- Jaquelin Rosas of Marietta was named to the Spring 2020 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia.
- Christina Powell of Powder Springs graduated from The University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kansas during a week of virtual commencement ceremonies that kicked off on May 9.
- Jaquelin Rosas of Marietta graduated summa cum laude from Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia during virtual commencement on May 24.
- The following students at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina were Merit Scholarship recipients - Samantha Laycock and Bryce Peacock, both of Marietta; and Evangeline Lutz of Smyrna.
- Theodore Sparks of Powder Springs graduated from Ohio University.
- Lexis Hughes of Marietta was named to the Dean's list for the 2020 spring semester at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the 2020 spring semester at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio - Nicholas Viland and Bryan Long, both of Marietta; and Maribel Antunez-Uriostegui of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Valdosta State University for the spring 2020 term - Shannon Strapp, Coty Jones, Erick Roziewski, Emily Lapierre, Sean Colman, Niaria Whyte and Rhonda Reliford, all of Acworth; Michelle Wells, Tiffany Olson, Jackeline Searcy, Donald Batum and Jalen Spriggs, all of Austell; Zytoria Jenkins and Taylor Williams, both of the Cumberland area; Jasmine Pinnock, Madelynn Tahsler, Jasmine Thompson, Julia Bezerra, Carrington Lewis, Alley Cahal, Sophie Glass, Blair Rose, Savannah Kennedy, Samantha Murray, Tanner Corcoran, Nia Hackney, Joan Gachuki and Felicity Carter, all of Kennesaw; Mara Davis of Mableton; Sydneigh Pitts, Shaunya Evans, Mirakal Jackson, Bolanle Dahunsi, Bryce Scherer, Drew Gilliland, Nicole DeCuircio, Denisa Wilson, Byron Pritchett, Nyiana Flournoy, Marina Pattison, Hayleigh Whitmire, Beth Dickerson, Erik Perez, Valeria Lindell, Elizabeth Hopson, Nefertiti Shabazz, Nicholas Okes, Paris Schwartz, William Roper and Whitney Lewis, all of Marietta; Javelina Beverley, Kamryn Brantley, Bethany Milner, Share'ce Morton, Alexis Stewart, Kameron Lewis, Taylor Franklin, Ryann Williams, Dera McBride, Quisqueyana Griffith, Winston Turner, Mikaila Smith and Braedon Bensley, all of Powder Springs; and Crystal Thompson, Jacob Smith and Brianna Pirtle, all of Smyrna.
- Reid Brown and Eliza Dees, both of Marietta, were named to the Dean's list at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee for the spring 2020 semester.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee - Justice Smith of Acworth; Jake Tuchmann of Kennesaw; and Kevin Norton and Chad Walters, both of Marietta.
- The following students graduated from Troy University in Troy, Alabama during the spring semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year - Anton Chamberlin of Acworth; Alyvia Gan of Marietta; and Clara Teter of Powder Springs.
- Matthew Martratt of Marietta went on tour with the Susquehanna University Choir from March 6-12. The choir is the flagship choral ensemble in the Department of Music at Susquehanna University. The group performs in service of the institution on and off campus, presenting several concerts each year and touring annually. The choir prepares and performs religious and secular choral literature and the major monuments of the choral/orchestral repertoire.
- Abdulrahman Mohammed M. Alsharari of the Cumberland area and Kacie Banks of Marietta were named to the Dean's list at the University of New Haven in West Haven, Connecticut for the spring 2020 term.
- Brinley Knowles of Marietta graduated from Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee in May 2020.
- Donte' Hayes of Kennesaw and Lexis Hughes of Marietta graduated from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa for the spring 2020 semester.
- The following students graduated from Centre College in Danville, Kentucky - Caroline Golec of Acworth; Zack Edgar of Kennesaw; and Shannon Russell and Leandra Wilder, both of Powder Springs.
- The following College of Charleston students were named to the President's list for spring 2020 - Sarah Punch of Kennesaw; and Drew Lamberger and Shira Bezalel, both of Marietta.
- The following College of Charleston students were named to the Dean's list for spring 2020 - Madison Patterson and Camille Orzech, both of Marietta.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts for the spring 2020 semester - Walter Gordon of Austell; and Tyler Crow, Meghan Dresdner and Jai'anna Gonzales, all of Marietta.
- The following students have graduated from Mississippi State University for the 2020 spring semester - Avery Dean Cobb, Danielle Eugena Moss, Bailey Ann Sennett and Emma Riley Shinall, all of Acworth; Robert McKibbon Smith of the Cumberland area; Efrem Onyekuehenwemene Egede of Kennesaw; Kelsey Darnyelle Duncan, Avery Nicole Palmer and Abbey Lynn Warbington, all of Marietta; and Brian Evans and Allison McHenry Purdue, both of Powder Springs.
- The following students were named to the President's list for the 2020 spring semester - Avery Dean Cobb, Tara Elizabeth Hambrick, Bailey Ann Sennett, Lauren Elizabeth Sennett, Emma Riley Shinall and Logan Glenn Tillery of Acworth; Jaelyn Ivori-Nikael Fowler of Austell; Kyatt Joseph Byrd, Jarrett Carson Chickvara and Sarah Isabelle Davis, all of Kennesaw; Wiliam Thomas Cardin, Deshea Lynn Chasko, Caleb David Dawson, Maxwell Reed Demel, Mary Georgia Hamilton, Sara Anders Hedrick, Andrew Michael Kelley, Brianna Alexis Laverty, Bryce Anthony Maniscalco, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Mills, Haley Marie Palmer, Mitzi Marie Roukoski, Emily Elizabeth Smith; Abbey Lynn Warbington and Jenna Ann Wilson, all of Marietta; Nicole Ashlin Franklin, Jordan Makayla Jones, Cal Daniel Morris, Erin Michelle Parker, Joshua Elijah Stradford and Breanna Alexis Walker, all of Powder Springs; and Ajay Kanteti and Amanda Marie Vaughn, both of Smyrna.
- The following students were named to the Dean's list for the 2020 spring semester - Anthony Raffael D'Amico, Christopher James McCullough, Alexa Rae Santanastasio, Hannah Marie Skalski and Alexis Mae Weiss of Acworth; Andrew Louis Valention of the Cumberland area; Davis Reid Akins, Logan Grant Attaway, Efrem Onyekuehenwemene Egede, Miller Faron McWilliams and Alysia Ellen Williams of Kennesaw; Taylor Zachary Barr, Tyler Elizabeth Bell, Helen Constance Calhoun, Chase Alexander Carlin, Matthew Cyril Cohn, Charles Mathieux Davis, Jack Thomas Earley, Sophie Anne Fleenor, Jacob Alexander Guthrie, Drake William Harris, Garrett William Harris, Caroline Grace Kramlich, Kelly Reagan Kramlich, Avery Nicole Parker, Brady Lee Phillips, Avery J. Webster, Morgan Abrams White and Catherine Ann Williams, all of Marietta; Savannah Avery Howerton, Allison McHenry Purdue and Brianna Nicole Ziesmer, all of Powder Springs; and Mary Charlestyn Bounds and Jane Barton Richard, both of Smyrna.
Don't Miss These Stories
-
Cobb school board member releases info just meant for board, spokesperson says
-
Marietta parents want kids back in classroom, send MCS board letter
-
Group to protest Cobb School District's reopening plans
-
Cobb health department issues alert over rise in COVID-19 cases
-
Marietta man charged with killing Smyrna man, shooting self in face
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
State/Regional
Search MDJ Archives
Today's Weather
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 91°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 4mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 87°
Heat Index: 94°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 43% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 96°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 58% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 10 Very High
Visibility: 1.1 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 58% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 1.5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 88°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 6mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 89°
Heat Index: 96°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 35% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 93°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 5mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 89°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.