. Matheson Sanchez of Marietta was honored for earning the AYSPS Excellence in Teaching Criminal Justice Award. Nicardo McInnis of the Cumberland area was honored for earning a George Malanos Scholarship. Shimar Clements of Marietta was honored for earning a Field Placement Award. Megan Wyckoff of Marietta was honored for earning an Outstanding Part Time MSW Student Award. Layton McCoy of Marietta was honored for earning an Amis Stephan Endowment for Undergraduate Retention. Dakota Reynolds of Austell was honored for earning an Andrew Young School Study Abroad Experience Scholarship for Undergraduate Students.
- Miranda Creagan, a Studio major from Acworth, won second place for artistic diplays during the virtual 2020 Georgia State Undergraduate Research Conference. The 14th annual conference drew more than 180 student presentations despite moving to a virtual format in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference allows undergraduates of all majors and from all Georgia State and Perimeter campuses to showcase their work as scientific posters, oral presentations, artistic and film displays, and musical performances. Creagan's presentation was titled "Embrace No. 2." Her faculty sponsor was Christina West, a professor of ceramics in the College of the Art's School of Art & Design.
- Seven Georgia State University undergraduates received Sustainability Awards for their presentations during the virtual 2020 Georgia State Undergraduate Research Conference. Among them were Andrea Green of the Cumberland area and Rehmat Babar of Kennesaw. The 14th annual conference drew more than 180 student presentations despite moving to a virtual format in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Joshua Mark Castle of Marietta was among 3,417 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration May 9.
