- The following Acworth students that graduated from Georgia State University for the spring 2020 term - Brian Quintana, Naomi Nezianya, Kala Welcher, Brianna Brevet, Dorothy Price, Britney Coakley, George Burgeson, Hanna Booth, Seaera Manuel, Keshawn Thomas, Kalil Garrett, Skylar Walters, Taylor Jeffries, Anna Edmondson, Terrance Pryor, Jennifer Barber, Dwayne Roache, Kaley Hammonds, Symba Arbuthnot, Zainab Rana and Dariel Dickerson.
- The following Austell students graduated from Georgia State University for the spring 2020 term - Natalie Holloway, Belen Valle, Kamren Guyton, Brittany Kennedy-Gaither, Ajene Nicholson, Maimouna Sarr, Abdelmounaim Gumih, Richmond Opuni, Alissa Mccolley, Bahja Bayete, Shrawan Hamal, Jorge Vazquez, Ebonie Stewart, Oluwatosin Adewunmi, Jennifer Rodriguez, Adefioye Adenipekun, Anthony Adams, Gabriell Brown, Chauncey Ingram, Julie Corso, Carlos Garcia, Sherlyn Avalos, Charkeshia Toatley, Demian Rodriguez, Courtnay Buntyn and Anijarae Dade.
- The following Kennesaw students that graduated from Georgia State University for the spring 2020 term - Robert Hodges, Charee Lewis, Alfredo Arevalo, Grey Carter, Daniel Onunekwu, Ansley Nix, Bridgette Bolton, Maria Moura, Kyani Reid, Sherie Wint, Austin Birchell, Jennifer Lopez, Chelsey Kelly, Jayla Liner, Quinn Gordon, Cyrus Zeerak, Annmarie Beaty, Codi Childs, Leslie Valles-Monterrubio, Hannah Flowers, Jonatas Teixeira Prates, Rehmat Babar, Krithika Karunakaran, Alissa Yampierre, Brianne Martin, Berron Brown, Iman Calhoun, Siara Cummings, Alfonsina Guelfo, Claire Williams, Rebecca Eswine, Kristen Dillon, Andrew Henney, Caleb Kutsche, Amy Collerton, Jenny Bristini, Valencia Harper, Daena Mann, Sean Miller, Joy Cheuvront, Kaitlin Anderson and Caroline Kupec.
- The following Mableton students that graduated from Georgia State University for the spring 2020 term - Dorita Brooks, Caesar Wilson, Helayna Miller, Veronica Duarte, Tevin Johnson, Kevin Rivas, Sydni Singleton, Oluwatosin Komolafe-Williams, Malik Cody, Karina Simmons, Robert Williams, Sonja Phonesanith, Nalesha Anchundia, Julian Santana, Tevon Wedderburn, Christopher Diaz, T'Avvion Jones, Jada Bivens, Carmen Moran, Edwina Campbell, Robert Portik, Alana Owens, Ian Kypta, Stephanie Ayodele, Amiria Blakely, Alasia Dalton and Ihuoma Ejisoby-Nwosu.
- The following Marietta students that graduated from Georgia State University for the spring 2020 term - Melissa Lorenzo, Katherine Day, Mackenzie Robinson, Dylan Allen, Miles Locke, Dylan Setzer, Colleen Welker, Georgette Forrest, Alex Jett, Thauhid Sarker, Elizabeth Aguilar, Virginia Moore, Polina Gutkina, Ariadna Hernandez, Danyelle Moody, Lea Mobers, Brooke Haley, Jessica Hicks, Noelia Caceres, Kelly Rivera, Adele Petitpre-Harris, Nicholas Brimer, Sydney Baker, Johnny Sanchez Ramirez, Morgan Mcnair, Asha Abdur-Rahim, Sabrina Amini, Reed Plumb, Sydney Reese, Crystal Santana, Joel Smith, Nermin Delic, Liria Molina Lozano, Molly Taylor, Hannah Derezinski, Cody Anderson, James Huiner, Sarah Wardlaw, Ricky Etienne, Andrew Miller, Dylan Clark, Francis Ikome, Aleska Jerez Silva, Joshua West, Elena Jones, Etienne Joubert Penny, Mateo Villarreal, Peggy Chiang, Shanice Akech, Bruce Heyward, Lauren Purnsley, Evelyn Valdez, Leanne Burton, Owzan Koohestan, Kathleen Yund, Rijul Bhardwaj, Lillian Boyd, Marvin Hitson Jr, Alexandra Newhouse, Sean Walsh, Aymar Whitsett, Sayumi Ege, Tamaya Turner, Robert Tarkington, Christopher Landers, Dezirae Rhodes, Gina Smith, Patricia Soha, Ryan Kluck, Rutger Colt, Ivona Relja, Aliyah Shah, Trang To, John Franklin, Ethan Brown, Jonathan Martinez, Austin Nocero, Parsa Sarirafraz, Dillan Kumar, Heather Chandler, Aviva Gars, Dustin Grossman, Rachel Schmalzriedt, Michael Jung, Jeremy Allen, Eryn Callaway, Hiba Kausar, Joseph Philip, Elnaz Bahramyan, Nadia Hamrang, Erica Amaya, Courtney Cohen, Aja Cooke, Yamina Khelifaoui, Kristen Yin, Phebe Philippe, Fahmina Akhter, Vishakh Walia, Matthew Lehew, Cheryl Stiles, Katherine Hale, Robert Stewart, Margaret Tikhonovsky, Benjamin Von Schuch, Amer Abukhdeir, Karla Bass, Andrew Coffey, Emily Cohan, Michaela Desrosiers, Ariel Fuller, Evelyn Graham, Katherine Hunt, Joy Lee, Gabriela Medina-Nunez, Richard Schaaf, John Vaughan, Charlie Dale, Aysha Labon, Mary Ann Barfield, Timothy Hale, Alyssa Nunez, Stephanie Lloyd, Annamarie Posey, Hannah Patterson, Sean O'Sullivan, Kiyana Fields, Barbara Faerber, Matthew Sartain, Rachel Silverstein, Benjamin Souter, Amanda Stanzione, Margarita Vernik, Caitlin Sabers, Harrison Clark, Hannah Zboray, Luis Cordero, Emily Grooms, Leah Hedrick, Brandon Bray, Parker Morris, Sin Voo, Tamara Wallace Green, John Olmstead, Megan Smith, Ronald Shelby, Jessica Allomong, Julie Freeman, Leslie Thomas, Salankara Bandyopadhyay, Leslie Digsby, Abeer Zeineddine, Alex Vargas, Felicia Gatewood, Jazmine Barnes, Shimar Clements, Ilse Rodriguez, Helen Royal and Leena Khan-Farooqui.
- The following Powder Springs students that graduated from Georgia State University for the spring 2020 term - Sherry Garrett, Amanda Mckay, Tina Taylor, Tiffon Wynter, Nicole Holt, Inca Brown, Brianna Avant, Damon Wilson, Cameron Carter, Annelise Udoye, Marissa Marr, Eric Chemwor, Rudyahly Tossel, Ruth Melody Chukwunyere, Darius Thomas, Niccolo Young, Jamie Barnes, Daqualen Wilkins, Danielle Williams, Jose Brito, Alexis Newsome, Kelechi Anyanwu, Taryn Mann, Chanye Dunning, Brianne Robinson, Jessyca Nelson, Carlos Portillo, Leander Brooks, Laura Perez, Aeriel Nesbitt, Chanel Hall, Tyra Jackson, Daniella Petrone, Myrna Rios, Elizabeth Amosu, Decoria Kimbrough, Mam Sirah Sallah, Maya Thurston, Luis Perez and Jennifer Garcia.
- The following Smyrna students that graduated from Georgia State University for the spring 2020 term - Brett Morris, Jamaal Barnett, Tyrone Cox, Charles Thompson, Taylor Addy, Vanesa Dominguez, Brian Bost, Andrea Ellis-Stevens, Tremain Watson, Miluska Delgado, Keilah Vick, Kaylee-Marie Johnson, Liying Chen, Kiara Henry, Valentina Amazonas, Shanice Davis, Jahde Myrick, Shaqual Worsham, Andrea Buggs, Nadia Edwards, Quincy Bui, Alondra Mendoza, Rachael Eadie, Mhakai King, Svitlana Onufriienko, Hymmel Jeyson Ulrich K Koty, Lucy Saltmarsh, Emmanuel Turkson, Alexis Hadesty, Kerian Thomas, Docia Gaddis, Grace Jackson, Brianna Mercer, Aditya Natu, Ailany Icassatti, Alexander Pamfilis, Katie Marshall, Andrea Villanueva, Yesenia Gonzalez, Morgan Killeen, Darline Douangvilay, Stephanie Bowles, Benjamin Kolenda, Justina Jackson, Kimberly Evans, Kelsey Harris, Samantha Shay, Brenda Huiel, Madison Bailey, Justin White, Mariam Slaibi, Lauren Goss, Allison Fisher, Kirtan Shah, Amanda Lynch, Erika Mathe, Samantha Jefferson, Victor Jones, Alex Wilkerson, Christopher Benton, Xiao Wang, Yihong Zhang and Angie Beaubrun.
Don't Miss These Stories
-
Georgia coronavirus cases top 30,000, Cobb has had over 500 hospitalizations
-
Critical crash suspect faces 21 charges, records show
-
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly over Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Saturday
-
Marietta ZIP code has largest number of Cobb cases, health agency reports
-
Cobb residents encouraged to get tested for COVID-19
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
State/Regional
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Discover More
Search MDJ Archives
Today's Weather
Wind: SSW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 10 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 36%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 39%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.