♦ The following students have graduated from Georgia College in Milledgeville — Jared Richards, Madeline Eads, Colin Locurto and Diana Manjarres, all of Kennesaw; Chukwufunayan Ojiagbaje, Marshane Foreman and Jodi Stanton, all of Mableton; Nicole Hazlett, Ansley Robinson, Courtney Gottemaker, Savannah Bland, Caroline Dean, Kaitlynn Washington and Earl Puckett, all of Marietta; William Goostree, Deanna Gilbert, Uxivyon Pearce and Jesseika Rogers-Wint, all of Powder Springs; and Jonathan Davis, Elizabeth Merritt and Chloe Mobley, all of Smyrna.
♦ Katelyn Morgan and Danielle Schuller, both of Marietta, were welcomed in August by James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia as part of the Class of 2024.
♦ For the summer 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded some 500 degrees and certificates. Ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19, but UNG hosted a virtual celebration on the UNG commencement website. The local graduates were: Kristen Bass of Austell; Damian Hinton, Matthew Johnson, Devon Hurley and Dustin Meyerhoff, all of Kennesaw; and Gabrielle Fayard, Valerie Sanchez, Riley Howard, Garrett McCarter, Tawana Brown, Joseph Thomas, Stephen Ellis and Lauren Hardman, all of Marietta.
♦ Manav Shah of Marietta was welcomed by Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania as a fall 2020 enrolled student.
♦ Joseph Pelosi of Kennesaw was named to the Dean’s list for the summer 2020 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
♦ The following students were named to the President’s list for the summer 2020 semester at Georgia College3 in Milledgeville — Lauren Stone of Acworth; Deanna Gilbert of Powder Springs; Emi Reethof and Sophia Gonzalez, both of Marietta.
Valdosta State University in Valdosta announced the following students were named to the summer 2020 Dean’s list — Amy Belinfante of Acworth; Tiffany Olson of Austell; Jasmine Thompson, Julia Bezerra and Carolyn Nelson, all of Kennesaw; Sydneigh Pitts, Chaquita Laws, Paris Schwartz and William Roper, all of Marietta; and Bethany Milner and Share’ce Morton, both of Powder Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.