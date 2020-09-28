- The following Georgia Southern University students were named to the summer 2020 Dean's list - Emma Lyons of Acworth; Kayley Lopez of the Cumberland area; Asia Darby, Lauren D'olympio, Jacob Schibi and Stephen Barnhart, all of Kennesaw; Amber Simpson, Aaron Whisenant, Abigail Post, Annie Klopstock, Cameron Nelson, Aaron Hall and Katelyn Gardner, all of Marietta; and Rachel Woosley and Megan Alter, all of Powder Springs.
- The following Georgia Southern University students were named to the summer 2020 President's list - Landin Jackson and Jamie Hickey, both of Acworth; Emily Vonck of Kennesaw; Janae Edwards and Alexis Howard, both of Mableton; Chanary Bun, Catherine Saxton and Hope Barbero, all of Marietta; Tiara Hayes, Madison Wilkes and Averie Howell, all of Powder Springs; and Jacqueline Reis of Smyrna.
The following Valdosta State University graduated in the summer 2020 - Jill Barron, Michael Pettine and Marly Sheridan, all of Acworth; Michelle Wells of Austell; Taylor Williams of the Cumberland area; Amanda Brickhouse, Idalysse Rivera and Audrey Seivers, all of Kennesaw; Rebecca Carden, Thomas Hanson, Alexander Hardaway, Naomi Harrison, Agezi Igboko, Sydnee King, Leah Spears and Charlie Triplett, all of Marietta; and Desiree Goldstein and Alexa Swenn, both of Powder Springs.
- Piedmont College Department of Theatre presented "Trojan Women" from Sept. 10-13 at the Swanson Mainstage Theater. Jordan Hicks of Kennesaw was part of the marketing team and also the light board operator.
- Sally Langley of Kennesaw was among the students recognized for outstanding achievements in academics during the Accountancy Day Award Ceremony at Troy University. Langley received the Accountancy Day Sponsorship Award. Accountancy Day was held on Sept. 10 at the Troy campus.
Don't Miss These Stories
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
State/Regional
Search MDJ Archives
Today's Weather
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 48% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 46% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 60% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 57% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 59% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 54% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.